MSHP Troop F investigates two separate crashes in Osage and Morgan
BOONVILLE - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F are investigating two separate accidents causing roads to be blocked. US 50 is blocked at Lipton Road in Morgan County. US 63 is blocked near Route JJ in Osage County. This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we get...
Westbound I-70 in Cooper County back open after accident
BOONVILLE - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F responded to a rollover crash on westbound I-70 just past the Missouri River Bridge at the 112 mile marker in Cooper County around 4 p.m. The accident caused the driving lane to be blocked. MSHP Troop F reported the roadway opened back...
Families from across the state flock to learn about Eagle Day
JEFFERSON CITY- Families from all across Missouri gathered to the Runge Conservation Nature Center today for Eagle Day. Eagle Day is an event at the conservation center that focuses on educating people of all ages about how eagles operate in the wild and their history as a species surviving endangerment. It also gave people the opportunity for people to see eagles in person for possibly the first time.
Over two dozen dogs dead after Hallsville kennel fire
About 30 dogs died in a fire early Sunday morning in Hallsville. The Boone County Fire Protection District received a call from a neighbor at about 1 a.m. that a detached building was on fire at the 10,000 block of East Van Court Road. When crews arrived, the building, which...
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 28
Local community leaders react to video release of Tyre Nichols' death. Memphis police released body cam footage of the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police Department officers. Nichols' death is the latest instance of police brutality against Black people in the United States, and...
Blues score, kids win: Jefferson City organization participates in Power Play Goals for Kids
JEFFERSON CITY - The St. Louis Blues are scoring goals for kids. The Special Learning Center (SLC) in Jefferson City is one of four organizations in Missouri that is competing for Ameren Missouri's Power Play Goals for Kids contest. Each time a Blues player scores a goal on the power...
Cole County state representative appointed to Missouri Veterans Commission
JEFFERSON CITY − State Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) has been appointed as a commissioner on the Missouri Veterans Commission. Griffith was appointed Thursday by Speaker of the House Dean Plocher. Griffith is the representative for Cole County, or Missouri's 60th district. He filled the commission's vacancy created by...
HIGHLIGHTS: Jefferson City outlasts St. Thomas Aquinas, KS to earn a 55-51 win
The Jefferson City Jays earned a close four-point victory over St. Thomas Aquinas from Overland Park, Kansas to improve their record to 12-5 on the season. Missouri Women's Basketball commit Hannah Linthacum led all scorers with 27 points, including 23 points in the second half alone.
HIGHLIGHTS: Fayette takes down Fulton in overtime
Fayette defeated Fulton 47-44 in overtime for 7th Place in the Harrisburg Tournament. Kay Sullivan led the way for the Falcons with 12 points.
Over 6 pounds of methamphetamine seized in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY - A multi-year investigation evolved into three arrests last week when the North Missouri Drug Task Force executed search warrants in the Higbee area. Cap. Chris Brown, director of the task force, said in a press release the search warrants resulted in the seizure of over 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 22 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, six Diazepam pills, and five Alprazolam pills, all of which are controlled substances.
Frederick Douglass High School receives unique teaching distinction
COLUMBIA – Frederick Douglass High School in Columbia has become the only school in the state to become a “Level 2 Certified High Reliability School." It's a unique national recognition for effective teaching. Marzano Resources takes the applications and gives out the certifications. The program was created to...
Missouri rental assistance program ending on Jan. 31
COLUMBIA − The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program for renters and landlords will no longer accept applications after Jan. 31. Applications submitted prior to Jan. 31 will be processed and funds will be dispersed until all funds have been spent. According to a press release from the...
Arrest warrant issued for Mexico man in connection to deadly fires
MEXICO - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Mexico resident for allegedly setting fires on the morning of Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Brandon Spears is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of arson. Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the apartment fire...
Columbia dog rescue to offer free microchips Feb. 5
COLUMBIA - Dog owners can improve chances of reuniting with a lost pet by getting their dog microchipped for free next weekend. Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue is providing microchips for one dog per household at its training facility Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according its Facebook event page.
Competition aims to get kids excited about construction
ASHLAND - On Saturday, families filled the auditorium of Ashland's Optimist Club for some friendly competition. The Block Kids Competition hosted by the Central Missouri chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) gives kids a chance to learn about construction while having a little fun. Sharon Niekamp...
Missouri wins big in SEC/Big12 Challenge over 12th-ranked Iowa State
COLUMBIA - Missouri’s prolific offense out-dueled a stout Iowa State defense, defeating the Cyclones 78-61 in the final edition of the SEC/Big 12 challenge. This was Missouri’s fourth victory over a ranked team this season. Twelve years ago, an unranked Missouri hosted the ranked Iowa State. It resulted...
