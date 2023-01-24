Read full article on original website
Related
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyo residents
A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has indicated the Wyoming Game...
cowboystatedaily.com
“Old, Beat-Up Trailer Just Sold For $675,000!” Legislators Wrestle With Soaring Property Tax Bills
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Soaring property values led to a widespread problem across Wyoming last year – extremely high tax bills. That has lawmakers considering solutions for relief in the 2023 legislative session, particularly as the problem relates to affordable workforce housing, which has been an ongoing problem in many areas of the state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator: Wyoming Is The ‘The Last Hope’ For Gun Rights
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Now is the time for Wyoming to shore up its gun rights – not only for those who live in the Cowboy State, but to solidify its place as a haven for companies that make firearms and accessories, says Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland.
oilcity.news
Understaffed, overworked wardens leery of predator night hunting
Bill OK’d in committee would bring Wyoming into alignment with neighboring states on the use of thermal and infrared technologies on public land. Still, questions about ethics, enforcement and accidents linger. Mike Koshmrl, WyoFile. CHEYENNE—An “unprecedented” shortage of Wyoming game wardens is adding to angst about a legislative proposal...
newslj.com
Bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in Wyo. was intended to make a statement
ROCK SPRINGS — No one on the Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee made a motion regarding a ban to cease all sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Wyoming by 2035 during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 16. Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, was the sponsor for Senate Joint...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Targeting Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Public Schools Sails Through To Senate Floor
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed law requiring civics teachers in Wyoming public schools to present all races as equal, keep racial discrimination out of curricula and to laud meritocracy among people has cleared its first state legislative committee and now faces the Senate. Senate...
Branding Iron Online
Wyoming Bans Abortion Pills
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Wyoming senators passed a bill on first review that bans the use and prescription of abortion pills within the state. Senators Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, and Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, all voted in favor of the bill, formally known as Senate File 109. Senator Fred Baldwin, R-Baldwin, represented the lone vote against the bill.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Has More Guns Than People, And Lots Of Crazy Stories
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is Gun Central in the United States. Two-thirds of the residents own guns and there may be more guns than citizens of this fine state. There are at least three gun-related bills grinding through the Legislature as I write this...
capcity.news
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼
When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed
A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
6 Best But Most Overlooked Town’s In Wyoming
There are a lot of great reasons to move to Wyoming. Just remember, if you choose to live way out west then you have to be okay with not having many of the conveniences of the big city. The weather can be wonderful in Wyoming. It can also be harsh...
Bill To Ban Trans Athletes From Girls’ Sports Filed In Wyoming
A bill that would seek to ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. A similar bill was filed in 2022 but died in the Wyoming House after passing the Senate. The bill passed the Senate on a 25-4 vote,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunters Call Out Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Signs On Public Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Josh Grant recalled a recent elk hunt with his son in the central part of Wyoming. Despite being in an area they knew was public land, they came across a post with a “no trespassing” sign on it in the middle of a two-track access road.
oilcity.news
WATCH: Roadway Safety Task Forces in Wyoming
Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that discusses the DUI Task Forces in Wyoming and why they are important. Pete Abrams from the Highway Safety Office is featured as a guest speaker in this virtual traffic safety session. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero...
bozemanmagazine.com
Hunters and Outfitters Unite at ‘Elk Camp at the Capitol’
Hunters and Outfitters Unite at ‘Elk Camp at the Capitol’ as they roll out a legislative agreement to improve relationships and wildlife management. More than one hundred hunters and outfitters participated in “Elk Camp at the Capitol’ on Tuesday at the Helena Capitol building. The event...
wrrnetwork.com
Ranger/Journal’s Cote lands Photo of the Year, Slate of Awards
Carl Cote, the man behind the camera for The Ranger, Lander Journal, and Wind River News, swept the top spots for Wyoming photojournalists at the 124th annual Wyoming Press Association Convention in Cheyenne. In addition to a host of awards, Cote secured the coveted “Photo of the Year” honors for...
svinews.com
House Revenue Committee begins tackling property taxes this week
◆ Lawmakers consider changes after property values skyrocket. The House Revenue Committee is considering a number of bills this week that relate to property tax law in Wyoming. The Wyoming Legislature is hoping to make changes to how property is taxed in the state, after landowners saw a dramatic increase in property values, resulting in a jump in property tax bills.
buffalobulletin.com
Public Notice
The Underground Injection Control (UIC) Program regulates certain discharges of pollutants into groundwaters of the state. Operators of these discharges are required to receive coverage under a UIC permit. The permits contain limitations and conditions that will ensure underground sources of drinking water are protected. Prior to issuing permits, the UIC Program prepares a 30-day public notice to inform interested parties of proposed permits and offers an opportunity to provide written comments.
Comments / 0