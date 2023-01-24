ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FanSided

LSU Tigers focused on their final 2023 recruiting target

The LSU Tigers are wrapping up the recruiting trail as National Signing Day approaches. However, Brian Kelly’s staff remains dedicated to their final 2023 target in defensive lineman Jamel Howard. Jamel Howard remains one of the top uncommitted recruits in the 2023 class. The three-star recruit from Marist High...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU Tigers agree to major neutral site kickoff game

The LSU Tigers have agreed to a non-conference game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in 2027. The contest will serve as the Texas Kickoff, a Week 1 marquee college football opener. LSU has appeared in the Texas Kickoff twice, including a 2014 win over Wisconsin and a 2017...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake

LSU made a pretty awkward mistake when it came to paying coach Brian Kelly this season. A report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor found that LSU accidentally paid Kelly over $1 million more than he was owed, according to Holly Duchmann of the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The report suggests that the school began... The post LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today

There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
LOUISIANA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Livvy Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money

Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea. Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her... The post Livvy Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox5ny.com

LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed

The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car. Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail. Kaivon Deondre...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Official closures announced after severe weather hits viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather that passed through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas last night, certain area schools have announced closures on Wednesday, January 25. Please note the running list of closures below. Diocese of Baton Rouge:. Details: St. John Interparochial School in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Some schools close after storms, possible tornado hits Baton Rouge area

After strong storms brought winds, rain and a possible tornado to the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday night, some local schools have closed Wednesday. Related coverage: Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says. The following schools have closings or alternative plans for Wednesday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

New River dredging nears weir in Gonzales

The New River Dredging project is nearing its eastern terminus at the weir behind Walmart in Gonzales. Plans call for removal of the weir to be replaced by a tilting weir. Overall the project includes approximately 2.7 miles worth of dredging to end at the new tilting weir, .5 miles or so done by the parish with a control structure at Smith Bayou (near its confluence with New River and linking to the Bayou Goudine system). The parish dredged New River from Smith Bayou to Bayou Goudine pursuant to an Emergency Declaration in place with a Gulf of Mexico storm menacing south Louisiana in mid-June, 2021.
GONZALES, LA
225batonrouge.com

Inside the updated Southern Cofe, now open in Scotlandville with coffee, healthy food and a creative space

Baton Rouge’s vast coffee options continued to expand this month with the official re-opening on Jan. 10 of Southern Cofe’s original Scotlandville location, which had been closed since early 2021 for renovations. The concept, founded by entrepreneur Horatio Isadore, offers specialty coffee and healthy foods including smoothies and acai bowls. Isadore also has a second location in the downtown Main Street Market that opened in 2021.
BATON ROUGE, LA
klax-tv.com

DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
