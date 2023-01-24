ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

Virginia Falls At North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Virginia wrestling team (6-4, 0-2 ACC) won three weight classes on Friday night (Jan. 27) but fell at North Carolina (6-6, 2-0 ACC) by a score of 30-9 in ACC action at Carmichael Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. In a dual that started at heavyweight,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
virginiasports.com

No. 8 Virginia Advances to ITA Kickoff Weekend Final

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s tennis team (3-0) picked up a 4-1 victory against Washington State (2-1) on Friday (Jan. 27) in the opening round of ITA Kickoff Weekend matches. Virginia advances to take on either South Carolina or Northwestern on Saturday, Jan. 28 at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 7 Virginia Hosts Boston College Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 7 Virginia (15-3, 7-2 ACC) hosts Boston College (10-11, 4-6 ACC) Saturday (Jan. 28) at John Paul Jones Arena. Tipoff is set for Noon on Regional Sports Networks. For Openers. • No. 7 Virginia (15-3) is second in the ACC at 7-2, while Boston College...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Closes Road Trip Thursday at Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-6, 3-6 ACC) plays at Syracuse (13-7, 4-5 ACC) on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia

Matchup: Syracuse (13-7, 4-5) vs Virginia (14-6, 3-6) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, January 26th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Calvin Cristoforo, John Eads ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cbs19news

CPD investigating two shootings in two days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29

A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New life is on the way for part of the former JC Penney building inside Albemarle County’s Fashion Square Mall. Tuesday night, the Albemarle Planning Commission heard a proposal to utilize the vacant space. “Albemarle County’s known for 15 or 20 years that there were...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police make arrest in E. C. Glass High School threat

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after threats were made to the E. C. Glass High School principal on January 25. Around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department began investigating a call that was received by school staff. Staff says the caller told employees he was allegedly armed and intended to hurt another staff member.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
BUENA VISTA, VA
wsvaonline.com

HPD Searching for Mistress of Disguise

HARRISONBURG – The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for a woman accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing checks, which she proceeded to illegally cash. According to a notice by H-P-D, the suspect was driving a gray, newer-model Ford Explorer with stolen plates. Authorities say she attempted to change her appearance by donning a wig and glasses between bank visits.
HARRISONBURG, VA

