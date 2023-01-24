ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Spun

Look: Woman Has A Message For Joe Burrow's Girlfriend

Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past weekend, a TikToker with over 18,000 followers made a video strictly for Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.  The TikToker's account name is "relyuhcs." The caption for her video said, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend."  In the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement

For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage ...
MEMPHIS, TN
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday

A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week.  On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith makes bold Aaron Rodgers, Jets declaration

One of the hotter discussions in the NFL right now is the future of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, may not be long for Green Bay anymore. His up-in-the-air status has many wondering if he’s going to be traded or leave football entirely. An idea that’s floated around sounds eerily familiar to Green Bay Packers fans: trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith kind of likes the idea a whole lot.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury. While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. During his media ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Rams might make a major change on defense this offseason. There are rumors that they could trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey as they try to retool a bit. Ramsey currently has three years remaining on his contract and is set to earn $17 million next season. The NFL community has ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Chiefs

The sports betting line might be favoring the Cincinnati Bengals heading into their AFC Championship rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't see his team as favorites.  Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Burrow spoke about what it will be like to play ...
CINCINNATI, OH
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Aaron Rodgers To Jets? Reported Offensive Coordinator Hire Fuels Rumors

Get ready, because the theory is about to shift into overdrive. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, among others, reported Thursday the Jets are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. This is notable because Hackett, who was fired last month just 15 games into his first season as Denver Broncos...
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

