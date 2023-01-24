Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
How a Crypto Quant Firm Shook Off the Bear Market – and FTX Exposure
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto quantitative trading firm Pythagoras Investment Management LLC made it through the turmoil of 2022 in a rare position. The firm’s funds were up 8% for the year even with exposure to the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. However, the market turbulence halved the company's assets under management to less than $40 million as wary investors stepped to the sidelines.
CoinDesk
Indonesia Regulatory Switch Could See Crypto Classed as Securities, Not Commodities
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A new Indonesian law that transfers crypto regulatory powers to the Financial Services Authority (OJK) from commodities watchdog CoFTRA indicates a shift in the country’s approach to policing the industry and an acknowledgement that there’s more to it than asset trading.
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Aave Clears Bad CRV Token Debt from Exploit Attempt
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave eliminated the bad debt of 2.7 million of curve dao tokens (CRV) from a botched November trade by Mango Markets exploiter Avi Eisenberg, blockchain data on Etherscan shows. The...
CoinDesk
DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" discusses today's top stories, including crypto exchange Luno cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. Separately, a unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as “Bitcoin Jesus” based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
CoinDesk
DeFi Lender Aave Deploys Version 3 on Ethereum Network
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized lending and borrowing protocol Aave has deployed its third version on the Ethereum network following unanimous support for agovernance proposal. The Aave v3 upgrade will focus on mitigating user risk and improving capital...
CoinDesk
US Needs ‘Rules of the Road’ for Crypto or Risk Falling Behind in Market Leadership
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. must establish clear crypto guardrails or risk falling behind other countries in innovation and market leadership, Linda Jeng, chief global regulatory officer at theCrypto Council for Innovation, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Mother and Brother Not Cooperating With Financial Probe, FTX Lawyers Say
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. At least some of Sam Bankman-Fried's immediate family aren’t cooperating with the probe into the collapsed crypto exchange FTX and should be cross-questioned in court, the company’s lawyers have said in alegal filing made Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange BIT Expands Product Suite With Toncoin Options
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BIT on Thursday introduced options tied to toncoin (TON), the native token of the decentralized layer 1 blockchain The Open Network, formerly known as Telegram Open Network. The options are live...
CoinDesk
Commingling Customer Funds? Binance Under Scrutiny for B-Token Wallet
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On today’s episode, NLW catches up on the continued fallout of Crypto 2022, including:. Scrutiny around wallet balances that suggest Binance has had commingled user funds and company reserves around B-tokens. The latest...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have argued he should be allowed access to assets and crypto held by his former company FTX, saying there's no evidence he's responsible for previous alleged unauthorized transactions. Bankman-Fried, who...
CoinDesk
The Money in Ethereum's Middleware: Can Flashbots Still Call Itself a 'Public Good'?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereum research and development firm Flashbots pitched its MEV-Boost middleware as a “public good,” and the software is now used by a majority of the validators that run the network. But recently revealed fundraising plans have opened Flashbots to criticism that it may have exploited community goodwill in order to make a profit.
CoinDesk
Pantera, Jump Crypto Back $150M Injective Ecosystem Fund
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Injective, a Cosmos-based layer 1 blockchain for building finance apps that can access other blockchains, unveiled a $150 million ecosystem initiative with partners including crypto investment firms Pantera Capital and Kucoin Ventures, market maker Jump Crypto and research and development hub Delphi Labs. The fund will back projects that accelerate the adoption of interoperable infrastructure anddecentralized finance (DeFi).
CoinDesk
Web3 Loyalty Programs Are a Trojan Horse for Good Crypto Policy
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. There’s a legal saying that “bad facts make bad law.” Right now, crypto needs better facts. If crypto wants to resonate with policymakers, we should deemphasize the facts and narratives that threaten governments (down with fiat!) and the well-heeled (down with banks!).
CoinDesk
Crypto Custodian Prime Trust to Cease Operations in Texas at End of January
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Prime Trust, a digital-asset custodian, will stop doing business in the U.S. state of Texas effective Jan. 31, according to anotice posted on its website. The company provides custody and other services to key...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Did Binance Make Honest Error With Customers' Funds?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. The crypto market slid...
CoinDesk
The Best Tool for Designing Effective DeFi Policies Is Web3 Itself
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Most of the conversation about policy in Web3 has centered around what crypto pioneer Nick Szabo calls “wet code” – in this case, the laws that govern human institutions. The world of crypto offers an alternative – “dry code,” or computer code – to protect investors and users, which may be a more efficient approach by literally encoding rules in verifiable, permissionless and self-custodial protocols.
CoinDesk
Are There Tech Solutions to the Privacy and Compliance Trade-Offs for CBDCs?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) has the potential to give authorities more information on users and their transactions as well as facilitate detection, supervision, monitoring and law enforcement efforts. However, this opens the central bank to criticisms that CBDCs could be used as a surveillance tool not only by itself, but by banks and payment service providers that are part of the CBDC ecosystem.
CoinDesk
Here Comes Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Today is a mining day on “The Breakdown” as NLW looks at:. News of nuclear-powered bitcoin-mining coming to the U.S. A new report on the state of mining from Galaxy Digital. The...
CoinDesk
Web3 Developer Platform Alchemy Releases Transaction Simulation Product
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Alchemy, a Web3 developer platform firm, released a new “Transaction Simulation” product designed to make initiating and sending crypto transactions more user-friendly. Users are often susceptible to scams because of a lack...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon's MATIC Token Surges Amid Spike in Transactions
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereum scaling tool Polygon’s MATIC token has surged 12% over the past 24 hours, continuing its strong momentum this year. MATIC was recently trading at $1.11. It is up 48% since Dec. 31...
