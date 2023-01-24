Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
And the winner is...!
SIDNEY -- Twenty-eight spellers assembled at West Elementary School today in a contest for to determine the best speller. The 2023 county spelling bee is a step toward the state spelling contest with the top spellers of each school in the county. The Cheyenne County Spelling is held at West Elementary School.
News Channel Nebraska
Mysterious message airing over-and-over on 104.3 FM in Kimball area
KIMBALL - If you've been scanning the dial of your radio this week around the Kimball area, you may have noticed the 104.3 FM signal coming through louder and clearer with a repetitive message. "Want to win $1000? Be listening Feb. 1 at 9 a.m." is set on repeat and...
News Channel Nebraska
Fortner chooses Naval Academy
SIDNEY -- A Sidney High School Senior had a choice between the air and the sea. Gabrielle Fortner had two options to consider: the United States Air Force Academy and the United State Naval Academy. She accepted the offer from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. She will work...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney School Board selects new superintendent
SIDNEY -- The Sidney School District Board of Education has made a verbal offer to Andrew Farber of Fremont, Neb. to be the District's next superintendent. "My family and I are very honored and excited at the opportunity to be part of the Sidney community and school system," Farber said in a written statement published by Sidney Public Schools.
News Channel Nebraska
Potter-Dix High School celebrates students of the month
POTTER -- The Potter-Dix Board of Education recently recognized the January Students of the Month. January Students of the Month are: 7th Grade-Giorgetta Varra, 8th Grade-Hatcher Baxendale, 9th Grade-Dani Sharples, 10th Grade-Amanda Waggoner, 11th Grade-Brayden Kasten and 12th Grade-Kailey Nicklas. December 2022 students of the month are: 7th Grade-Brylee DeRay,...
News Channel Nebraska
Air Force town hall draws a large crowd as Kimball residents learn of real estate impacts of Sentinel Program
KIMBALL, Neb.--The United States Air Force and Army Corp of Engineers were in Kimball on Tuesday night to shine a light on the real estate needs of the Sentinel Program that they hope to break ground on in the Fall of 2023. The Sentinel Program aims to upgrade the infrastructure of the minuteman missile silos in and area that stretches from Cheyenne to Sidney, and Sterling to Gering.
News Channel Nebraska
Historic Preservation Board awards signage grant
SIDNEY -- The Sidney Historic Preservation Board recently awarded a signage grant to Main Street Games. The signage grant funds are allocated through the City of Sidney's LB840 program. Main Street Games is a Board Game and Arcade store with more than 100 arcade games as well as a wide...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind drifting county roads north of Potter, schools delay classes Thursday
POTTER -- Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs is advising not to drive county roads north of Potter unless necessary. Frerichs contacted News Channel Nebraska this afternoon to report winds and snow have resulted in several roads north of Potter blown and drifted shut. He said the Cheyenne County Highway Department crews are working to clear the roads; however, three of the snowplows are stuck.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow removal a calculated effort
SIDNEY -- Sidney and much of the Panhandle was hit with three consecutive snow storms, resulting in big challenges for street maintenance departments. The Sidney street department attacks snow removal in three stages: emergency snow routes, secondary streets and residential streets. Street Superintendent Hank Radtke said Monday the snow routes...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests for flight to avoid, driving under the influence
The following are reports from local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty. At 3:03 a.m. deputies were dispatched to mile marker 118 on Interstate 76 for a vehicle crash with injuries. At 7:03 a.m. deputies were dispatched to mile marker 7 on Highway 138 for...
News Channel Nebraska
Three arrested after two separate incidents in Kimball County
KIMBALL, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people in two separate drug-related incidents in Kimball County. Troopers said they saw a Toyota van parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80, near mile marker 8 in Kimball County, at 11:40 a.m. MT on Jan. 22. The Toyota reportedly had vehicle trouble and the troopers stopped to assist the driver.
