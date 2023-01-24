ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

How Spotify's Downsizing Could Affect You

By Danni Button
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbgLz_0kPw1rTP00

The music streamer takes a step back from its major investments amid layoffs

Layoffs in the tech space have been rocking the industry for more than a year now. Almost every major company has recently announced a series of job cuts. Several companies are suffering a downturn after years of economic success and heavy hiring. But many companies see the state of the economy as uncertain, and workforces are feeling the squeeze.

Amazon ( AMZN ) - Get Free Report just confirmed that it plans to cut a record 18,000 jobs, affecting roles in Amazon Stores, PXT organization, and upper-management positions. In November, Meta Platforms ( META ) - Get Free Report eliminated 11,000 jobs -- its largest round of layoffs since going public in 2012. The company points to a drop in ad spending and the rising costs of its Reality Labs division as the cause of the cuts.

Microsoft ( MSFT ) - Get Free Report is also undertaking rounds of job cuts that will last result in the loss of 10,000 jobs. Google ( GOOGL ) - Get Free Report is also clocking in with the elimination of 12,000 jobs . Apple ( AAPL ) - Get Free Report has managed to stay out of the fray, but the company has frozen hiring .

It's no surprise that Spotify ( SPOT ) - Get Free Report announced a 600-job cut to its workforce. And some of those cuts could affect some of your favorite podcasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1De7vA_0kPw1rTP00

Getty Images/TheStreet

Spotify Invested Heavily in Podcasts--At a Cost

Between 2021 and 2022, the music streaming giant looked to the podcast market to boost profit. The company, hoping for a success similar to Apple Podcasts, has poured more than $1 billion into the medium, including buying the exclusive streaming rights for the controversial podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience." The company spent another several million to acquire podcast production houses Gimlet Media and The Ringer.

Notably, the layoffs come along with a major change in leadership at Spotify. Chief Content Officer Dawn Ostroff, who spearheaded the podcast initiative, will be leaving the company. Unfortunately, it looks like the big push to podcasts only resulted in 7% of total Spotify listening in Q1 of 2022. Additionally, the subscriber-only structure has made certain popular shows more exclusive, and a lack of users has caused major listenership drops.

The company recently froze its U.S. budget for new podcast content, and it chose not to renew its exclusive deal with writer and influencer Brené Brown. Spotify, it seems, missed the early-pandemic podcast boom, and the cost of trying to catch up will be felt by its listeners (and its staff).

Spotify Stock Rallies in Wake of Layoff Announcement

According to the streamer’s Q3 earnings call , the company had been closely monitoring the domino effect working its way through tech’s global economy. 2022 was an intentional investment year, which hit the streamer’s gross revenue .

When questioned about expected improvements in revenue for the upcoming year, Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel indicated that the company was reevaluating its podcast content.

"We've talked about particularly things like podcast that has been a drag, and that should turn into less of a drag and then eventually a benefit moving forward," he told shareholders during the call. "And nothing has changed at all in terms of our expectations there."

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Are More Layoffs Coming to Alphabet?

An activist investor in the company wants it to cut another 25,000 jobs. With profit margins mostly trending down and economic headwinds building, more cost cuts might be necessary. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
WWD

Spatial Labs on Its Milestone $10M Seed

The vision driving Web3 start-up Spatial Labs is vast in its implications for fashion, but also deeply personal for its Gen Z founder, Iddris Sandu. The 25-year-old tech entrepreneur raised $10 million in seed funding from high-profile investors for a blockchain technology business with global ambitions. “It’s definitely difficult being...
TechCrunch

What’s going on in the Dutch startup scene?

In a magnificently frank conversation, I spoke with HRH Prince Constantijn, fourth in line to the throne of the Netherlands, at CES earlier this month. We discussed the Dutch ecosystem, the role of government in stimulating innovation and the challenges the country is facing in helping companies to go from startup to scaleup.
TechCrunch

2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity

Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
AFP

Boeing reports Q4 loss but reaffirms 2023 targets

Persistent supply chain woes and staffing issues led to another quarterly loss at Boeing, but the company on Wednesday confirmed its 2023 outlook amid strong aviation demand. He predicted that 2023 would remain "bumpy" as far as the supply chain, but said the ramp-up was aided by shared knowledge that demand for aviation remains strong.
CNET

Smartphone Shipments Saw Biggest-Ever Drop at the End of 2022

Global smartphone shipments experienced their largest-ever decline at the end of 2022, dropping almost 20% in the fourth quarter, according to market research firm International Data Corporation, which released its latest Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report on Wednesday. Smartphone shipments dropped 18.3% year over year last quarter, representing the...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
92K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy