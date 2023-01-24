ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Senate Republicans to House GOP on Biden probes: Evidence matters

Senate Republicans have some sage advice for their House counterparts, warning them against becoming too consumed with taking down President Joe Biden and his family. House Republicans, as expected, have come out firing at all things Biden. They contend that the first family is guilty of “influence peddling,” shady — even potentially criminal — business dealings and a “cover-up” regarding classified documents. They, led by House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James R. Comer of Kentucky, also are ramping up efforts to attempt linking the Bidens to the Chinese government.
DSCC Chair Peters tapped for plum Senate Appropriations seat

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters will serve on the Senate Appropriations Committee this Congress, the only new senator to join the panel on the Democratic side. His assignment — which Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Thursday along with other Democratic committee rosters — is likely a reward for Peters agreeing to serve as Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair for another election cycle.
Sen. John Cornyn blames White House for some judicial vacancies

Republican Sen. John Cornyn put the blame Thursday on the White House — and not his office — for delays in nominating judges for federal courts in Texas, as Democrats have asked for cooperation from Republicans to fill vacancies in red states. Those open positions are receiving renewed...
Broad focus planned for revamped COVID panel under GOP majority

The new chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is planning a wide focus on future pandemic preparedness and the impacts of the pandemic on the economy, education and the national supply chain. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, who serves on the Ways and Means Committee and the...
Democrats condemn Biden administration’s new asylum limits

Nearly 80 congressional Democrats called on President Joe Biden to reverse plans to limit asylum eligibility for some migrants, part of mounting criticism in the Capitol from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle of the administration’s border policies. In a letter published Thursday, Sen. Bob Menendez of New...
What ‘conservation’ means to Rep. Gabe Vasquez

Nearly a decade after Rep. Gabe Vasquez worked for Sen. Martin Heinrich as a field representative, the new congressman can count his former boss as a hunting buddy. “I actually talk to him more now that I’m not a member of his staff,” Vasquez said, describing their outings to shoot Coues deer.
House passes bill tying oil reserve sales to federal leasing

After two days of debate on 78 amendments, the House on Friday passed by a vote of 221-205 a bill that would tie nonemergency use of the petroleum reserve to plans for increased fossil fuel development on public lands, but the measure is unlikely to become law. The bill introduced...
Biden administration issues Boundary Waters mining moratorium

The Interior Department on Thursday issued a 20-year mining moratorium for over 225,000 acres of federal land in northeastern Minnesota that had been eyed for a potential copper and nickel mine. The public land order signed by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland withdrew the area, which is upstream from the Boundary...
Drug company middlemen likely to be a focus in 118th Congress

Factions of the health care system and members of Congress are turning their fire on an oft-maligned part of the drug pricing system — the middlemen who negotiate discounts with drug companies on behalf of health plans. The business practices of pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, have attracted the...
Judge delays Peter Navarro trial on contempt of Congress charges

A federal judge on Friday delayed the start of a criminal contempt of Congress trial of Peter Navarro, amid questions about a potential defense related to former President Donald Trump and executive privilege. Navarro, a White House adviser during the Trump administration, had been scheduled to go to trial next...
In most diverse Congress in history, staff representation lags

The 118th Congress is the most diverse in history, with a quarter of members identifying as nonwhite. But disparities persist as lawmakers choose the people who really run things behind the scenes — their staff. Just 18 percent of top staff for new and returning members are people of...
Manchin pushes stricter electric vehicle credit rules

Sen. Joe Manchin III and the auto industry are pushing for diverging interpretations of tax breaks in Democrats’ climate and health care budget package enacted last year that defray the cost of buying electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles. Manchin, who demanded strict sourcing rules to boost domestic manufacturing and energy...
Lieu, Auchincloss boldly go where AI so far has not: the House

Educators may be worried that students will use a new, free artificial intelligence tool to cheat on writing essays, but lawmakers are leaning into it — or don’t consider it cheating. The tool, ChatGPT, can almost instantly generate seemingly human-produced text based on a question or other written...
White House directs FTC, CFPB to probe housing rental market practices

Landlords will face greater federal scrutiny from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Trade Commission and other agencies amid rapidly rising rents under a plan that President Joe Biden released Wednesday. The plan, described as a blueprint, along with actions by federal agencies, are meant to "advance a stronger, more...
At the Races: Citizens, disunited

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. The landmark Citizens United decision, which paved the way for mega outside spending in elections, just entered...
US will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, although the heavy armored weaponry Kyiv has sought for months won't arrive anytime soon. As recently as last week, the Biden administration said it would not send the M1 Abrams tanks, citing logistical and maintenance challenges...
After 45 years on the Hill, David Carle has seen it all

When David Carle started out as a press secretary on the Hill, the mimeo machine was still in the attic of Longworth and Democrats still dominated in places like Utah. When the longtime aide retired this month, only three lawmakers could beat his 45 years of service: his (also retiring) boss Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., plus Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Edward J. Markey, D-Mass.
