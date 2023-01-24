WHEREAS, default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a Promissory Note (the "Note") dated September 23, 2010, executed and delivered by John T. Atter and Kareen C. Two-Eagle Atter (“Mortgagors”) to U.S. Bank N.A., and a real estate Mortgage (the "Mortgage") of the same date securing the Note, which Mortgage was executed and delivered by said Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for U.S. Bank N.A., its successors and assigns as Mortgagee, and which Mortgage was recorded on September 24, 2010, at Reception No. 103714, in Book 88A-211, at Page 277-285 in the public records in the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Johnson County, State of Wyoming; and.

JOHNSON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO