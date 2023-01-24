Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to House Fire Thursday Morning; One Family Displaced
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a kitchen fire at a single-family duplex on State Ct., off of Girard St, in Gaithersburg on Thursday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire originated from an unattended pot of cooking oil that overheated on the stove. Damage is is estimated to be $100K, including $75k in structure and $25K in contents. Two adults and three children have been displaced. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries due to smoke inhalation. We will post an update when additional information is available.
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bethesda; Driver Did Not Remain on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon around 3:15pm. According to MCPD, “a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian has Hampden Lane and Woodmont Avenue shut down towards Waverly Lane.” The victim has been transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The striking vehicle did not remain on scene. Drivers are advised to an seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
mocoshow.com
$116K in Funds Distributed to Families Affected by November 26 Explosion and Fire at Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg
More than $116,000 in funds have been distributed to families affected by the catastrophic November 26 explosion and fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium in Gaithersburg through a collaborative effort involving governmental agencies and nonprofits, including Making Homes Possible (MHP). The dedicated relief fund, which totals more than $138,000 thanks to generous donors, is being managed by MHP. One hundred percent of donations are going to affected families to cover costs and damage resulting from the explosion/fire.
fox5dc.com
Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said emergency crews were called to Bradley Boulevard near Ewing Drive in Bethesda just before 8:15 a.m. The crossing guard was being evaluated...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen in King Farm neighborhood of Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm community yesterday afternoon, January 25, 2023. The vehicle was parked outside of an apartment building in the 500 block of King Farm Boulevard. It is believed the car was stolen sometime between 6:00 PM Tuesday night and 3:53 PM Wednesday. If you have any information about this incident, please call the RCPD at 240-314-8900.
mocoshow.com
16 Multiple Electric Vehicle Charging Ports Added in County Parking Facilities, Bringing Total to 56 in County Garages and Parking Lots
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) has added 16 electric vehicle charging ports in County garages over the last four months, increasing the total of electric vehicle (EV) charging ports to 56 for public use in County parking garages and parking lots. Eight ports were added in the NOAA Garage (G58) in Silver Spring this month, four ports were added in the Cordell-St. Elmo Garage (G40) in Bethesda in December and four ports were installed in the Wheaton Market Place Garage (G13) in October. MCDOT has eight more charging ports planned. Four will be installed in the Bethesda-Elm Garage (G57) later this winter and four ports have been ordered for the Cameron Street Garage (G7) in Silver Spring.
Two dead in Berkeley County house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An adult female and a juvenile male were the victims of a fire at their home in Martinsburg on Monday. The fire occurred around 12:50 A.M. in the early morning of January 23rd. Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg, and Berkeley County responded to the home, located at 90 Cottage Road in Martinsburg.
mocoshow.com
12101 Tech Road in White Oak Area Sold for Over $12.8 Million in 2022
Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania brokered the sale of 12101 Tech Road, a 58,280 square foot flex/office building located in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland for over $12.8 million in mid 2022. 12101 Tech Road features 22-foot ceiling heights and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate more than 100 vehicles. The premises also features multiple loading docks and is home to a total of three tenants making the property 100% leased at the time of the sale. Kingdom Fellowship Church, which occupied over 40,000 square feet, was expected to vacate later in the year.
wfmd.com
Cause Of House Fire In Carroll County Is Accidental
House Fire on Grave Run Rd. In Lineboro, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Lineboro, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Carrroll County Wednesday morning. At around 10:04 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Grave Run Road in...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29
A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
Inside Nova
Dog found chained to fence and shot in Fairfax
Fairfax County Animal Protection Police are investigating a dog found chained to a fence and shot early Friday. At 3:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place for a dog chained to a fence. Officers found the dog and discovered he had been shot. The chain was immediately removed, and the dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian’s office, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at auto repair shop in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to an auto repair shop yesterday morning, January 25, 2023, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported there. The assault was reported at a shop in the 1300 block of E. Gude Drive at 9:46 AM.
bethesdamagazine.com
Germantown, Gaithersburg, Rockville and Wheaton among county’s most dangerous roads
The most dangerous roads in Montgomery County are located in densely populated areas ranging from Germantown and Damascus down to Silver Spring — and 3% of road miles account for 41% of all serious and fatal crashes in the county, data from the county and state show. Wade Holland,...
Inside Nova
Pileup involving four tractor-trailers, 14 cars closes I-95 north near Fredericksburg
Traffic was detoured off Interstate 95 north near Fredericksburg Wednesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash involving at least four tractor-trailers and 14 passenger vehicles. State police say the series of wrecks happened starting at 2:44 p.m. near the 116 mile marker near Thornburg at the Caroline County and Spotsylvania County...
mocoshow.com
New Speed Cameras Coming to Veirs Mill Road
The City of Rockville has announced that new speed cameras will be coming to 900 block of Veirs Mill Rd. The cameras will be installed around February 1, but citations will not begin being issued until March 1. Per Rockville: “In a continuing effort to reduce the number of speeding vehicles in Rockville neighborhoods, the Rockville City Police Department will begin deployment this month of speed monitoring systems in the 900 block of Veirs Mill Road, near the intersection with Gail Avenue.
mocoshow.com
Crash Backs Traffic Up On NB I-270
At least one lane is blocked coming off of the ramp at Montgomery Village Ave (exit 11) with traffic backed up onto northbound I-270, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Piringer warns that driving conditions are less than desirable after MCFRS has responded...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Armed carjacking reported in Pentagon City after carjacked vehicle crashes nearby
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Police are investigating a crash and carjacking that occurred just blocks apart and around the same time, in Pentagon City. Arlington County police responded to a crash around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on Route 1 at 12th Street S. The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving and “the investigation determined the involved vehicle had previously been reported stolen in a carjacking in Washington D.C.,” ACPD spokeswoman Ashley Savage told ARLnow.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
