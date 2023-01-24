Shailene Woodley was going through the worst time in her life amid her tumultuous breakup with Aaron Rodgers last year. “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life,” Woodley, who was filming her show “Three Women” at the time of their split, told Net-A-Porter in an interview published Monday. She added, “It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s–tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.” But the actress, 31, said she was able to channel her heartbreak into her role in the Showtime adaptation...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO