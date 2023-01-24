ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Ross Hargett
3d ago

Ugh Katie Britt spewing the same garbage as the rest of the MAGA GOP! We deserve better Alabama than Tuberville and Britt. Just the same ol, same ol do nothing for nobody except your already rich donors.

William Hill
3d ago

You go Katie , don’t let them get to you . Don’t let them change you . Don’t let them threaten you .stay true .

Treva Walden
3d ago

Guess a lot of people, including her, don't appreciate or know the meaning of WOKE. WOKE means being conscious of racial discrimination in society and other forms of oppression and injustice, what's wrong with that?

