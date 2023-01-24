ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Chris Cain
5d ago

just goes to show that having lots of money and powerful connections can make things go away. a regular person would be doing jail time.

KHBS

John Tyson, Tyson Foods CFO, pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Tyson, CFO of Tyson Foods, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in Fayetteville District Court this week. Tyson took a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and public intoxication. He was ordered to pay $300 in fines and $140 in court and county fees.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Jury selection for Mauricio Torres' third trial starts Monday

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — The third trial for Mauricio Torres starts Monday, Jan. 30 in Benton County, according to court documents. Torres was found guilty of capital murder twice, once in 2016 and once in 2020, for raping and killing his 6-year-old son, Isaiah, in March 2015. Torres was...
YAHOO!

Fayetteville man pleads guilty in multi-million dollar tax fraud

A Fayetteville man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to failing to report to the IRS $25 million in income he allegedly embezzled from the company he worked for — some of which he spent on “bling" — according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rhsnationalist.com

Tragedy ensues as kidnapping victims are located in Missouri

November 3rd 2022, in Southern Missouri, a missing mother and her unborn baby were found dead after being kidnapped in Arkansas on October 31st 2022. Ashley Bush was 31 weeks pregnant with her 4th child when she went missing in Benton County, Arkansas. Authorities were able to discover Amber Waterman’s involvement with the kidnapping through social media and cell phone records. Waterman called 911 and stated she gave birth and the baby was no longer breathing. She claimed the baby as her own when EMS was unsuccessful with CPR. EMS recommended that Amber receive medical help, but she refused. The baby was then taken to the coroner’s office and they told Amber that she could come to set up the funeral arrangements. Arkansas authorities called Missouri authorities to explain their suspicion the next day. The autopsy report from both Ashley and her daughter showed evidence that the baby was cut out prematurely. Amber has since pleaded not guilty. No charges have been placed on her husband, Jamie, due to a lack of evidence showing his involvement. If Amber’s verdict comes out as guilty she could face either the death penalty or a $250,000 fine.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Benton County Sheriff's Office warns about phone scam

Benton County Sheriff’s Office warns about phone …. Benton County Sheriff's Office warns about phone scam. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Center faces probation after repeated complaints

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
FORREST CITY, AR
KHBS

Sebastian County judge told investigator another candidate tried to bribe him to drop out

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Newly released court documents claim a candidate for Sebastian County judge tried to bribe another candidate to withdraw from the race in 2022. Robert Dennis Altes, better known as Denny Altes, was arrested on a charge of abuse of public trust in May 2022. He pleaded guilty earlier this month. He was sentenced to 1-year probation and a $250 fine.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR

