ROYAL RUMBLE NOTES ON CODY, WILLIAM REGAL, FLAIR AND MORE
Cody Rhodes merchandise is BY FAR the top seller at the Royal Rumble store set up at the Alamodome this weekend. While he was not medically cleared when WWE began running the vignettes for his return, PWInsider.com is told Rhodes has been 100% medically cleared to compete going forward. He's expected to be back on the Raw brand regularly as of this week.
DAMIAN PRIEST TALKS ROYAL RUMBLE, ROMAN ON FALLON CLIPS, NEW RUMBLE MERCH & MORE
WWE Shop has a new variation of the Bray Wyatt "Moth " T-shirt that reacts to UV light. They are also selling a special edition Hardy branded Royal Rumble T-shirt as well as a Kevin Owens versus Roman Reigns special edition shirt for the event. Damian Priest appeared on Good...
DAVE BAUTISTA ON TONIGHT SHOW THIS WEEK, NEW WWE A&E BIOGRAPHY EPISODES ON DVD AND MORE
Dave Bautista will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Tuesday night 1/31. The latest WWE Biography Legends DVD is now out, featuring the episodes on The Undertaker, DX, The Bellas, Goldberg, Kurt Angle, Edge, Rey Mysterio and Lex Luger. Our friends at RSVLTS have a ton of...
SASHA BANKS TALKS NEW JAPAN DEBUT AND MORE
New Japan Pro Wrestling posted an interview with Mercedes Mone discussing her Wrestle Kingdom, her first match at Battle in the Valley on February 18th, what she's been up to since her WWE departure, her first exposure to Japanese wrestling, WWE's style versus Joshi wrestling, her aspirations for a world tour, learning Lucha, being a part of STARDOM and more.
PAT MCAFEE RETURNS AND MORE EARLY RUMBLE NOTES
Pat McAfee returned to WWE, rejoining the commentary team for the Royal Rumble. He had taken time off this past October for some other NFL-related opportunities but the door was open for him to return when the timing was right. Whether he's just back for tonight or will return to Smackdown we have yet to confirm.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
BECKY LYNCH ON BEING FIRST WOMAN TO WIN WRESTLEMANIA MAIN EVENT, THE RUMBLE, LYING TO GET INTO PRO WRESTLING SCHOOL & MORE ON THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Becky Lynch appeared yesterday on The Kelly Clarkson Show yesterday to promote today's WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Clarkson noted that Lynch was the first woman to win a Wrestlemania main event. Becky explained that Wrestlemania was effectively WWE's Superbowl but for 35 years, no women had main evented their Superbowl. Fans clapped for Lynch. Lynch said the fans wanted it and being in that spot is the goal of anyone who stepped into the business. She said that when she signed with WWE, she told a very supportive friend that she wanted to headline Wrestlemania and he told her, "it's nice to have dreams, but be realistic." it was seen as such a far away goal, it wasn't seen as possible, but "we" and the fans made it possible.
RAQUEL TALKS, FIRST LOOK AT THE ALAMODOME FOR ROYAL RUMBLE, CODY AND TONS MORE
Raquel Rodriguez is on this week's WWE After the Bell podcast. Rodriguez talks about getting to compete in her first Royal Rumble, her father missing her entry into the world due to wrestling and his conditions for her to get to the business. Raquel also discusses facing off with Ronda Rousey, mental health struggles, wanting to be a role model for young women, what the future holds, and much much more. Also on the episode, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick give their thoughts on Raw. XXX in Philly, why Graves would like to see legends more on WWE programming, possibilities for the Royal Rumble, and why the verdict was good for the tribal trial of Sami Zayn.
SONYA DEVILLE SUFFERS BAD CUT DURING ROYAL RUMBLE
Sonya Deville posted the following photo of a gruesome gash above her left eyebrow after the Royal Rumble:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
NINE MORE COMPETITORS SET FOR MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE?
A graphic being used on international WWE social media accounts features the following talents as included on tonight's Men's Royal Rumble match:. PWInsider.com has confirmed Gargano is indeed in San Antonio, so if he competes, it is his return from the shoulder injury he suffered several weeks back. The graphic...
THE PERSON WHO MIGHT BE MOST VERSATILE PERFORMER IN WRESTLING HISTORY, BRODY IN WWF, HELL IN A CELL, VINCE'S OFFICE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Who do you think is the most versatile performer in pro wrestling history?. I think a great case could be made for Bobby Heenan. He excelled in every single role he was ever tasked with - commentary, heel manager, bumping wrestler, talker, TV host, serious heel, comedic performer. Whatever it was, you name it. Heenan was absolutely awesome and WWE, and wrestling, should pray they come across someone as greatly talented as he was.
DANIELLE KAMELA DEBUTS, TWO TITLE MATCHES & MORE: UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE ON CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *UWN Tag Team Champions Reno Scum vs. Midnight Heat. *UWN Heritage Champion Kevin Martenson vs. Davey Richards. For more details, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
REIGNS JOINS TIKTOK, RUMBLE NOTES & MORE
Roman Reigns is now on TikTok. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
ZELINA PICKS HER RUMBLE NUMBER, TOP MATCHES FOR NEXT WEEK'S SMACKDOWN, LAST SECOND SIGNING & MORE
Zelina Vega picked her number for tonight's Royal Rumble in the following vignette released online:. There was a last minute autograph signing for this morning at 9 AM at the Crickett Wireless outlet in San Antonio, Texas located at 1848 S WW White Road with Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.
POSSIBLE SPOILERS: FOUR WWE NXT STARS AT ROYAL RUMBLE
As we reported yesterday in the Elite section, the following WWE NXT stars were brought to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble:. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE PRESENTS THE 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE will present the 2023 Royal Rumble tonight from San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome, featuring:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Rey Mysterio,...
ROMAN REIGNS TALKS THE ROCK, OWENS, CODY, SAMI, THE ROYAL RUMBLE & MORE ON THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared last night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Reigns came out and Fallon noted that the last time he was on was around Wrestlemania 38 and Fallon predicted that the next time Reigns would be on, he'd have two title belts. Reigns revealed he had two titles. Fallon said it was so cool to have multiple titles.
UPDATED: FORMER WWE STAR IN SAN ANTONIO
UPDATE: PWInsider.com is told Perry is visiting and is not working for Women's Rumble match tonight. CJ Perry aka the former Lana posted the following on her Instagram from San Antonio, where the Royal Rumble is being held tonight:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
HHH ON THE ROCK, CODY AND RHEA ON THEIR WINS & MORE: WWE ROYAL RUMBLE PRESS CONFERENCE COVERAGE
Welcome to PWInsider.com's Royal Rumble post-show press conference. The first guest was Rhea Ripley. She was asked about her knee. She said it dislocated for a moment and then went back in. She said that she has issues with her knees but her knee is good. She said she can smell blood in her nose.
SMACKDOWN-LESNAR NOTE & MORE
Brock Lesnar is expected to be on very early on Smackdown, possibly the first segment, so if you are looking to see him tonight, make sure you are watching early. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is backstage at Smackdown in Laredo, Texas. The Street Profits and The Miz are...
