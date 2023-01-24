Tyre Nichols suffered 'extensive bleeding,' independent autopsy reports

Tyre Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding,” according to results from an independent autopsy done by a pathologist hired by the Nichols’ family legal representatives.

The autopsy was performed on Nichols’ body Monday, Jan. 23.

“(Nichols’) observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023,” Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said. “Further details and findings from this independent report will be disclosed at another time.”

Crump said in a press conference Monday he hired the same pathologist in this case as he did in the case of George Floyd, whose family he also represented.

Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson conducted Floyd’s independent autopsy, according to previous reports.

The City of Memphis referred questions to the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it had conducted its own autopsy. The Memphis Police Department also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, Crump and Nichols’ family privately viewed the MPD footage of the attempted arrest.

Attorney Ben Crump (middle) leads RowVaughn Wells, (right) mother of Tyre Nichols into a press conference on Monday, Jan. 23, after watching the video of her son. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

The police footage is expected to be released to the public within the next two weeks, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.

The Memphis Police Department and City Administration issued a statement following the Monday meeting with Nichols’ family, saying they were fully cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

“Transparency remains a priority in this incident, and a premature release could adversely impact the criminal investigation and the judicial process,” MPD Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis said. “We are working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate time to release video recordings publicly.”

The police department announced Friday, Jan. 20, that the five officers involved in Nichols’ death were fired.

The Memphis Fire Department has also relieved two personnel who were involved in Nichols’ care pending an internal investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee will address the media Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, about their investigation.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced it was coordinating with the FBI Memphis field office and the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Nichols’ death.

Nichols, 29, was stopped by Memphis Police officers Jan. 7 near the intersection of Raines and Ross roads in southeast Memphis. He died on Jan. 10 from injuries sustained in the incident.