FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
CoinDesk
Commingling Customer Funds? Binance Under Scrutiny for B-Token Wallet
Scrutiny around wallet balances that suggest Binance has had commingled user funds and company reserves around B-tokens. The latest...
CoinDesk
The Interaction of Money, Nature and AI, With Stan Stalnaker
A digital currency pre-existing bitcoin?. How can new technologies such as AI help design and build green economies in all social systems?. Is Identity dangerous or essential to every financial transaction?. On this episode...
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Aave Clears Bad CRV Token Debt from Exploit Attempt
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave eliminated the bad debt of 2.7 million of curve dao tokens (CRV) from a botched November trade by Mango Markets exploiter Avi Eisenberg, blockchain data on Etherscan shows. The...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto
Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have argued he should be allowed access to assets and crypto held by his former company FTX, saying there's no evidence he's responsible for previous alleged unauthorized transactions. Bankman-Fried, who...
CoinDesk
Jihan Wu's Matrixport Cuts 10% of Staff
Billionaire entrepreneur Jihan Wu's Singapore-based crypto services provider Matrixport said Friday that it is downsizing its workforce by 10%,joining a slew of other industry giants reducing headcount to sail through the harsh crypto winter.
CoinDesk
Here Comes Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining
Today is a mining day on "The Breakdown" as NLW looks at:. News of nuclear-powered bitcoin-mining coming to the U.S. A new report on the state of mining from Galaxy Digital. The...
CoinDesk
Layer 1 Blockchain Aptos Token Reaches All-Time High
Layer 1 blockchain Aptos' token, which has been surging since the start of the year, broke an all-time high on Wednesday. The token, APT, reached $16.46 and is up 350% since Jan. 1, according to CoinDesk data.
CoinDesk
Crypto Thaw May Be Premature but Advisors Should Prepare for Winter’s End
The days are slowly getting longer, the birds are singing outside my window andthe price of bitcoin hit $23,000 for the first time in months. Could it portend the end of the crypto winter?
CoinDesk
Pantera, Jump Crypto Back $150M Injective Ecosystem Fund
Injective, a Cosmos-based layer 1 blockchain for building finance apps that can access other blockchains, unveiled a $150 million ecosystem initiative with partners including crypto investment firms Pantera Capital and Kucoin Ventures, market maker Jump Crypto and research and development hub Delphi Labs. The fund will back projects that accelerate the adoption of interoperable infrastructure anddecentralized finance (DeFi).
CoinDesk
Metaverse-Focused Blockchain Lamina1 Promotes Rebecca Barkin to CEO
Metaverse-focused layer 1 blockchain protocol Lamina1 has promoted President Rebecca Barkin to be its CEO effective immediately, according to acompany blog post. As CEO, Barkin will oversee all business operations for Lamina1, including "partnerships,...
CoinDesk
Proof Reveals Artists Behind Grails III NFT Release, Urging Collectors to Appreciate Digital Art Over Hype
After weeks of anticipation, the 20 artists behind non-fungible token (NFT) collective Proof's Grails III collection were revealed Friday. The collection features a wide range of notable digital creators, including generative artist Matt...
CoinDesk
Hollywood in Web3: StoryCo Raises $6M to Decentralize Storytelling
Web3 storytelling platform StoryCo has raised $6 million in seed funding, the companysaid Thursday. The round was led by crypto investment firms Collab + Currency and Patron, with participation from Blockchange Ventures, Flamingo DAO...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custodian Prime Trust to Cease Operations in Texas at End of January
Prime Trust, a digital-asset custodian, will stop doing business in the U.S. state of Texas effective Jan. 31, according to anotice posted on its website. The company provides custody and other services to key...
CoinDesk
BlockFi’s $10M Staff Bonus Package Approved by NJ Bankruptcy Court Judge
A $10 million pay and bonus package for staff of crypto lender BlockFi was approved today by New Jersey bankruptcy court Judge Michael Kaplan. The ruling comes after court documents revealed executives from the...
CoinDesk
Doodles Releases Eagerly Awaited New NFT Project Doodles 2 on Flow
Doodles, a non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem derived from characters created by artist Scott Martin, aka Burnt Toast, has released its highly anticipated Doodles 2 project on the Flow blockchain. The Doodles team has been...
CoinDesk
Pedigree Unleashes Virtual Fostering in Decentraland to Find Real Dogs Homes
Pet food maker Pedigree is bringing furry friends to the metaverse in an effort to end real-world pet homelessness, the companysaid Wednesday. While most metaverse experiences exist entirely in digital spaces, whether it be...
