22 Valentine's Squishmallows That Are Perfect For Your Little Lovebugs This Feb. 14

By Renee Hanlon
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2YIK_0kPw6xsO00

Your kids will love these little stuffed sweeties.

What's not to love about Valentine's Day ? Adults and kids alike enjoy the holiday as a time to show their affection and receive it from others. It's a feel-good time that brings about all of the warm fuzzies . Speaking of warm fuzzies, there is nothing better to cuddle with than Valentine's Squishmallows. They are the perfect plush toy for your kids to snuggle up with and lavish with hugs and kisses.

If you aren't familiar with Squishmallows , they are plush toys with a snuggly marshmallow-type feel. They are meant to fill young hearts with love and affection. And, this is easy to do when they are so soft and huggable. There are over 1000 characters to collect including special editions that come out for the holidays like Valentine's Day.

The Valentine's Squishmallows for 2023 have already hit the shelves which means it's a good time to grab some of your favorites. Check out these newest editions that include characters like Kate the Llamacorn or Regina the Corgi.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

22 Valentine's Squishmallows

Regina The Corgi, $29.95 on Amazon

Squishmallows 11 Inch Hershey's Kisses Scented Regina The Corgi Plush - Join The 2023 Valentine's Day Squad Stuffed Animal Toys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19L2EC_0kPw6xsO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yVZK_0kPw6xsO00

This 11-inch sweetie is scented with Hershey kisses for an extra special treat! Regina The Corgi, $29.95 on Amazon

Caparinne The Bigfoot Squishmallow, $34.00 on Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy 11 Inch Caparinne Bigfoot Hot Pink Plush Wearing Hot Pink Glitter Heart Headband - 2023 Valentine’s Squad Stuffed Animal Toy Plush Doll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3XK6_0kPw6xsO00

There's more to snuggle with this 11-inch adorable bigfoot plush wearing a hot pink glitter heart headband. Caparinne The Bigfoot Squishmallow, $34.00 on Amazon

Cinnamon Roll of the 2023 Valentine's Day Squad, $18.64 on Amazon

Squishmallows 8-Inch Plush - Join The 2023 Valentine's Day Squad Stuffed Animal Toys (Chanel (Cinnamon Roll))

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgqyD_0kPw6xsO00

Kids will be tempted to not just kiss but take a bite out of this sweet Squishmallow! Cinnamon Roll of the 2023 Valentine's Day Squad, $18.64 on Amazon

Evangelica Cow in Pink and White, $42.70 on Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Evangelica Cow Pink and White with Pink Fuzzy Belly 8 Inch Plush - 2023 Valentine’s Day Squad Stuffed Animal Toy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4yDq_0kPw6xsO00

Holy cow is this Squishmallow with the pink fuzzy belly cute! A fun one to cuddle for sure! Evangelica Cow in Pink and White, $42.70 on Amazon

Walsh The Rose Squishmallow, $29.99 on Amazon

Squishmallows 10" Walsh The Rose, Valentine's Day Plush - Official Kellytoy - Adorable Flower Stuffed Animal Toy - Great Gift for Kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xd2mR_0kPw6xsO00

Everything's rosy with this pretty blossom. Who says kids can't get roses too? Walsh The Rose Squishmallow, $29.99 on Amazon

Omar Bear Valentine Squishy, $24.99 on Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Valentines Squad Squishy Soft Plush Toy Animal (8 Inch, Omar Bear (Beary Special))

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnL6v_0kPw6xsO00

This adorable Squishmallow is so beary special and huggable. Omar Bear Valentine Squishy, $24.99 on Amazon

Kate The Llamacorn Valentine's Squishmallow, $39.99 on Amazon

Squishmallow 12" Kate The Llamacorn Valentine's Day Plush - Official Kellytoy - Soft and Squishy Unicorn Stuffed Animal Toy - Great Gift for Kids - Ages 2+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VeWWe_0kPw6xsO00

This soft and squishy unicorn is ready for a hug! Kate The Llamacorn Valentine's Squishmallow, $39.99 on Amazon

Corinna Teal Tabby Cat Squishmallow, $29.00 on Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Corinna Teal Tabby Cat with Rainbow Fuzzy Ears and Belly 11 Inch Plush - Heart On Belly - 2023 Valentine’s Day Squad Stuffed Animal Toy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvKPb_0kPw6xsO00

Purrfect for Valentine's Day. This soft tabby cat has a rainbow belly adorned with a heart. Corinna Teal Tabby Cat Squishmallow, $29.00 on Amazon

Ladee Ladybug Squishmallow, $29.28 on Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Ladee Ladybug Hot Pink, Red and Black 11 Inch Insect Plush - 2023 Valentine's Squad Stuffed Animal Toy Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VcuiE_0kPw6xsO00

This sweet Valentine's bug is all decked out in hot pink and red. Ladee Ladybug Squishmallow, $29.28 on Amazon

Mickey Mouse Squishmallow, $24.68 on Amazon

Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush Valentines 8 Inch Squishy Soft Plush (Mickey Mouse)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24a4zX_0kPw6xsO00

Our favorite Disney character sporting a couple of hearts for the holiday. Mickey Mouse Squishmallow, $24.68 on Amazon

Magnis Australian Shepard Dog, $38.64 on Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy 14 Inch Magnis Australian Shepard Dog Pink Plush with White Fuzzy Belly and Fluffy Fuzzy Pink Ears - 2023 Valentine’s Squad Stuffed Animal Toy Pet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyibW_0kPw6xsO00

This 14-inch plush puppy with fuzzy ears is sure to please! Magnis Australian Shepard Dog, $38.64 on Amazon

Samir Blue Whale Squishmallow, $19.00 on Amazon

Squishmallows 5-Inch Plush - Join The 2023 Valentine's Day Squad Stuffed Animal Toys (Samir (Blue Whale))

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Dul4_0kPw6xsO00

This smaller 5-inch plush is sure big on love! Samir Blue Whale Squishmallow, $19.00 on Amazon

Lane The Pink Ombré Squirrel Squishmallow, $30.06 on Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Lane The Pink Ombré Squirrel with Shiny Rose Gold Ears and Love on Her Belly Plush - 2023 Valentine’s Squad Stuffed Animal Toy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WFdm_0kPw6xsO00

With shiny rose gold ears and love on her belly, this little squirrel makes the perfect Valentine's Day gift. Lane The Pink Ombré Squirrel Squishmallow, $30.06 on Amazon

Arona Pink Butterfly Squishmallow, $48.95 on Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy 11 Inch Arona Pink Butterfly Winking White Belly with Pink Stripes and Hearts - 2023 Valentine’s Squad Stuffed Animal Toy Plush Doll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMUNn_0kPw6xsO00

This little butterfly is full of hearts and winks for the special recipient. Arona Pink Butterfly Squishmallow, $48.95 on Amazon

Shady Cactus Squishmallow, $34.97 on Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy 14 Inch Shadi Cactus Plush with A Heart and XOXO On Belly - 2023 Valentine’s Squad Stuffed Animal Toy Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFj0t_0kPw6xsO00

Here is a plush with a heart and hugs and kisses on its belly. Shady Cactus Squishmallow, $34.97 on Amazon

Stanley Panda Squishmallow, $44.99 on Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy 16 Inch Stanley Panda White and Black Plush with XOXO On Belly and Black Heart Eye Patches - 2023 Valentine’s Squad Stuffed Animal Pet Toy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3keRHB_0kPw6xsO00

Black and white with hugs and kisses all over. This cute panda with black heart eye patches is a winner. Stanley Panda Squishmallow, $44.99 on Amazon

Xander Dinosaur Squishmallow, $31.18 on Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Xander Dinosaur 11 Inch Gray Tie-Dye Plush with Red Heat On Green Belly - 2023 Valentine’s Squad Stuffed Animal Toy Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxEOQ_0kPw6xsO00

Your kids will roar with laughter over this sweet dinosaur. Xander Dinosaur Squishmallow, $31.18 on Amazon

Nitro Hammerhead Shark Squishmallow, $16.11 on Amazon

Squishmallows 8-Inch Plush - Join The 2023 Valentine's Day Squad Stuffed Animal Toys (Nitro (Hammerhead Shark))

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk0AT_0kPw6xsO00

A friendly shark with a loving message. Nitro Hammerhead Shark Squishmallow, $16.11 on Amazon

Candela Brown Highland Cow Squishmallow, $48.99 on Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy 16 Inch Candela Brown Highland Cow with Rainbow Fuzzy Mane and Belly - Pink Nostrils - 2023 Valentine's Squad Stuffed Animal Toy Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JcmOQ_0kPw6xsO00

The colorful rainbow fuzzy mane and belly are sweet like cotton candy. Candela Brown Highland Cow Squishmallow, $48.99 on Amazon

Pavlo Llama Squishmallow, $28.99 on Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy 11 Inch Pavlo LlamaHot Pink Llama with Aviator Glasses and XOXO On Belly Plush - 2023 Valentine’s Squad Stuffed Animal Toy Pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwgHT_0kPw6xsO00

You can't get much cooler than a hot pink llama wearing aviator glasses! Pavlo Llama Squishmallow, $28.99 on Amazon

Babs Blue Jay Squishmallow, $20.42 on Amazon

Squishmallows 8 Inch Babs Blue Jay with Silver Heart On Center of White Belly - 2023 Valentine's Day Squad Stuffed Animal Toy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369GZd_0kPw6xsO00

This 8-inch birdie will make your heart flutter. Babs Blue Jay Squishmallow, $20.42 on Amazon

Renate The Koala Squishmallow, $19.89 on Amazon

Squishmallow 5-Inch Plush - Join The 2023 Valentine's Day Squad Stuffed Animal Toys Renate The Koala

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSYbe_0kPw6xsO00

This sweet bear will be doing more than hugging just trees this Valentine's Day! Renate The Koala Squishmallow, $19.89 on Amazon

