Wyoming Lawmakers Consider Lowering Bar For Tax Relief
The House Revenue Committee of the Wyoming Legislature gave a collective thumbs-up Thursday to a proposal that would make it easier for people to qualify for state and county property tax rebate programs. "This is the quickest effective relief for people...
House Revenue Committee begins tackling property taxes this week
◆ Lawmakers consider changes after property values skyrocket. The House Revenue Committee is considering a number of bills this week that relate to property tax law in Wyoming. The Wyoming Legislature is hoping to make changes to how property is taxed in the state, after landowners saw a dramatic increase in property values, resulting in a jump in property tax bills.
“Old, Beat-Up Trailer Just Sold For $675,000!” Legislators Wrestle With Soaring Property Tax Bills
Soaring property values led to a widespread problem across Wyoming last year – extremely high tax bills. That has lawmakers considering solutions for relief in the 2023 legislative session, particularly as the problem relates to affordable workforce housing, which has been an ongoing problem in many areas of the state.
Wyoming Closer To Being First State With Its Own Cryptocurrency; Gordon Doesn’t Like It Though
Lawmakers on the Select Committee on Blockchain have revised a bill vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year that would create a Wyoming stable token. Stablecoins or tokens attempt to create a cryptocurrency that has a stable price — something that...
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyo residents
A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has indicated the Wyoming Game...
Public Notice
WHEREAS, default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a Promissory Note (the "Note") dated September 23, 2010, executed and delivered by John T. Atter and Kareen C. Two-Eagle Atter (“Mortgagors”) to U.S. Bank N.A., and a real estate Mortgage (the "Mortgage") of the same date securing the Note, which Mortgage was executed and delivered by said Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for U.S. Bank N.A., its successors and assigns as Mortgagee, and which Mortgage was recorded on September 24, 2010, at Reception No. 103714, in Book 88A-211, at Page 277-285 in the public records in the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Johnson County, State of Wyoming; and.
Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney
The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
Wyoming Joins 24 Other States in Lawsuit Regarding Retirement Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced on Thursday that Wyoming has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit over a rule from the Department of Labor that would impact the retirement accounts of countless Wyoming residents. That's according to a press release from Governor Gordon's office, which wrote that "The rule would...
Former DOE Nuclear Security Official Says Wyoming Reactor Not Safe
When TerraPower and PacifiCorp announced in November 2021 that they had selected Kemmerer as the location of its Natrium reactor demonstration project, many welcomed the opportunity as a path to a diverse energy economy for Wyoming. In the next few months,...
Can You Save Money On Eggs By Raising Your Own Wyoming Chickens?
Egg prices are out of control and we're all looking for ways to save. How about raising your own chickens?. Depending on where you live, there's a good chance you can raise chickens in your backyard. Casper for instance allows for 6 chickens to be raised at your families residence.
California Wants To Tax Teton County Wyoming
Teton County, Wyoming is where the billionaires are pushing out the millionaires. Many of the mega-rich that live there, moved there to get away from California's outrageously high taxes. Wyoming doesn't even have a state income tax. But California can't afford to let all of that money go. The state...
Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Has More Guns Than People, And Lots Of Crazy Stories
Wyoming is Gun Central in the United States. Two-thirds of the residents own guns and there may be more guns than citizens of this fine state. There are at least three gun-related bills grinding through the Legislature as I write this...
Grocery Stores Soon to Have No Taxes
On Jan. 17, a bill to remove South Dakota’s statewide grocery tax was introduced by Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Wiik and Rep. Mary Fitzgerald. Currently, South Dakota is one of seven states that imposes a statewide sales tax on food. The other states include Alabama, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma.
Wyoming Freedom Caucus Wants State Attorney General To Take Stance On Social Credit Scores
The Wyoming Freedom Caucus is frustrated with Attorney General Bridget Hill's leadership. In a Tuesday afternoon press release, the caucus specifically mentioned her silence on environmental and social governance policies (ESG). "Wyoming deserves an Attorney General who is accountable and...
I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
Natl Motorcycle Club President Says Harley-Davidson Transition To All-Electric ‘Stupidest Thing Ever’
Joining with major car manufacturers, Harley-Davidson Inc. appears to be headed toward an all-electric lineup. Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz this month told Deezen Magazine, an architecture and design publication, that the motorcycle company is pursuing a transition to producing all-electric lines.
Wyoming Lawmakers Move To Regulate Gaming, Industry Doesn’t Want ‘To Look Like Montana’
Skill-based games are age-restricted in Wyoming, and are something the industry itself has told state lawmakers should be limited to adult locations — truck stops, bars and smoke shops. Senate File 41 would accomplish that, and was advanced by the...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Wyoming?
John Mars is an American businessman and the chairman of Mars, Inc., one of the world's largest manufacturers of confectionery, pet food, and other food products. He is also one of the wealthiest people in the state of Wyoming, with a net worth of over $31.7 billion.
Nonprofit providing air travel for abortions finds gap in Wyoming
Adrian’s mother was raped at 13 and became pregnant with him and his twin brother. Without access to abortion, he said, she gave birth at 14. “When she gave birth, she wasn’t even in the statistics of teenage pregnancy, because she was under the [age] threshold that they used for counting,” he said.
Gillette's snow plow naming contest a hit with local students
GILLETTE — It was a cold and dreary Tuesday afternoon. The sun hadn’t been out in a couple of days. A snow plow pulled up in front of Hillcrest Elementary, and city streets operators Amy Berkey and Valdemar Gonzalez hopped out. A few minutes later, students came out...
