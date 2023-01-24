ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

President Biden Takes Victory Lap on Two Key Initiatives

By Tom Bemis
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJT1b_0kPw1sM800

White House issues statement commenting on two key positives for the administration.

President Joe Biden may be suffering from the effects of a developing investigation of classified documents found at his home, but that’s not stopping the important work of claiming credit for things his administration has pushed.

The president noted two such victories in a White House statement Tuesday, Jan. 24.

One had to do with the economy, while the other had to do with healthcare costs.

Biden Touts Latest Unemployment Data

In the statement, Biden touted the latest state unemployment data. “Today’s state unemployment rates give even more reasons for optimism all over the country,” Biden said in the statement. “We see record lows from Pennsylvania to South Dakota to Alaska. 38 states are now at or below 4 percent unemployment, including 15 States at or below 3 percent,” he added.

Low unemployment figures are key to the administration’s claims that the economy hasn’t fallen into a recession , even though gross domestic product figures have declined in recent quarters, meeting the traditional definition.

The Federal Reserve has tried to contain inflation with a series of aggressive rate hikes over the past year, crimping growth in the economy. The Fed’s rate-setting open markets committee meets later this month to decide whether to hike interest rates again. Many are expecting the Fed to increase rates by only 25 basis points, as opposed to the 50-basis-point hikes it has imposed in a series of meetings over the past year.

Higher interest rates are crushing the housing market, with sales figures and construction starts plummeting after years of ultra-low interest rates which helped fuel price gains because people could afford to borrow more money at lower rates.

Biden Says Insulin Price Cap is Working

In the second victory claimed by the White House, Biden lauded the effects of a cap on insulin costs for seniors of $35 a month which was included in the so-called inflation reduction act passed last year. “We’re delivering on my promise to lower health care costs for Americans by capping seniors’ insulin costs at $35 for a month’s supply,” Biden said in the statement. “New data released today shows that if this provision had been in effect in 2020, over 1.5 million seniors across the country could have saved an average of $500 per year on insulin.”

He added that “Americans are seeing a strong economy where they live. They are seeing their neighbors back to work, with higher wages even accounting for inflation…And they are seeing groundbreakings for new factories, roads, and bridges in their states at an historic scale. I am more confident than ever that America’s best days are ahead.”

Comments / 16

John
3d ago

People coming back to work after the BS Lockdown shouldn't count. He made the economy so bad people have to take on extra jobs to get by.

Reply(1)
16
The Enforcer
3d ago

Joey Biden is the worse thing ever for the USA. He lies all the time. When I see prices coming back to normal, not still slightly lower, I may give a tiny bit. He seems to think products coming down a few cents is a win for him. He’s so delirious.

Reply
9
Guest
3d ago

Destroying the economy and reaching the debt limits ….do not deserve a victory lap…

Reply
14
Related
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
Anthony James

Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs

Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
The Veracity Report

Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
msn.com

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
92K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy