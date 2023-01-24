Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
UVa Redshirts Leon Bond III and Isaac Traudt give Virginia fans a reason to be excited
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond were both highly recruited players for Virginia, and both have chosen to redshirt this year. The two guys have a ton of potential, and they’re using this time to get even better and stronger in practice. In pregame warmups, Leon...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Falls At North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Virginia wrestling team (6-4, 0-2 ACC) won three weight classes on Friday night (Jan. 27) but fell at North Carolina (6-6, 2-0 ACC) by a score of 30-9 in ACC action at Carmichael Arena. HOW IT HAPPENED. In a dual that started at heavyweight,...
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Advances to ITA Kickoff Weekend Final
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s tennis team (3-0) picked up a 4-1 victory against Washington State (2-1) on Friday (Jan. 27) in the opening round of ITA Kickoff Weekend matches. Virginia advances to take on either South Carolina or Northwestern on Saturday, Jan. 28 at...
Four Candidates to be Virginia's Next Wide Receivers Coach
Who will Tony Elliott hire to replace Marques Hagans as UVA's wide receivers coach?
virginiasports.com
No. 7 Virginia Hosts Boston College Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 7 Virginia (15-3, 7-2 ACC) hosts Boston College (10-11, 4-6 ACC) Saturday (Jan. 28) at John Paul Jones Arena. Tipoff is set for Noon on Regional Sports Networks. For Openers. • No. 7 Virginia (15-3) is second in the ACC at 7-2, while Boston College...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Closes Road Trip Thursday at Syracuse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-6, 3-6 ACC) plays at Syracuse (13-7, 4-5 ACC) on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available...
Augusta Free Press
Brian O’Connor has a lot to replace on the mound from 2022 ‘Hoos staff
As Brian O’Connor enters his 20th season as head coach of the Virginia baseball program, he possesses an ideal mixture of returning experience and talented newcomers, with some key additions from the transfer portal as well. O’Connor will have 16 guys back from last season and 20 new faces...
How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia
Matchup: Syracuse (13-7, 4-5) vs Virginia (14-6, 3-6) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, January 26th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Calvin Cristoforo, John Eads ...
VMI lacrosse player rescues skiers buried in an avalanche
VMI lacrosse defender Erik Gottmann was skiing with his family when an avalanche occurred and buried fellow skiers.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Softball Announces Promotional Schedule, Single-Game Ticket Sales
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball program has released its promotional schedule for the 2023 season and single-game tickets for games in the months of February and March are on sale now. General admission season tickets also continue to be on sale. Virginia opens its season at the Houston...
breezejmu.org
Hilinski parents share story of son's suicide at JMU, where emotions still 'very high'
When Kym Hilinski found out JMU softball player Lauren Bernett died by suicide last April, it hit her in a different type of way. Like after any student-athlete’s death, Kym said, she felt a wave of sadness. But also, no matter how unfair it may have been, regret. Kym...
VMI Mother: “Cadets at The Virginia Military Institute Often Go Hungry”
The single cafeteria VMI cadets dine from regularly runs out of food, depriving them of basic needs in an extremely demanding setting. Cadets privately question the integrity of the VMI leadership, because the volume of food available when parents are on post is very different then what they experience on a daily basis. An extremely […]
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
cbs19news
CPD investigating two shootings in two days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29
A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
NBC 29 News
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New life is on the way for part of the former JC Penney building inside Albemarle County’s Fashion Square Mall. Tuesday night, the Albemarle Planning Commission heard a proposal to utilize the vacant space. “Albemarle County’s known for 15 or 20 years that there were...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police make arrest in E. C. Glass High School threat
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after threats were made to the E. C. Glass High School principal on January 25. Around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department began investigating a call that was received by school staff. Staff says the caller told employees he was allegedly armed and intended to hurt another staff member.
WDBJ7.com
Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
WSET
1 arrested, 1 at large after pair armed with guns steals car, leads cop chase: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On January 26 a victim called 911 around 8:15 p.m., saying that two people armed with handguns robbed them and stole their vehicle before driving away in it, the Lynchburg Police Department said. LPD arrived to the scene on Graham street to check on the...
wsvaonline.com
HPD Searching for Mistress of Disguise
HARRISONBURG – The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for a woman accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing checks, which she proceeded to illegally cash. According to a notice by H-P-D, the suspect was driving a gray, newer-model Ford Explorer with stolen plates. Authorities say she attempted to change her appearance by donning a wig and glasses between bank visits.
