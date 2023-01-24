Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Aaron Rodgers & Mallory Edens Spark Dating Rumors
Aaron Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens, 26, are reportedly dating!. According to TMZ, the pair has moved past the friend zone, noting they just sat courtside together at the Milwaukee Bucks game last month. She was also spotted at one of Aaron’s Green Bay Packers games, decked out in fan...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's Announcement Is Going Viral
On Wednesday afternoon, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave fans a peek at what he's been working on. No, the former star quarterback isn't trying to make it back into the NFL - at least not with his latest social media post. This time he's shedding light on police brutality in a new ...
Brittany Mahomes Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why Son Bronze Has Way Too Many PJs
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to keeping her 1-month-old son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III cozy, Brittany Mahomes has got it covered. Apparently, this baby boy has a wild number of PJs — and the reason why is actually so funny. “Does Bronze need 3637383 pjs? No,” the Kansas City Current co-owner wrote on Twitter yesterday. “But while he eats I shop, not my fault.” Have truer words ever been written? When my third boy was born, I just thought he wouldn’t need many...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face
A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
TMZ.com
Gisele Bundchen, Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Ride Horses Together In Costa Rica
Gisele Bundchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor are getting close once again -- this time, the two were seen riding horses in Costa Rica, in what's either an amazing just-friends date ... or further proof the two are now an item. Tom Brady's ex and Joaquim Valente were spotted on the...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Shailene Woodley went through ‘darkest’ time after ‘s–tty’ Aaron Rodgers split
Shailene Woodley was going through the worst time in her life amid her tumultuous breakup with Aaron Rodgers last year. “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life,” Woodley, who was filming her show “Three Women” at the time of their split, told Net-A-Porter in an interview published Monday. She added, “It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s–tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.” But the actress, 31, said she was able to channel her heartbreak into her role in the Showtime adaptation...
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
tigerdroppings.com
Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper
Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ‘80 for Brady’: ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)
Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”. “80 for Brady” follows four best friends...
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
