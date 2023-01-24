ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols suffered 'extensive bleeding,' independent autopsy reports

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAzwc_0kPvzcsQ00

Tyre Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding,” according to results from an independent autopsy done by a pathologist hired by the Nichols’ family legal representatives.

The autopsy was performed on Nichols’ body Monday, Jan. 23.

“(Nichols’) observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023,” Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said. “Further details and findings from this independent report will be disclosed at another time.”

Crump said in a press conference Monday he hired the same pathologist in this case as he did in the case of George Floyd, whose family he also represented.

Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson conducted Floyd’s independent autopsy, according to previous reports.

The City of Memphis referred questions to the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it had conducted its own autopsy. The Memphis Police Department also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, Crump and Nichols’ family privately viewed the MPD footage of the attempted arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtMRz_0kPvzcsQ00

Attorney Ben Crump (middle) leads RowVaughn Wells, (right) mother of Tyre Nichols into a press conference on Monday, Jan. 23, after watching the video of her son. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

The police footage is expected to be released to the public within the next two weeks, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.

The Memphis Police Department and City Administration issued a statement following the Monday meeting with Nichols’ family, saying they were fully cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

“Transparency remains a priority in this incident, and a premature release could adversely impact the criminal investigation and the judicial process,” MPD Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis said. “We are working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate time to release video recordings publicly.”

The police department announced Friday, Jan. 20, that the five officers involved in Nichols’ death were fired.

The Memphis Fire Department has also relieved two personnel who were involved in Nichols’ care pending an internal investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee will address the media Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, about their investigation.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced it was coordinating with the FBI Memphis field office and the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Nichols’ death.

Nichols, 29, was stopped by Memphis Police officers Jan. 7 near the intersection of Raines and Ross roads in southeast Memphis. He died on Jan. 10 from injuries sustained in the incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MFD reviewing footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest, the department says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said it was reviewing the footage of Tyre NIchols’ arrest Friday. “As a result of the recent criminal investigation into the death of Mr. Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department did not receive full access to the video footage until today. The department is currently reviewing the footage and will be concluding our internal investigation early next week.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols case: use of force expert weighs in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After seeing the video of the altercation that ultimately led to the death of Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, it is raising questions about why police resort to deadly force. WREG spoke with an expert in the “use of force in policing” who believes Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday morning, the records showed. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Biden, leaders react after Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — President Joe Biden was among the national, state and local officials sounding off after five Memphis police officers were indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, for their involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols. Wednesday night, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis released a video statement, calling Nichols’ death “heinous, reckless, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Chicago Defender

JA’MAL GREEN CONDEMNS THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS

Arrests are not enough, the cycle must be broken. The killing of Tyre Nichols shows the world that we cannot continue to over-police minority. communities. It does not solve communal ills – all it does is brutalize black and brown. communities. This endless cycle of oppression is unconscionable, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Friday. Police responded to a shooting around 3:50 p.m. on the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Past excessive force complaints involving Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have been digging into use of excessive force by officers for the past several years to help find solutions. It’s an issue that has come to the forefront again recently following the death of Tyre Nichols after a Memphis Police traffic stop turned violent. The latest data we found shows […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy