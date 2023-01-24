Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Look: Woman Has A Message For Joe Burrow's Girlfriend
Following the Bengals' win over the Bills this past weekend, a TikToker with over 18,000 followers made a video strictly for Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher. The TikToker's account name is "relyuhcs." The caption for her video said, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend." In the ...
Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Announcement
For better or worse, Stephen A. Smith revealed he's open to debating Skip Bayless one last time. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Smith was asked about the possibility. "Listen man, if you talk about one final day with Skip Bayless, I'd welcome that any day of the week, just to pay homage ...
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday
A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week. On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season. Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins ...
thecomeback.com
Stephen A. Smith makes bold Aaron Rodgers, Jets declaration
One of the hotter discussions in the NFL right now is the future of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, may not be long for Green Bay anymore. His up-in-the-air status has many wondering if he’s going to be traded or leave football entirely. An idea that’s floated around sounds eerily familiar to Green Bay Packers fans: trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith kind of likes the idea a whole lot.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's 'Relationship' Development
Gisele Bundchen and her trainer, Joaquim Valente, continue to be spotted out together. But are they still just friends or are they becoming an item? According to reports, Gisele and Joaquim have a great "relationship" and it's one that is clearly continuing to develop in recent months, following ...
Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On 49ers Player After Arrest
Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers received some unfortunate news about a key player. 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. He was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on Monday. He eventually posted bail and was ...
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement
Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury. While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. During his media ...
NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Los Angeles Rams might make a major change on defense this offseason. There are rumors that they could trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey as they try to retool a bit. Ramsey currently has three years remaining on his contract and is set to earn $17 million next season. The NFL community has ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
NFL World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Chiefs
The sports betting line might be favoring the Cincinnati Bengals heading into their AFC Championship rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't see his team as favorites. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Burrow spoke about what it will be like to play ...
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
Aaron Rodgers To Jets? Reported Offensive Coordinator Hire Fuels Rumors
Get ready, because the theory is about to shift into overdrive. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, among others, reported Thursday the Jets are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. This is notable because Hackett, who was fired last month just 15 games into his first season as Denver Broncos...
NFL World Reacts To What Deebo Samuel Said About Philadelphia
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are heading into hostile territory this weekend. The Niners are flying cross-country to take on the Eagles in Philadelphia for the right to go to the Super Bowl. They won't find a very welcoming environment at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon. ...
Stephen A. Smith Wants To See 1 NFL Team Trade For Aaron Rodgers
Even if Aaron Rodgers gets traded, Stephen A. Smith still wants him wearing green in 2023. On First Take Wednesday morning, Smith outlined his case for why the Jets would be a good trade fit for the four-time NFL MVP, starting with a supporting cast that includes 2022 draft picks Breece Hall and ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
718K+
Followers
92K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1