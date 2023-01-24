Read full article on original website
Chris Cain
5d ago
just goes to show that having lots of money and powerful connections can make things go away. a regular person would be doing jail time.
KHBS
John Tyson, Tyson Foods CFO, pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Tyson, CFO of Tyson Foods, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in Fayetteville District Court this week. Tyson took a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and public intoxication. He was ordered to pay $300 in fines and $140 in court and county fees.
KHBS
Jury selection for Mauricio Torres' third trial starts Monday
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — The third trial for Mauricio Torres starts Monday, Jan. 30 in Benton County, according to court documents. Torres was found guilty of capital murder twice, once in 2016 and once in 2020, for raping and killing his 6-year-old son, Isaiah, in March 2015. Torres was...
Bail reduction denied in infant manslaughter case
Two Rogers parents charged with manslaughter after the death of their two-month-old child had their request for bail reduction denied.
KHBS
Group holds drive-thru signature petition to stop Washington County Jail upgrades
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition is collecting petitions to stop Washington County from using about $18 million in COVID-19 recovery funds for a jail expansion. Saturday, the group held a drive-thru signature collection across from the Washington County Court House. Organizers said the goal is to...
Adair County deputy pleads guilty in connection to Washington County shooting
A former Adair County deputy has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in September 2022 that left one man in the intensive care unit.
YAHOO!
Fayetteville man pleads guilty in multi-million dollar tax fraud
A Fayetteville man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to failing to report to the IRS $25 million in income he allegedly embezzled from the company he worked for — some of which he spent on “bling" — according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
KHBS
Adair County, Oklahoma deputy pleads guilty to shooting man twice during argument
LINCOLN, Ark. — An Adair County deputy pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after shooting a man twice in September 2022. Deputy Travis Adams shot a man named Justin Hellyer twice after an argument that was captured on camera. Adams was at home in Lincoln, Arkansas, on Sept. 3, 2022,...
rhsnationalist.com
Tragedy ensues as kidnapping victims are located in Missouri
November 3rd 2022, in Southern Missouri, a missing mother and her unborn baby were found dead after being kidnapped in Arkansas on October 31st 2022. Ashley Bush was 31 weeks pregnant with her 4th child when she went missing in Benton County, Arkansas. Authorities were able to discover Amber Waterman’s involvement with the kidnapping through social media and cell phone records. Waterman called 911 and stated she gave birth and the baby was no longer breathing. She claimed the baby as her own when EMS was unsuccessful with CPR. EMS recommended that Amber receive medical help, but she refused. The baby was then taken to the coroner’s office and they told Amber that she could come to set up the funeral arrangements. Arkansas authorities called Missouri authorities to explain their suspicion the next day. The autopsy report from both Ashley and her daughter showed evidence that the baby was cut out prematurely. Amber has since pleaded not guilty. No charges have been placed on her husband, Jamie, due to a lack of evidence showing his involvement. If Amber’s verdict comes out as guilty she could face either the death penalty or a $250,000 fine.
Fort Smith restaurant employees react to recent burglaries
The Fort Smith Police Department is still looking for whoever burglarized several Fort Smith restaurants over the weekend.
Next court date set for NWA doctor accused of raping unconscious woman
A motion hearing has been scheduled for a Northwest Arkansas doctor accused of raping an unconscious woman.
Fayetteville courthouse stabbing trial delayed again
Washington County District Court, stabbing, attempted murder, trial, continuance,
Anderson Felon arrested for Drug Paraphernalia Possession and Elder Abuse
ANDERSON, Mo. - The Anderson Police Department Problem-Oriented Police Unit (POP) arrested a man for possessing controlled substances and elder abuse after conducting a probation search on an Anderson residence.
nwahomepage.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office warns about phone scam
Benton County Sheriff’s Office warns about phone …. Benton County Sheriff's Office warns about phone scam. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health...
Center faces probation after repeated complaints
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
Rogers PD looking for catalytic converter theft suspect
Rogers police are looking for assistance identifying the suspect in a daytime theft of a catalytic converter from a parked car.
hstoday.us
Arkansas Man Who Put His Feet on Pelosi’s Desk in Capitol Breach Found Guilty on Felony and Misdemeanor Charges
An Arkansas man was found guilty in the District of Columbia on Monday of felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
KHBS
Sebastian County judge told investigator another candidate tried to bribe him to drop out
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Newly released court documents claim a candidate for Sebastian County judge tried to bribe another candidate to withdraw from the race in 2022. Robert Dennis Altes, better known as Denny Altes, was arrested on a charge of abuse of public trust in May 2022. He pleaded guilty earlier this month. He was sentenced to 1-year probation and a $250 fine.
Arkansas man missing since 1987; family finally files police report
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The family of a man missing for almost 36 years finally reported the disappearance of Enoch Pennington. “It’s not the norm for a family not to report a missing relative for a long time – but it does happen,“ said Benton County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Hunter Petray.
Noel Fire Dept extinguish shed fire, Body discovered, launching Death Investigation
NOEL, Mo. — Just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, McDonald Co. E-911 were alerted to a structure fire near North Kings Highway and Railroad St. in the city limits.
Fort Smith police investigating rash of restaurant burglaries
The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating after officers responded to several recent burglaries of local restaurants.
