Shocking Video Footage of Tyre Nicholls' Fatal Encounter with Memphis Police ReleasedSara IrshadMemphis, TN
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis: "You’re Going to See a Disregard for Life"April McAbeeMemphis, TN
What is the scorpion unit of the Memphis Police DepartmentSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Garden club members learn about upcoming Tree Giveaway event
Photo: DeSoto Civic Garden Club members (from left) Lynn Dye and Sandra Stafford, Meleiah Tyus of the DeSoto County Soil and Water Conservation District, and DCGC member Emilie Michael. (Courtesy photo) DeSoto Civic Garden Club members Lynn Dye, Sandra Stafford and Emilie Michael attended the “Donuts and Discussions Meeting,” on...
Museum honors former board member, unveils new film
The Historic DeSoto Foundation, which operates the DeSoto County Museum in Hernando, held its annual meeting Thursday evening but the filled Iglesia Gracia Internacional Church adjacent to the Commerce Street museum location were likely not there to conduct business. The attraction was the premiere of a short film, written and...
Dave Matthews Band to reopen BankPlus Amphitheater
The BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove has announced that the Dave Matthews Band will be coming to Southaven in May. It will be the first event at the Amphitheater since the facility went on concert hiatus for renovation. The concert is set for Wednesday, May 24. Pre-sale tickets for DMB...
Fundraiser underway for Southaven police officer
There’s a fundraising effort going on to help a Southaven Police Department officer dealing with a recovery from a heart attack. The people at GoFundMe have informed us about the fundraiser page for Officer Ray Godwin started by Colin Berryhill, a fellow police officer. Berryhill said Godwin suffered a...
Teacher shortages remain, but more vacancies are being filled
DeSoto County Schools Teacher Career Fair set for late February. A new report details what has been a continuing problem for Mississippi schools: a shortage of teachers to fill the classrooms. However, the new report said the number of vacancies are fewer than a year ago. The Mississippi Department of...
Barton signs qualifying papers, activates campaign website
Photo: Matthew Barton signs his qualifying papers to run in the Republican primary for District Attorney as family and friends look on. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Attorney Matthew Barton Thursday officially qualified for the Republican primary ballot for District Attorney in DeSoto County. Barton, who earlier announced his intentions to run for...
VSE Corporation opens distribution center in Olive Branch
Photo: The entrance to Legacy Park, where VSE Corporation is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A news release from VSE Corporation, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for commercial and government markets, has announced the opening of its new distribution and e-commerce fulfillment center of excellence in the greater Memphis, Tennessee area, specifically in Olive Branch. The email from VSE Corporation received by DeSoto County News said it was “Now Hiring.”
Southaven Police continues accreditation process
Police departments in other communities have it. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has it. And now the Southaven Police Department wants it too. Southaven Police have been in the process of receiving Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, or MSLEAC, accreditation for the past two years. MSLEAC was established and the state accreditation program was started in July 2004. It was established based on similar programs in other states across the country.
MBI could enter certain death investigations more quickly under bill
A bill in the MIssissippi Legislature is being put forward in response to the murder of former state Rep. Ashley Henley in June of 2021. The bill, HB 33, would allow the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) to more quickly get involved in certain death investigations without a request first coming from a county sheriff.
