Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closuresSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard SemifinalistsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Football World Reacts To The Oklahoma Quarterback Transfer
Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens II has announced his decision to enter the 2023 transfer portal. Despite being a graduate transfer, he has three more years of remaining collegiate eligibility. Bowens took to Twitter with his announcement on Tuesday afternoon. "Crimson and cream forever…thank you. ...
Deion Sanders Reveals What's 'Changed His Life' In Colorado
Deion Sanders is quickly becoming a fan of his new surroundings. Colorado's college football head coach gleefully shared his love of Vail's ski resort after a weekend trip with his partner, CEO Tracey Edmonds. "Vail, Colorado changed my life," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. ...
Official: Oklahoma QB Enters Transfer Portal
Micah Bowens transferred after redshirting at Penn State, but he could never break into the Sooners' two-deep.
10 candidates to be Alabama's next offensive coordinator
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien agreed to be the next offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. This was not a scenario where fans were caught by surprise. However, some fans felt that he may return to the program in some capacity if the Patriots did not add him to their coaching staff.
Yardbarker
Deion Sanders, Colorado hype reminiscent of recent coaching failure
The excitement surrounding the start of Deion Sanders' head coaching tenure at Colorado is at a mind-numbing level. In fact, it's reminiscent of another recent splashy coaching hire: Nebraska after it hired Scott Frost in 2017. Following the Colorado commitment of Cormani McClain, a five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback...
Yardbarker
Wisconsin Football Recruiting: USC Offers Badgers Commit, Junior Day Recap, More
It’s been a busy couple of days for the Wisconsin football program, especially on the recruiting front, but fear not because BadgerNotes can help get you back up to speed with a roundup of some important news you may have missed. USC Offers Wisconsin Football Commit. The first commitment...
Yardbarker
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money
Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her earnings. She was asked if the amount was in the six or seven-figure range.
Jacob Hood becomes third former Georgia player to transfer to Nebraska
Another Georgia football player has found a new home, as offensive lineman Jacob Hood announced he would be transferring to Nebraska on Monday. He becomes the third former Bulldog to do so this offseason, joining MJ Sherman and Arik Gilbert. Hood went into the transfer portal on Jan. 13. He...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Texas A&M Could Rely On Youth Following First Wave Of Transfer Portal
Entering Texas A&M Aggies offseason workouts, Jimbo Fisher must rely on his young football talent.
College Football's Projected Starting Quarterbacks for 2023: Transfers Reign Supreme Again
Projecting which quarterbacks will start for all 133 college football teams for the 2023 season.
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0