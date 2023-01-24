GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health Board Trustee Kristina Leslie has submitted her resignation, which has been accepted by Board Chairman Alan Stuber. “It was a great pleasure to work with Ms. Leslie and we thank her for all her contributions to the Quality and Safety, Board Scholarship, and Community Behavioral Health Steering Committee,” Stuber said. “Her knowledge and experience in the behavior health clinical setting will be irreplaceable.”

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO