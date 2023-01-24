ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Macon airport extension brings growth to area

MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Regional Airport has some new upgrades planned, like a new two-story corporate terminal building that will hold conference rooms, restaurants, and gathering spaces. They are also planning on building a new air traffic tower. Tuesday morning, they broke ground for their runway extension.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Major beautification project underway at Cliffview Lake in Macon-Bibb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb’s Parks and Beautification department held a press conference Thursday to announce the start of a major beautification project for Cliffview Lake. Mayor Lester Miller was there to mark the occasion and speak about the progress of the county’s ongoing blight campaign. To...
MACON, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
41nbc.com

Jones County student named ‘Youth of the Year’

MACON, Georgia (41NBX/WMGT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year. Jones County High school junior Erionna Finney received the honor during a gala at Middle Georgia State University, Thursday night. She also received a $1,000 scholarship. According to the Boys...
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller announces plans to run for second term

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Lester Miller announced Thursday he plans to seek a second term as the leader of Macon-Bibb County. “Supporters raised more than $300,000 for Mayor Miller’s grassroots-powered reelection campaign,” a campaign news release stated. “With more than 15,000 followers on social media and the majority of donors contributing less than $150, Miller’s campaign is built from grassroots.”
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb County unveils new affordable housing complex

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is moving forward on a plan to provide residents more affordable housing options. The Macon Housing Authority cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new facility at Northside Senior Village apartments on Northside Drive. The site includes 72 units, and the location gives residents access to shopping and food on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Vacant Macon hotel may be auctioned in April

MACON, Ga. — A downtown Macon hotel that's been closed for more than a decade could be sold or go on the auction block soon. A federal judge this month approved a bankruptcy plan for the owners of the former Ramada hotel on First Street. Sangha Hospitality said they'll...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon Water Authority announces blueprints to fix flooding in parts of south Bibb

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority is taking a step forward in fixing flooding problems in south Bibb County. They presented possible solutions to homeowners in and around Nowell Estates at a meeting Thursday evening. The catch: they'll have to acquire 11 easements and two properties to make it all work. The water authority says it's much needed, and many homeowners agree.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Visit Macon celebrates Macon Music Trail App Launch at Grant's Lounge

MACON, Ga. — The Historic Macon Foundation and Visit Macon are giving visitors and Maconites alike a way to take Macon's Music history into their hands. The Macon Music Trail App is a music lover's self-guided tour to Macon's vast music history. Visit Macon and other organizations are inviting people to come out to Grant's Lounge on Wednesday to celebrate the app's official launch.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
MACON, GA

