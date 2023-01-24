'I Made Air Fryer Pork Chops and Have No Need for Pans Now'

Juicy, moist and flavorful pork chops cooked in a flash.

Preheat air fryer to 400. Dry pork chops with paper towels. In a small bowl combine all dry ingredients, except parsley. Baste pork chops with olive oil on both sides. Rub with seasoning mix, liberally on both sides. Place chops, 2 at at time in air fryer basket. Cook for 6 minutes. Turn pork chops over and cook 6 minutes more, or until they reach an internal temperature of 145. Garnish with parsley and serve.

When it comes to the most popular cooking appliances these days, the number on spot is reserved for the air fryer. There are new recipes popping up daily, going viral within hours and a never-ending list of ways to use this handy device.

If you are an air fryer novice, don't feel bad, I am too! I have recently jumped into the deep end of the air fryer pool and I have to admit—I am 100% addicted.

I've made a tasty air fryer salmon dinner, quick frittata brunch, frozen pizza rolls and taquitos for my kids and most recently, these moist, juicy air fryer pork chops that don't skimp on the flavor factor!

Related: 70 Air Fryer Super Bowl Snacks

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

You will not believe how easy cooking pork chops in the air fryer is. They come out a little crisp on the outside, while still being juicy and moist inside. They are perfect for hectic weeknights too, going from raw to beautifully cooked in almost no time at all.

Related: 50 Best Air Fryer Breakfast Recipes

How Long To Cook Pork Chops in the Air Fryer

Most pork chops, about 1 inch thick, will be cooked to a perfect 145 internal temperature in about 12 minutes, flipping about halfway through. Thicker chops will need a couple of extra minutes. Here is a great tip: You can cook pork chops to 140 degrees, and then let them sit to rest for about 5 minutes and they will finish at 145, while the juices redistribute, giving you the moistest pork chop possible.

Related: 65 Best Grilled Pork Recipes

What Temperature To Cook Pork Chops in the Air Fryer

Pork chops cook best at 400. I always preheat my air fryer for about 5 minutes before adding the chops to the basket but check your manual for what is recommended for your model.

Related: 66 Sensational Pork Chop Recipes

Why Are My Pork Chops Tough in the Air Fryer

If you end up with tough, dry pork chops on your plate, the most common reason is overcooking. That 145-degree internal temperature is the sweet spot, so you can always start checking a few minutes before they are supposed to be done to make sure they didn't cook quicker than planned. Be sure to have an instant-read meat thermometer ready.

The type of pork chop can also play into staying moist during cooking. Bone-in chops tend to stay juicier than boneless.

Related: 25 Best BBQ Pork Recipes

Boneless Pork Chops in the Air Fryer

While this recipe uses bone-in chops, you can certainly cook boneless chops in the air fryer too. Just remember they tend to have a better chance of overcooking and coming out dry and tough. So you might want to lower the temp and cooking time.

How To Cook Pork Chops in the Air Fryer

This is an overview with step-by-step photos. Full ingredients & instructions are in the recipe card below.

Ingredients:

Krista Marshall

Tools Needed:

air fryer—I used the CRUX 8-quart Digital Air Fryer with Turbo Crisp

tongs

measuring cups/spoons

small bowl

basting brush

large platter

Related: Turn up the Heat in Your Kitchen With the 10 Best Air Fryers

1. Preheat the air fryer to 400. Dry pork chops on both sides with paper towels. In a small bowl combine all dry ingredients except parsley.

Krista Marshall

2. Baste chops with oil on both sides. Rub well with seasoning mix.

Krista Marshall

3. Place chops in the air fryer basket so they aren't touching. For mine, I could cook two at a time.

Krista Marshall

4. Cook pork chops for 12 minutes, flipping at halfway or until reach an internal temp of 145. Remove and let rest for a couple of minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve.

Krista Marshall

Any dish you can make in the air fryer is sure to become a regular on your weekly menu plan rotation. When the dish has as much flavor as these moist, delicious pork chops, it might be on the table even more often!

Best Tips:

Bone-in chops will come out juicier and moister than boneless.

Be sure to dry the meat well before basting and seasoning.

Check the manual to see if pre-heating is needed.

Be sure chops are not touching in the air fryer. You need air to circulate evenly around them for even cooking. Cook in batches if need be.

Cook to an internal temp of 145, using an instant meat thermometer.

Start checking internal temp at 10 minutes of cooking.

Don't let the color of the pork scare you—these are not spicy at all.

How To Store and Reheat Air Fryer Pork Chops

Store leftover pork chops in an air-tight container in the fridge for 1-2 days. Reheat in the air fryer at 375, for 3-5 minutes until heated through.

What To Serve With Air Fryer Pork Chops

More Air Fryer Recipes To Try Next

Best Air Fryer Pork Chops Recipe