Colorado State

Angelina Pivarnick Reveals She's Friends With Gabby Windey's Ex-Fiance Erich Schwer: 'He's Really Nice'

By Sara Donnellan
 5 days ago

Small world! After Vinny Guadagnino made headlines for his flirty online banter with Gabby Windey , his costar Angelina Pivarnick revealed that she’s friends with the Bachelorette alum’s ex-fiancé, Erich Schwer.

“A lot of the Bachelor Nation [personalities] and myself, we like each other’s stuff [on social media],” Pivarnick, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 24, while promoting the season 6 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with Guadagnino, 35, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi , Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley .

The New York native added that she and Schwer, 30, are “just Instagram friends” and have never hung out in person. “He’s really nice,” she said. When Pivarnick’s costars began to tease her about sliding into the real estate analyst’s DMs , she insisted that their dynamic is “not like that.”

Angelina Pivarnick, Gabby Windey, Erich Schwer.

Schwer and Windey, 32, got engaged during the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette , which aired in September 2022. By that November, news broke that the duo had ended their relationship. The ICU nurse was a contestant on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars at the time, where she became acquainted with Guadagnino, a fellow competitor.

When Windey made it to the finale of the reality competition series , Guadagnino referred to her as his “baby mamma” in a congratulatory comment on the ABC personality’s Instagram page. In return, the Colorado native called the MTV personality her “main man."

Shortly after the flirty exchange, the Chippendales performer shared an Instagram photo of himself with the caption, “Stop looking for the one … be the one and let them all come to you.” Windey commented, “Omw.”

Guadagnino told Us that he and the Bachelor Nation alum have “great chemistry” because they share a good sense of humor.

“We’re both, like, comedians. So, that's why we get along and that's also why we flirt so much on Instagram because we have that same banter with each other,” he explained.

Despite their playful back and forth, the College of Staten Island alum denied that he and Windey are romantically involved. “It takes a lot more for me than just, like, a couple Instagram comments to be dating someone … [but] I would actually go to dinner with Gabby. It's just that we just met. It's not like anything serious," he said.

While Guadagnino is sending flirty social media comments, Pivarnick is moving on from her divorce from Chris Larangeira . The exes finalized their split in May 2022 after tying the knot in November 2019 .

“It was hard, but I'm moving forward and I wish him the best. People go through divorces . It's kind of like, typical. It sucks to say that, but yeah,” Pivarnick told Us , adding that Larangeira, 46, sent her Christmas gifts for her cat and dog. “That was nice. And I actually asked him [about it] and he [said], ‘Those will always be my animals.’”

Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday, January 26 on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

