Macon airport extension brings growth to area
MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Regional Airport has some new upgrades planned, like a new two-story corporate terminal building that will hold conference rooms, restaurants, and gathering spaces. They are also planning on building a new air traffic tower. Tuesday morning, they broke ground for their runway extension.
Major beautification project underway at Cliffview Lake in Macon-Bibb
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb’s Parks and Beautification department held a press conference Thursday to announce the start of a major beautification project for Cliffview Lake. Mayor Lester Miller was there to mark the occasion and speak about the progress of the county’s ongoing blight campaign. To...
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
Jones County student named ‘Youth of the Year’
MACON, Georgia (41NBX/WMGT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year. Jones County High school junior Erionna Finney received the honor during a gala at Middle Georgia State University, Thursday night. She also received a $1,000 scholarship. According to the Boys...
Robins Air Force Base hiring software, computer and electrical engineers
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base is currently seeking to hire software, computer, and electrical engineers, as well as computer scientists. Engineer and recruiter for the base, Sarah Martin, says job fairs are the best way to connect with recruiters. “Our recruiting team does a lot...
P&Z: Changes coming to downtown Macon historic churches; ‘Crisco House’ hotel project shelved
MACON, Ga. — The First Presbyterian Church may proceed with building an outdoor worship space after the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission gave its blessing to updated plans Monday. Those plans include the demolitions of the nearly century-old Sunday School building and the former office of trailblazing female architect Ellamae Ellis League.
'It's unique': Cow Pies Pizza Company opens in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new restaurant has opened in Warner Robins. If you like pizza, wings, and pies, then you may want to checkout this new eatery on Watson Boulevard. Cow Pies Pizza Company has only been open for a few weeks, but they are already gaining popularity in Houston County.
Warner Robins gets grant to help curb illegal trash dumping
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's time for a cleanup in Warner Robins. Keep Warner Robins Beautiful wants folks to get rid of their trash responsibly and legally. The organization received a $5,000 grant from the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. They plan to use the funds to assist with litter...
Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller announces plans to run for second term
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Lester Miller announced Thursday he plans to seek a second term as the leader of Macon-Bibb County. “Supporters raised more than $300,000 for Mayor Miller’s grassroots-powered reelection campaign,” a campaign news release stated. “With more than 15,000 followers on social media and the majority of donors contributing less than $150, Miller’s campaign is built from grassroots.”
Macon-Bibb County unveils new affordable housing complex
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is moving forward on a plan to provide residents more affordable housing options. The Macon Housing Authority cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new facility at Northside Senior Village apartments on Northside Drive. The site includes 72 units, and the location gives residents access to shopping and food on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard.
Vacant Macon hotel may be auctioned in April
MACON, Ga. — A downtown Macon hotel that's been closed for more than a decade could be sold or go on the auction block soon. A federal judge this month approved a bankruptcy plan for the owners of the former Ramada hotel on First Street. Sangha Hospitality said they'll...
The Woodlands subdivision in Kathleen, Georgia is a beautiful and family-friendly community that offers a wide range of amenities and activities for residents to enjoy. Located just a short drive from downtown Warner Robins, this subdivision offers easy access to all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment options that the city has to offer.
Robins Air Force Base job fair aimed at hiring in computer science field
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Robins Air Force Base is looking for full-time employees in engineering and computer science. The 402nd Software Engineering Group is calling on everyone with a bachelor's degree in several areas to help them support the base. Sarah Martin says they're looking for "computer scientists,...
Macon Water Authority announces blueprints to fix flooding in parts of south Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority is taking a step forward in fixing flooding problems in south Bibb County. They presented possible solutions to homeowners in and around Nowell Estates at a meeting Thursday evening. The catch: they'll have to acquire 11 easements and two properties to make it all work. The water authority says it's much needed, and many homeowners agree.
Dublin's Peterbilt truck service center turns town into 'logistics hub'
DUBLIN, Ga. — A new truck sales and service center opened in Dublin, and Laurens County leaders say it's helping to solidify Dublin as a logistics hub. Dublin's new Peterbilt truck service is filling the void for truck drivers who are traveling between Macon and Savannah. Danny Starley, the...
Visit Macon celebrates Macon Music Trail App Launch at Grant's Lounge
MACON, Ga. — The Historic Macon Foundation and Visit Macon are giving visitors and Maconites alike a way to take Macon's Music history into their hands. The Macon Music Trail App is a music lover's self-guided tour to Macon's vast music history. Visit Macon and other organizations are inviting people to come out to Grant's Lounge on Wednesday to celebrate the app's official launch.
Veterans High School student Sam Neary wins Georgia music competitions with original composition
KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Veterans High School 11th grader Sam Neary has a passion for singing and playing piano, and it has led him to writing his own music at the young age of 16. “Something about the way music is written has just kind of always fascinated me,”...
Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
Streets begin closing today for Disney+ series filming in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A Disney+ feature film is being shot in Macon, and some roads will be blocked off for the duration of the shoot through Wednesday, Feb. 1. The schedule for street closings begins today, with areas of Poplar Street and Second street blocked off. Here's a complete...
Disney Plus series ‘Genius: MLK/X’ to begin filming in downtown Macon next week
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Crews will begin filming a new season of a Disney Plus series in downtown Macon next week. “Genius: MLK/X” will tell the stories of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, exploring the parallel of their lives. According to Harold Young, the Executive Director...
