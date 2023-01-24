Senate Republicans have some sage advice for their House counterparts, warning them against becoming too consumed with taking down President Joe Biden and his family. House Republicans, as expected, have come out firing at all things Biden. They contend that the first family is guilty of “influence peddling,” shady — even potentially criminal — business dealings and a “cover-up” regarding classified documents. They, led by House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James R. Comer of Kentucky, also are ramping up efforts to attempt linking the Bidens to the Chinese government.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO