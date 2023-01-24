Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
Frisco to Welcome Second HEB Store in JuneAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner AssistanceTom HandyDallas, TX
NBA Superstar Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Related
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office investigating Forney-area shooting incident
FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Forney-area shooting incident on Thursday. Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Whitaker tells inForney.com there are no reported injuries and that damage from the gunfire is property related and involves at least one vehicle. Investigators had taped off...
WFAA
Dallas police will release officer shooting video Friday
The shooting happened Wednesday. One officer was shot in the foot.
Suspects named in stabbing attack on Lyft driver in Frisco
There’s new information about this month’s brutal attack on a Lyft driver in Frisco. Two weeks ago, driver Francis Watson picked up two passengers and during the ride, police say he was stabbed as part of a carjacking attempt.
Bar owner arrested in Dallas killing after couple was wrongfully arrested, affidavit says
DALLAS — A bar owner has been arrested in a Dallas killing that previously resulted in the wrongful arrests of a man and woman in December 2022, according to police documents. Bernadino Delgado Jr., 47, the owner of the Player's Bar, faces a murder charge in the shooting death...
DPS helicopter locates over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol, KCSO recovers
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter located over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol last week, according to a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. On January 17, 2023, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was on aerial patrol when it...
Man wounded in shootout with Dallas police dies, was wanted on capital murder warrant
A man shot by Dallas police Wednesday has died. He was wounded in a shootout with Dallas police who pulled over a car in which he was a passenger. The man was wanted for capital murder in another city
starlocalmedia.com
Celina Fire Captain completes Managing Officer Program through National Fire Academy
One Celina firefighter is finding a new way to support first responders in a growing city. During a Tuesday, Jan. 10 city council meeting, Celina Fire Capt. Justin Beamis got a standing ovation — he had recently graduated from the Managing Officer Program through the National Fire Academy. He is one of 132 fire officers from Texas who have the certification, and he was one of 125 selected out of 500 applicants from across the country.
Woman found fatally shot in SUV at Dallas park, police say
DALLAS — Police are looking to arrest any suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a woman in Dallas' Tenison Park. According to the department, officers noticed a vehicle with multiple bullet holes while on patrol. They saw it in the 5500 block of Tenison Parkway at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Prosper ISD school board president arrested in Dallas, charged with indecency with a child
Prosper school board President Drew Wilborn was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child late Wednesday afternoon. The district sent a letter home to parents saying to the best of their knowledge it did not involve any Prosper ISD students.
proclaimerscv.com
Tragedy in Oak Cliff as 22-Year-Old Arrested for Killing 16-Year-Old Girlfriend Venus Rodriguez in a Brutal Murder in Dallas
A 22-year-old man, Arturo Flores, has been arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Flores and Rodriguez were dating, and he is believed to have shot her multiple times before wrapping her in a blanket and dumping her body in a creek in Oak Cliff, Dallas, as per a report by the Dallas Morning News on January 24, 2022.
fox4news.com
2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
KTEN.com
Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
Man struck and killed by traffic in southeast Fort Worth
A man has died at JPS hospital after being run over by traffic in Fort Worth last night. Mark Walker was on foot, heading north in a lane of traffic on Wichita Street near Martin in southeast Fort Worth.
Amber Alert issued for infant from Kaufman County
KEMP, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Xyavier Calliste Jr. from Kaufman County. Calliste is a 15-week-old Black male with brown eyes, black hair and is 23 inches tall, weighing 8 pounds, according to Kemp Police Department. Calliste was last seen in an unknown vehicle with Abigail Margaret Williams, a 23-year-old […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Arrested, One Wanted After Fatal Shooting Near Paschal High School Kills Student
Two people are in custody Monday and Fort Worth Police are looking for a third in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 16-year-old high school student and injured another on Friday afternoon outside a Whataburger restaurant. Fort Worth Police said Monday morning that over the weekend investigators identified...
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm Fire Department paramedics to receive honor for saving a life
In the early morning on Dec. 13, 2022, paramedics of the Little Elm Fire Department were called out to assist with a cardiac arrest. This is not uncommon in a paramedic’s line of work, but what was uncommon was that the man survived and made a full recovery. Adam...
Pedestrian dies after getting ran over by multiple vehicles
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after getting ran over by multiple vehicles. Fort Worth police say it happened at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street. The victim had been walking in the northbound lanes of Wichita Street when he was struck by several vehicles traveling in the same direction. Police did not specify how many vehicles there were.Two of the drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead.
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?
A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder for the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas on January 15 during a conflict with another girl, according to local authorities. She was trying to shoot the other girl.
Body found inside shot-up SUV in east Dallas overnight
A killer is on the run in Dallas where a body was found inside a shot-up SUV overnight. Just past midnight, on Tenison Parkway at Samuel Grand Park in east Dallas, police discovered an SUV
Comments / 0