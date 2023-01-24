ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

'I Made Air Fryer Pork Chops and Have No Need for Pans Now'

By Krista Marshall
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4GQZ_0kPw2FKw00

Juicy, moist and flavorful pork chops cooked in a flash.

  1. Preheat air fryer to 400.
  2. Dry pork chops with paper towels.
  3. In a small bowl combine all dry ingredients, except parsley.
  4. Baste pork chops with olive oil on both sides.
  5. Rub with seasoning mix, liberally on both sides.
  6. Place chops, 2 at at time in air fryer basket.
  7. Cook for 6 minutes.
  8. Turn pork chops over and cook 6 minutes more, or until they reach an internal temperature of 145.
  9. Garnish with parsley and serve.

When it comes to the most popular cooking appliances these days, the number on spot is reserved for the air fryer. There are new recipes popping up daily, going viral within hours and a never-ending list of ways to use this handy device.

If you are an air fryer novice, don't feel bad, I am too! I have recently jumped into the deep end of the air fryer pool and I have to admit—I am 100% addicted.

I've made a tasty air fryer salmon dinner, quick frittata brunch, frozen pizza rolls and taquitos for my kids and most recently, these moist, juicy air fryer pork chops that don't skimp on the flavor factor!

Related: 70 Air Fryer Super Bowl Snacks

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

You will not believe how easy cooking pork chops in the air fryer is. They come out a little crisp on the outside, while still being juicy and moist inside. They are perfect for hectic weeknights too, going from raw to beautifully cooked in almost no time at all.

Related: 50 Best Air Fryer Breakfast Recipes

How Long To Cook Pork Chops in the Air Fryer

Most pork chops, about 1 inch thick, will be cooked to a perfect 145 internal temperature in about 12 minutes, flipping about halfway through. Thicker chops will need a couple of extra minutes. Here is a great tip: You can cook pork chops to 140 degrees, and then let them sit to rest for about 5 minutes and they will finish at 145, while the juices redistribute, giving you the moistest pork chop possible.

Related: 65 Best Grilled Pork Recipes

What Temperature To Cook Pork Chops in the Air Fryer

Pork chops cook best at 400. I always preheat my air fryer for about 5 minutes before adding the chops to the basket but check your manual for what is recommended for your model.

Related: 66 Sensational Pork Chop Recipes

Why Are My Pork Chops Tough in the Air Fryer

If you end up with tough, dry pork chops on your plate, the most common reason is overcooking. That 145-degree internal temperature is the sweet spot, so you can always start checking a few minutes before they are supposed to be done to make sure they didn't cook quicker than planned. Be sure to have an instant-read meat thermometer ready.

The type of pork chop can also play into staying moist during cooking. Bone-in chops tend to stay juicier than boneless.

Related: 25 Best BBQ Pork Recipes

Boneless Pork Chops in the Air Fryer

While this recipe uses bone-in chops, you can certainly cook boneless chops in the air fryer too. Just remember they tend to have a better chance of overcooking and coming out dry and tough. So you might want to lower the temp and cooking time.

How To Cook Pork Chops in the Air Fryer

This is an overview with step-by-step photos. Full ingredients & instructions are in the recipe card below.

Ingredients:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kge8n_0kPw2FKw00

Krista Marshall

Tools Needed:

Related: Turn up the Heat in Your Kitchen With the 10 Best Air Fryers

1. Preheat the air fryer to 400. Dry pork chops on both sides with paper towels. In a small bowl combine all dry ingredients except parsley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T12mm_0kPw2FKw00

Krista Marshall

2. Baste chops with oil on both sides. Rub well with seasoning mix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hC77R_0kPw2FKw00

Krista Marshall

3. Place chops in the air fryer basket so they aren't touching. For mine, I could cook two at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIxo8_0kPw2FKw00

Krista Marshall

4. Cook pork chops for 12 minutes, flipping at halfway or until reach an internal temp of 145. Remove and let rest for a couple of minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbEMf_0kPw2FKw00

Krista Marshall

Any dish you can make in the air fryer is sure to become a regular on your weekly menu plan rotation. When the dish has as much flavor as these moist, delicious pork chops, it might be on the table even more often!

Best Tips:

  • Bone-in chops will come out juicier and moister than boneless.
  • Be sure to dry the meat well before basting and seasoning.
  • Check the manual to see if pre-heating is needed.
  • Be sure chops are not touching in the air fryer. You need air to circulate evenly around them for even cooking. Cook in batches if need be.
  • Cook to an internal temp of 145, using an instant meat thermometer.
  • Start checking internal temp at 10 minutes of cooking.
  • Don't let the color of the pork scare you—these are not spicy at all.

How To Store and Reheat Air Fryer Pork Chops

Store leftover pork chops in an air-tight container in the fridge for 1-2 days. Reheat in the air fryer at 375, for 3-5 minutes until heated through.

What To Serve With Air Fryer Pork Chops

More Air Fryer Recipes To Try Next

Best Air Fryer Pork Chops Recipe

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Can You Cook Hot Dogs In An Air Fryer?

Hotdogs are one of those foods that many of us grew up eating. Perhaps you also make them for your children now. After all, they're super easy to prepare, and kids love them. Or at least some do. They're great at campfires, baseball games, and 4th of July cookouts. You can eat them wrapped in croissant dough or covered in chili and cheese.
msn.com

I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again

We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Mashed

Why You Should Think Twice Before You Buy Brown Sugar

White sugar doesn't hold a lot of mystique. Sure, it's delicious, but it's run of the mill, ordinary. Its relative, brown sugar, however, is a real showstopper. When you put a bag of this golden-hued sweet stuff in your cart, you almost feel like you can hold your head a little higher. This, after all, is highbrow sugar.
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Allrecipes.com

Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?

I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Thrillist

Wendy's Will Offer $1 Chicken Sandwiches Every Day in January

It's a new year, but you will find Wendy's up to the same old things. The fast food chain is out there running discounts throughout the month that can put you in free fries and Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though, at the moment, the star of the show might be a low-cost chicken sandwich.
Popculture

Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

Why It's A Mistake To Break Long Pasta Before Putting It In A Pot

You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
Mashed

The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft

The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
Parade

Parade

78K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy