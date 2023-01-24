Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Campbell County Health trustee Kristina Leslie resigns; applications open to fill role
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health Board Trustee Kristina Leslie has submitted her resignation, which has been accepted by Board Chairman Alan Stuber. “It was a great pleasure to work with Ms. Leslie and we thank her for all her contributions to the Quality and Safety, Board Scholarship, and Community Behavioral Health Steering Committee,” Stuber said. “Her knowledge and experience in the behavior health clinical setting will be irreplaceable.”
buffalobulletin.com
Gillette's snow plow naming contest a hit with local students
GILLETTE — It was a cold and dreary Tuesday afternoon. The sun hadn’t been out in a couple of days. A snow plow pulled up in front of Hillcrest Elementary, and city streets operators Amy Berkey and Valdemar Gonzalez hopped out. A few minutes later, students came out...
buffalobulletin.com
Small communities look for funding help
When Buffalo’s Clerk-Treasurer Julie Silbernagel first opened the application for water and sewer funding distributed by the state this past fall, she felt a little overwhelmed seeing the number of tabs she’d need to click through. “I think my first reaction was just, how am I going to...
buffalobulletin.com
Public Notice
AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR THE ANNEXATION OF “Big Horn Cooperative Marketing Association, a Wyoming nonprofit corporation”. TO THE TOWN OF THE CITY OF BUFFALO, WYOMING. NOW, THEREFORE, be it ordained by the governing body of the Town of the City of Buffalo, Wyoming, as follows:. SECTION ONE: That the...
buffalobulletin.com
Loretta Jane Weeden
Loretta Jane Weeden, born March 18, 1949, from Buffalo Wyoming, and Yuma, Arizona, unexpectedly passed away, after battling health issues, on Dec. 26, 2022, at a medical facility in Tijuana, Mexico. She was born Loretta Jane Bauer, of Johnson County, Wyoming, daughter of Henry and Veda Bauer. Jane lived most...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through January 24
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 19 through Jan 24. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jamie...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Jan. 26, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to the...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Jan. 25
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Jan. 24, Edison Avenue, CCSO. A 20-year-old woman on Edison...
county17.com
Stabbing case bound over to District Court
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two people allegedly involved in a January stabbing incident have been bound over to District Court, one for attempted murder and the other for accessory after the fact. Nyla Lucas is charged with attempted second-degree murder while Kashon Dyer has been charged as an accessory to...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Jan. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Jan. 25
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
buffalobulletin.com
Bison glimpse state swim competition
The Buffalo High School swim team got a preview of what the 3A state meet might look like while swimming at the Bruce Gresly Invite on Saturday in Lander. “There were a lot of really good swims,” coach Mike Miller said. “Having 15 teams there and fast swimmers, people get motivated and pumped up watching that stuff.”
county17.com
1 dead, 3 injured in four-vehicle crash south of Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 59 south of Gillette on Monday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The crash was reported around 7:18 a.m. Monday. Ice and snow were noted on the roadway. A Ford...
Comments / 0