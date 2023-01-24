Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) has the potential to give authorities more information on users and their transactions as well as facilitate detection, supervision, monitoring and law enforcement efforts. However, this opens the central bank to criticisms that CBDCs could be used as a surveillance tool not only by itself, but by banks and payment service providers that are part of the CBDC ecosystem.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO