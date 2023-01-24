22 Valentine's Squishmallows That Are Perfect For Your Little Lovebugs This Feb. 14

Your kids will love these little stuffed sweeties.

What's not to love about Valentine's Day ? Adults and kids alike enjoy the holiday as a time to show their affection and receive it from others. It's a feel-good time that brings about all of the warm fuzzies . Speaking of warm fuzzies, there is nothing better to cuddle with than Valentine's Squishmallows. They are the perfect plush toy for your kids to snuggle up with and lavish with hugs and kisses.

If you aren't familiar with Squishmallows , they are plush toys with a snuggly marshmallow-type feel. They are meant to fill young hearts with love and affection. And, this is easy to do when they are so soft and huggable. There are over 1000 characters to collect including special editions that come out for the holidays like Valentine's Day.

The Valentine's Squishmallows for 2023 have already hit the shelves which means it's a good time to grab some of your favorites. Check out these newest editions that include characters like Kate the Llamacorn or Regina the Corgi.

22 Valentine's Squishmallows

This 11-inch sweetie is scented with Hershey kisses for an extra special treat! Regina The Corgi, $29.95 on Amazon

There's more to snuggle with this 11-inch adorable bigfoot plush wearing a hot pink glitter heart headband. Caparinne The Bigfoot Squishmallow, $34.00 on Amazon

Kids will be tempted to not just kiss but take a bite out of this sweet Squishmallow! Cinnamon Roll of the 2023 Valentine's Day Squad, $18.64 on Amazon

Holy cow is this Squishmallow with the pink fuzzy belly cute! A fun one to cuddle for sure! Evangelica Cow in Pink and White, $42.70 on Amazon

Everything's rosy with this pretty blossom. Who says kids can't get roses too? Walsh The Rose Squishmallow, $29.99 on Amazon

This adorable Squishmallow is so beary special and huggable. Omar Bear Valentine Squishy, $24.99 on Amazon

This soft and squishy unicorn is ready for a hug! Kate The Llamacorn Valentine's Squishmallow, $39.99 on Amazon

Purrfect for Valentine's Day. This soft tabby cat has a rainbow belly adorned with a heart. Corinna Teal Tabby Cat Squishmallow, $29.00 on Amazon

This sweet Valentine's bug is all decked out in hot pink and red. Ladee Ladybug Squishmallow, $29.28 on Amazon

Our favorite Disney character sporting a couple of hearts for the holiday. Mickey Mouse Squishmallow, $24.68 on Amazon

This 14-inch plush puppy with fuzzy ears is sure to please! Magnis Australian Shepard Dog, $38.64 on Amazon

This smaller 5-inch plush is sure big on love! Samir Blue Whale Squishmallow, $19.00 on Amazon

With shiny rose gold ears and love on her belly, this little squirrel makes the perfect Valentine's Day gift. Lane The Pink Ombré Squirrel Squishmallow, $30.06 on Amazon

This little butterfly is full of hearts and winks for the special recipient. Arona Pink Butterfly Squishmallow, $48.95 on Amazon

Here is a plush with a heart and hugs and kisses on its belly. Shady Cactus Squishmallow, $34.97 on Amazon

Black and white with hugs and kisses all over. This cute panda with black heart eye patches is a winner. Stanley Panda Squishmallow, $44.99 on Amazon

Your kids will roar with laughter over this sweet dinosaur. Xander Dinosaur Squishmallow, $31.18 on Amazon

A friendly shark with a loving message. Nitro Hammerhead Shark Squishmallow, $16.11 on Amazon

The colorful rainbow fuzzy mane and belly are sweet like cotton candy. Candela Brown Highland Cow Squishmallow, $48.99 on Amazon

You can't get much cooler than a hot pink llama wearing aviator glasses! Pavlo Llama Squishmallow, $28.99 on Amazon

This 8-inch birdie will make your heart flutter. Babs Blue Jay Squishmallow, $20.42 on Amazon

This sweet bear will be doing more than hugging just trees this Valentine's Day! Renate The Koala Squishmallow, $19.89 on Amazon

