Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team
Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Yardbarker
Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields
We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Report: Arians ‘Hurt’ by Bucs’ Firings After Playoff Loss
The Buccaneers fired six coaches after the season ended.
Cowboys Coach Firing: 'Bad News' for Zeke?
The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25
Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games with the Lions in 2021 and recently signed with the USFL, has died at the age of 25, the team announced.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes confirms what Tom Brady recently told him
There was a moment there for a while when we all tried to make Patrick Mahomes out to be the next up-and-coming greatest quarterback of all time. We tried to compare him to the greatest to ever do it in Tom Brady, and you just can’t do that. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a relationship with him.
Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized
Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season....
This Panthers-Ravens Trade Sends Lamar Jackson To Carolina
There are going to be a lot of eyes on free-agent quarterback Lamar Jackson this off-season. The former MVP was unable to work out a long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While it remains likely that the Ravens will put the franchise...
Tua Tagovailoa's Parents Announce Playing Career Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered several concussions during the 2022 season. Following a tumultuous season in which he missed a few games with serious head injuries, fans wondered if he'd be back in 2023. In a recent interview, his parents made it clear Tua will be the Dolphins ...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With The Tom Brady Video
On Wednesday, video surfaced of Tom Brady touring a Miami school with his children in which the cameraman asked the seven-time Super Bowl champ if he's going to play for the Dolphins. No matter what Brady's football future holds, his ex-wife Gisele lives with the children in Miami and he still has ...
Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
Former tight end calls new Panthers HC Frank Reich ‘really dangerous’ as play-caller
The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday. One of his former players thinks the move is a great one for the struggling franchise.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
The Spun
