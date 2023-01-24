Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Joe Burrow sends an extremely bold message
It's been a wildly successful start to a very promising young career for Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow as he already leads the franchise in playoff wins, has now made the AFC title game in two of his first three seasons in the league, and has a chance to make his second Super Bowl
NFL Draft Profile: Popo Aumavae, Defensive Lineman, Oregon Ducks
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Oregon iDL Popo Aumavae
Chiefs clear Patrick Mahomes for AFC title game; Travis Kelce (back) questionable
If there had been any lingering doubt about star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' injury status, it was put to rest Friday when Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mahomes will start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes suffered a right ankle injury, reported to be a...
Falcons name Ryan Nielsen new DC
The Atlanta Falcons named former New Orleans assistant Ryan Nielsen their new defensive coordinator on Friday. Nielsen, 43, replaces the retired Dean Pees.
Rams name Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator
The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same position Friday. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who returned to Kentucky as that school's offensive coordinator.
Georges Niang picks sides despite Brock Purdy connection
College connections often transcend into the professional ranks for pro athletes, they can also cross sports. Unfortunately, those connections may be triumphed by the city which you now call home. That's the case with Georges Niang, a power forward for the Philadelphia 76ers, who played his college ball at Iowa State. With the San Francisco
Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid fined $25K in separate incidents
The NBA levied $25,000 fines on two of the game's superstars Friday over separate incidents that occurred in their Wednesday games. Golden State guard Stephen Curry was fined for chucking his mouthpiece in the Warriors' win over Memphis while Philadelphia's Joel Embiid was docked for an obscene gesture in the 76ers' win over Brooklyn.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
Mavericks star Luka Doncic (ankle) out Saturday vs. Jazz
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was ruled out for Saturday's game against the host Utah Jazz after spraining his left ankle Thursday night. Multiple outlets reported earlier in the day that Doncic was considered day-to-day after being injured during Thursday's 99-95 victory against the Phoenix Suns.
Rob Gronkowski Picks Bucs as Landing Spot for Tom Brady Over Raiders
The speculation over what Tom Brady decides to do in the next chapter of his career now that he is a free agent is running rampant. Teams are making it known that they would like Brady to join them and the media is running with their own thoughts on what he will do.
