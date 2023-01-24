Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU Tigers focused on their final 2023 recruiting target
The LSU Tigers are wrapping up the recruiting trail as National Signing Day approaches. However, Brian Kelly’s staff remains dedicated to their final 2023 target in defensive lineman Jamel Howard. Jamel Howard remains one of the top uncommitted recruits in the 2023 class. The three-star recruit from Marist High...
LSU Tigers agree to major neutral site kickoff game
The LSU Tigers have agreed to a non-conference game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in 2027. The contest will serve as the Texas Kickoff, a Week 1 marquee college football opener. LSU has appeared in the Texas Kickoff twice, including a 2014 win over Wisconsin and a 2017...
Look: Notable SEC Program Accidentally Paid Its Coach Extra $1 Million
It's one thing to accidentally tack on a few extra dollars to an employees salary through miscalculating hours, but when an SEC football program overpays by about $1 million, people are going to notice. That's exactly what happened over at LSU, where the Louisiana Legislative Auditor recently ...
LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake
LSU made a pretty awkward mistake when it came to paying coach Brian Kelly this season. A report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor found that LSU accidentally paid Kelly over $1 million more than he was owed, according to Holly Duchmann of the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The report suggests that the school began... The post LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
postsouth.com
'I want a statue:' LSU basketball transfer Angel Reese apologizes for nothing, and no one has stopped her yet
BATON ROUGE – Few emanate the spirit of Baltimore more than Angel Reese. Free-spirited but not afraid of work, a magnetic charisma that beams brightly: She’s loud and gritty but not noisy. She oozes unbridled confidence on and off the court. Maryland will always be home for the...
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Visits Acadiana High [PHOTOS]
College football coaches are flocking to Acadiana HIgh. A day after we reported that the Head Coach of the Miami Hurricanes was on the campus of Acadiana High, we can report that another big-name coach came to visit the Rams. The Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams posted a few photos on...
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
Lake Charles American Press
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today
There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
theadvocate.com
A Baton Rouge area volleyball coach is stepping down after nearly 40 years in the profession
"This is something I have been thinking about for a while,” Becky Madden said. “I’ve been coaching almost 40 years. ... It’s time.”. With those words, Madden summed up her decision to retire from coaching after spending the past 14 years as head volleyball coach at Parkview Baptist.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Livvy Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money
Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her... The post Livvy Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
fox5ny.com
LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed
The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana barbecue sauce company to host bloody Mary mix competition Feb. 12 in Broussard
Pit Boss BBQ Sauce, a Louisiana-based app, has partnered with Acadiana Veteran Alliance and RoadRunner App to host a Bloody Mary mix competition at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at 530 PM for the Super Bowl at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Broussard. The winner has an opportunity to provide their recipe...
brproud.com
Official closures announced after severe weather hits viewing area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather that passed through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas last night, certain area schools have announced closures on Wednesday, January 25. Please note the running list of closures below. Diocese of Baton Rouge:. Details: St. John Interparochial School in...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Beverage Manufacturer to Build $160 Million Facility in Louisiana
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling announced plans to...
theadvocate.com
Some schools close after storms, possible tornado hits Baton Rouge area
After strong storms brought winds, rain and a possible tornado to the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday night, some local schools have closed Wednesday. Related coverage: Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says. The following schools have closings or alternative plans for Wednesday,...
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
pelicanpostonline.com
New River dredging nears weir in Gonzales
The New River Dredging project is nearing its eastern terminus at the weir behind Walmart in Gonzales. Plans call for removal of the weir to be replaced by a tilting weir. Overall the project includes approximately 2.7 miles worth of dredging to end at the new tilting weir, .5 miles or so done by the parish with a control structure at Smith Bayou (near its confluence with New River and linking to the Bayou Goudine system). The parish dredged New River from Smith Bayou to Bayou Goudine pursuant to an Emergency Declaration in place with a Gulf of Mexico storm menacing south Louisiana in mid-June, 2021.
225batonrouge.com
Inside the updated Southern Cofe, now open in Scotlandville with coffee, healthy food and a creative space
Baton Rouge’s vast coffee options continued to expand this month with the official re-opening on Jan. 10 of Southern Cofe’s original Scotlandville location, which had been closed since early 2021 for renovations. The concept, founded by entrepreneur Horatio Isadore, offers specialty coffee and healthy foods including smoothies and acai bowls. Isadore also has a second location in the downtown Main Street Market that opened in 2021.
klax-tv.com
DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
718K+
Followers
92K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0