Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yoursAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Women's Royal Rumble Predictions 2023FlurrySportsSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers seek suspect information in 2021 Northeast Side murder case
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for suspects in connection with the murder of Jade Damountae Ray Hills. On September 23, 2021, at 11:42 p.m., police were called to the Star Club Apartment Complex located at the 8800 block of Starcrest Dr. for a shooting in progress. When...
foxsanantonio.com
Murder victim 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'
LIVE OAK, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder case where the victim's body was dumped after being "tied up, tortured and injected with bleach," investigators said. Justin Rashaad Hunt, 32, is charged with the murder of Matthew Pacheco-McKinney, whose body was found Dec....
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot dead outside illegal gambling location on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot outside what police are calling an illegal gambling business on the Southwest Side. The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people found shot dead inside vehicle in Northwest Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are are found shot dead early Friday morning in Northwest Side neighborhood. The bodies were found around 2 a.m. along Trudell Drive and Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man and woman were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had been shot...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect wanted after allegedly stealing teenager's car at knifepoint
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding the person suspected of robbing a teenager's car at knifepoint. The robbery happened on Jan. 7 at Zip In Car Wash on Essex Street and South Hackberry Street. Police said the 17-year-old boy was washing his car when the suspect walked...
foxsanantonio.com
Victim shot in back of head, causes major accident after fleeing altercation
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the back of the head and soon after passed out on the highway after an altercation at a Whataburger. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened at a Whataburger restaurant at Poteet Jourdanton Freeway and Interstate 410 around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
foxsanantonio.com
Two men hospitalized after being shot during fight outside West Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Two men are recovering after being shot outside a West Side bar late Wednesday night. The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. outside a bar off Frio City Road near Highway 90. Police said when they arrived, they found the two men, one shot in the back...
foxsanantonio.com
Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
foxsanantonio.com
Inmate dead after apparent medical episode, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An inmate was pronounced dead after experiencing an apparent medical episode early Wednesday morning. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Pentkwoski, 53, was found around 10:15 a.m. lying on the ground in a fetal position. Police say a cadet was conducting checks and noticed...
foxsanantonio.com
On The Run: Deputies say Cody Franklin punched a woman in the face
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your finding Cody Franklin. On January 21, 2023, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 8000-block of Glen Fox for an assault. The victim reported she was in a verbal argument with Cody Franklin. The victim reported that she was making food for everyone at the location when she asked Cody and his guest to leave the location because he was not assisting with cleaning the kitchen.
foxsanantonio.com
Comal County deputies searching for two missing teens
COMAL COUNTY – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two missing teens. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday afternoon. Pearson is around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair...
foxsanantonio.com
Brother devastated after head-on crash kills five of his family members
SAN ANTONIO - A horrific head-on crash in Comal County leaves seven people dead, including five members of the same family. The lone survivor from that crash, a 12-year-old girl, is now in the hospital fighting for her life. "No one deserves this. I'm doing my best. I haven't been...
foxsanantonio.com
Andre McDonald murder trial continues to day 3 with more evidence revealed
SAN ANTONIO — Day three of the murder trial of Andre McDonald, the former Air Force major accused of killing his wife Andreen back in 2019 continued Wednesday. The trial included Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Richard Lozano's testimony regarding details he found on a welfare check called on March 2, 2019, after Andreen was reported missing. Lazano went inside to find the garage door broken from the hinges. Lazano shared that when he went into the garage, he also found a shovel in the back of a car.
foxsanantonio.com
5 teenagers arrested after leading police on chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Five teenagers were arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio early Sunday morning. The incident happened just after midnight when New Braunfels Police tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 35 South near South Kowald Lane in New Braunfels.
foxsanantonio.com
KSAT Sportscaster Greg Simmons charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO - A longtime local TV sportscaster is facing charges after being arrested early Friday morning. KSAT-12 sports director Greg Simmons was arrested just before 3 a.m. Friday along Evans Road near TPC Parkway. It happened when a member of law enforcement noticed an SUV being driven erratically and pulled it over.
foxsanantonio.com
Dryer sparks garage fire at Northwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family of four are displaced after a fire did some heavy damage to their Northwest Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Oriole Lane near Bandera Road. Fire officials said crews found a fire that they were able to...
foxsanantonio.com
Local activists say now is time for police reform policies as Tyre Nichols video released
SAN ANTONIO — Local activists say now is the time take action on police reform. Some policies could be on the ballot in the upcoming city elections. The eyes of the nation are on Memphis, Tennessee. Officials have released disturbing video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols.
foxsanantonio.com
Hundreds of inmates bailed out of Bexar County Jail as part of Harvard study
SAN ANTONO - Researchers from Harvard and a university in Switzerland have begun bailing out hundreds of people from the Bexar County Jail. It's part of a study tracking the effects of incarceration. The former judge running the study locally says they will not bail out anyone with a violent history. Researchers will pay to bail out about six hundred to a thousand inmates who are waiting for trial. Then they'll compare their outcomes to a similar group of inmates who did not receive help making bail.
foxsanantonio.com
Sutherland Springs survivors make plea to U.S. Attorney General to stop DOJ's appeal
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - Survivors and victims' families are pleading with the US Attorney General Merrick Garland to help put an end to a DOJ appeal on the Sutherland Springs case. In February 2022 the group of 80 people won a decision for the U.S. Air Force to pay them...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio city council votes to take over Moses Roses building for Alamo expansion
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio city council just made a decision regarding whether or not to exercise the power of eminent domain to claim a piece of downtown property along east Houston, this would make room for the new Alamo Visitors Center, slated to begin construction later this year. The...
Comments / 0