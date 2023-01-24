ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Celina Fire Captain completes Managing Officer Program through National Fire Academy

One Celina firefighter is finding a new way to support first responders in a growing city. During a Tuesday, Jan. 10 city council meeting, Celina Fire Capt. Justin Beamis got a standing ovation — he had recently graduated from the Managing Officer Program through the National Fire Academy. He is one of 132 fire officers from Texas who have the certification, and he was one of 125 selected out of 500 applicants from across the country.
CELINA, TX
WFAA

Woman found fatally shot in SUV at Dallas park, police say

DALLAS — Police are looking to arrest any suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a woman in Dallas' Tenison Park. According to the department, officers noticed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes while on patrol. They saw it in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.
DALLAS, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Tragedy in Oak Cliff as 22-Year-Old Arrested for Killing 16-Year-Old Girlfriend Venus Rodriguez in a Brutal Murder in Dallas

A 22-year-old man, Arturo Flores, has been arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Flores and Rodriguez were dating, and he is believed to have shot her multiple times before wrapping her in a blanket and dumping her body in a creek in Oak Cliff, Dallas, as per a report by the Dallas Morning News on January 24, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
GARLAND, TX
KTEN.com

Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Amber Alert issued for infant from Kaufman County

KEMP, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Xyavier Calliste Jr. from Kaufman County. Calliste is a 15-week-old Black male with brown eyes, black hair and is 23 inches tall, weighing 8 pounds, according to Kemp Police Department. Calliste was last seen in an unknown vehicle with Abigail Margaret Williams, a 23-year-old […]
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Pedestrian dies after getting ran over by multiple vehicles

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after getting ran over by multiple vehicles. Fort Worth police say it happened at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street. The victim had been walking in the northbound lanes of Wichita Street when he was struck by several vehicles traveling in the same direction. Police did not specify how many vehicles there were.Two of the drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead. 
FORT WORTH, TX

