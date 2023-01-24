ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Oklahoma Quarterback Transfer

Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens II has announced his decision to enter the 2023 transfer portal. Despite being a graduate transfer, he has three more years of remaining collegiate eligibility. Bowens took to Twitter with his announcement on Tuesday afternoon. "Crimson and cream forever…thank you. ...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals What's 'Changed His Life' In Colorado

Deion Sanders is quickly becoming a fan of his new surroundings. Colorado's college football head coach gleefully shared his love of Vail's ski resort after a weekend trip with his partner, CEO Tracey Edmonds. "Vail, Colorado changed my life," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. ...
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

Deion Sanders, Colorado hype reminiscent of recent coaching failure

The excitement surrounding the start of Deion Sanders' head coaching tenure at Colorado is at a mind-numbing level. In fact, it's reminiscent of another recent splashy coaching hire: Nebraska after it hired Scott Frost in 2017. Following the Colorado commitment of Cormani McClain, a five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback...
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money

Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her earnings. She was asked if the amount was in the six or seven-figure range.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
