Driver in California Tesla crash jailed for attempted murder

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, has been released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that Dharmesh Patel is being held without bail. The Pasadena man was behind the wheel of a Tesla sedan that went over the cliff at Devils Slide on Jan. 2. Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a miracle, but the California Highway Patrol later arrested Patel, saying investigators had cause to believe the plunge was an intentional act.
Pili scores 21, Utah holds off late USC rally to win 83-73

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 21 points and Kennedy McQueen added 17 behind five 3-pointers to lead No. 9 Utah to an 83-73 victory over Southern California. Pili shot 9 of 13 from the floor to pace an efficient offensive attack from the Utes. Gianna Kneepkens added 16 points for Utah which shot 53% from the field and outscored USC 42-26 in the paint. Rayah Marshall had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Destiny Littleton also scored 15 points for USC , which had its four-game winning streak snapped.
