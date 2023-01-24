Read full article on original website
Ross Hargett
3d ago
Ugh Katie Britt spewing the same garbage as the rest of the MAGA GOP! We deserve better Alabama than Tuberville and Britt. Just the same ol, same ol do nothing for nobody except your already rich donors.
Reply(4)
21
William Hill
3d ago
You go Katie , don’t let them get to you . Don’t let them change you . Don’t let them threaten you .stay true .
Reply(1)
18
Treva Walden
3d ago
Guess a lot of people, including her, don't appreciate or know the meaning of WOKE. WOKE means being conscious of racial discrimination in society and other forms of oppression and injustice, what's wrong with that?
Reply(2)
4
Related
Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid
Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
Election forecaster lists Senate seats held by two Democrats, Sinema as ‘toss-ups’
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has released its latest Senate ratings ahead of the 2024 elections, characterizing seats held by two Democrats as well as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) as “toss-ups.” The forecaster labeled the seats held by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) as “toss-ups,” along with one in Arizona held by recently…
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Washington Examiner
Sinema passed over for Appropriations after Democratic Party defection
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) did not end up on the powerful Appropriations Committee despite angling for a seat after she left the Democratic Party to become an independent late last year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a list of Democratic committee assignments on Thursday afternoon, including assignments for...
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter announces she's running for California Senate — and she's not waiting for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step aside
Porter, a third-term lawmaker who was reelected last November in her Orange County-anchored district, is a top national progressive star.
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
Clyburn convinced Biden will seek reelection, warns Democrats not to challenge him
Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said he is convinced President Joe Biden will seek another White House term in 2024 despite the president not yet announcing his plans.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks
Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
ABC 15 News
Congressman Ruben Gallego announces Senate bid; will run against Sinema
PHOENIX — Congressman Ruben Gallego has been hinting for months about a potential run for the U.S. Senate. On Monday, he made it official announcing his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2024. It sets up a potential challenge with Senator Kyrsten Sinema who left the Democratic Party to...
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Rick Scott to run for reelection in Senate, skip presidential campaign
The state’s former two-term governor was once seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, thanks in part to his electoral success in Florida and vast personal wealth.
Republicans messed up by boycotting the January 6 committee. Democrats vow not to make the same mistake.
After the GOP move to boycott the Jan. 6 panel was widely seen as a tactical error, Democrats have vowed to seat members on all new select committees.
Schumer punts on whether he’ll back Sinema or Democratic nominee in Arizona
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., punted Tuesday when asked if he’ll support Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., should he mount an independent run in 2024, or the Democratic nominee for the seat. “Senator Sinema is an excellent Congress member and Senate member, and she has done a lot of...
Democrat Ruben Gallego to challenge Arizona U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego of Arizona on Monday launched a run for the U.S. Senate in 2024, challenging independent incumbent Krysten Sinema, in a race that could be pivotal for determining control of the upper chamber.
GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel defeats rival in leadership vote
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel won her bid Friday to lead the GOP for two more years, prevailing in an election that highlighted fierce internal divisions that threaten to plague the party into the next presidential season. McDaniel, whom Donald Trump tapped as RNC chair in 2016, won the...
Alabama Supreme Court clears the way for more cruelty in execution
Timing, as the old saying goes, is everything. This maxim, which applies to so many ordinary activities, has special purchase in the extraordinary world of America's death penalty. In that world, courts use filing deadlines to deny hearings or to consider even meritorious claims in death cases. Stays of execution...
Colorado senator threatens to freeze Pentagon appointees over Space Command move to Alabama
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) is likely to get his meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the pending move of the U.S. Space Command Headquarters to Alabama after Bennet threatened this week to put a hold on his own party’s Pentagon appointees until his questions about the move are answered.
Budowsky: The Political Magic of Democratic Governors
President Biden is a successful president who has built a historically impressive record during his first term, and if — or when — he runs for a second term, he will benefit from the support of an extraordinarily impressive group of Democratic governors, who possess a dose of political magic. One of the great untold stories…
Ron DeSantis endorses challenger ahead of RNC chair election following midterms disaster
Gov Ron DeSantis of Florida is backing a challenger to Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel in the upcoming RNC election.In an interview with Charlie Kirk, Mr DeSantis said that he is backing Harmeet Dhillon to take the helm of the national committee.“I think we need a change,” Mr DeSantis said. “I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC.”Wow. Ron Desantis endorses Harmeet Dhillon over Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair in their election tomorrow. “We’ve had 3 substandard elections cycles in a row .. I think it’s time for a change.” pic.twitter.com/hPoPOMWumv— Ron Filipkowski...
Comments / 33