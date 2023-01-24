Becky Lynch appeared yesterday on The Kelly Clarkson Show yesterday to promote today's WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Clarkson noted that Lynch was the first woman to win a Wrestlemania main event. Becky explained that Wrestlemania was effectively WWE's Superbowl but for 35 years, no women had main evented their Superbowl. Fans clapped for Lynch. Lynch said the fans wanted it and being in that spot is the goal of anyone who stepped into the business. She said that when she signed with WWE, she told a very supportive friend that she wanted to headline Wrestlemania and he told her, "it's nice to have dreams, but be realistic." it was seen as such a far away goal, it wasn't seen as possible, but "we" and the fans made it possible.

1 DAY AGO