ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Murder victim 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'

LIVE OAK, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder case where the victim's body was dumped after being "tied up, tortured and injected with bleach," investigators said. Justin Rashaad Hunt, 32, is charged with the murder of Matthew Pacheco-McKinney, whose body was found Dec....
LIVE OAK, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot dead outside illegal gambling location on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot outside what police are calling an illegal gambling business on the Southwest Side. The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Inmate dead after apparent medical episode, police say

SAN ANTONIO — An inmate was pronounced dead after experiencing an apparent medical episode early Wednesday morning. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Pentkwoski, 53, was found around 10:15 a.m. lying on the ground in a fetal position. Police say a cadet was conducting checks and noticed...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

On The Run: Deputies say Cody Franklin punched a woman in the face

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your finding Cody Franklin. On January 21, 2023, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 8000-block of Glen Fox for an assault. The victim reported she was in a verbal argument with Cody Franklin. The victim reported that she was making food for everyone at the location when she asked Cody and his guest to leave the location because he was not assisting with cleaning the kitchen.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Comal County deputies searching for two missing teens

COMAL COUNTY – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two missing teens. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday afternoon. Pearson is around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Andre McDonald murder trial continues to day 3 with more evidence revealed

SAN ANTONIO — Day three of the murder trial of Andre McDonald, the former Air Force major accused of killing his wife Andreen back in 2019 continued Wednesday. The trial included Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Richard Lozano's testimony regarding details he found on a welfare check called on March 2, 2019, after Andreen was reported missing. Lazano went inside to find the garage door broken from the hinges. Lazano shared that when he went into the garage, he also found a shovel in the back of a car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

KSAT Sportscaster Greg Simmons charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO - A longtime local TV sportscaster is facing charges after being arrested early Friday morning. KSAT-12 sports director Greg Simmons was arrested just before 3 a.m. Friday along Evans Road near TPC Parkway. It happened when a member of law enforcement noticed an SUV being driven erratically and pulled it over.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Dryer sparks garage fire at Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A family of four are displaced after a fire did some heavy damage to their Northwest Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Oriole Lane near Bandera Road. Fire officials said crews found a fire that they were able to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Hundreds of inmates bailed out of Bexar County Jail as part of Harvard study

SAN ANTONO - Researchers from Harvard and a university in Switzerland have begun bailing out hundreds of people from the Bexar County Jail. It's part of a study tracking the effects of incarceration. The former judge running the study locally says they will not bail out anyone with a violent history. Researchers will pay to bail out about six hundred to a thousand inmates who are waiting for trial. Then they'll compare their outcomes to a similar group of inmates who did not receive help making bail.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy