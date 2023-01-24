Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Ann Arbor Huron’s Thomas twins announce college football commitments
ANN ARBOR – Jamari Thomas and Jamil Thomas have been together at every step on the football field and that will continue at the college level. The Ann Arbor Huron standout football players and twin brothers announced their commitment to play for Saginaw Valley State on Thursday afternoon.
Detroit News
Friday's high school basketball: Saline hands unbeaten Bedford first loss
Saline – It’s rare that a team goes scoreless for a stretch of more than 12 minutes and goes on to beat a state-ranked unbeaten team but that’s exactly what Saline girls basketball team did Friday night in defeating Temperance Bedford 41-22. And, it was Kate Stemmer...
downriversundaytimes.com
Dearborn High soccer player identified as 20,000th student to receive Beaumont’s free student heart check
Next Beaumont Student Heart Check screening Feb. 4 at Dearborn High School. At just 15, Karl Wolski plays soccer and basketball at Dearborn High School and runs track for a club team in the city. “As a high school athlete, my son pushes his body to the limit every day,”...
Range USA Opens Indoor Gun Range in Southgate, 4th in Metro Detroit
Range USA, the world’s largest operator of indoor gun ranges, today announced the opening of a new location in Southgate. It’s the 4th Range USA store to open in Michigan, and […] The post Range USA Opens Indoor Gun Range in Southgate, 4th in Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Detroit News
Leaving DII powerhouse GVSU for Wisconsin tough, but right for Matt Mitchell
Matt Mitchell has had his share of offers to leave Grand Valley State over the years. Earlier this month, he finally got one he couldn't refuse -- departing after 13 years as head coach of the Division II-powerhouse Lakers to join Luke Fickell's new coaching staff at Wisconsin. Mitchell, 48, officially signed his new contract with Wisconsin earlier this week.
Detroit News
These Michigan chefs and restaurants made the James Beard Awards semifinalist list
The James Beard Foundation Wednesday released its long list of semifinalists for the annual Restaurant and Chef Awards, and several Michigan chefs and restaurants made the cut in both national and regional categories. Sandy Levine, who owns Freya and Chartreuse restaurants in Detroit and the Oakland cocktail lounge in Ferndale,...
Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV
In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
Northville Downs race track proposes move to Plymouth Township
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - The oldest horse racing track in the state could be getting an upgrade. Northville Downs has been around since the 1940s. The lease for Northville Downs is slated to wrap up this year. CBS News Detroit is learning the next steps for the oldest horse racing facility in the state.A proposal was recently submitted in Plymouth Township to relocate the facility there. "The city of Northville has finally agreed on a multi-tenant, multi-use sight for the old Northville Downs property in the city," said Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "It's my understanding that they will...
Hundreds participate in a giant snowball fight at University of Michigan Diag
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While some prefer to stay inside during a winter storm, University of Michigan students would rather embrace the harsh weather. Hundreds of students and community members gathered at the heart of campus for a giant snowball fight on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Before the fight began, a...
Tv20detroit.com
Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ
(WXYZ) — Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
wcsx.com
10 Best Michigan Restaurants for 2023
Michigan has some fantastic locally-owned restaurants. It goes without saying that we are tops when it comes to cuisine. So, what are the top-rated restaurants in each of Michigan’s biggest cities?. Yelp has fresh reviews up, and we’ve scoured the site to find the No. 1 rated Michigan restaurants...
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Made Winter Market, Winterfest, birding, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Find products crafted in The Mitten, explore Belle Isle, and more this weekend. (Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com) Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. Browse products made right here in The...
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Carriage rides, ice sculptures and fire art: 5 things to do this weekend in metro Detroit
With snow on the ground and possibly more on the way, sledding and skiing aren't the only options for enjoying the season this weekend. Several winter festivals are planned across the region, with horse drawn carriage rides, ice sculptures, fire artistry, snowshoeing and firepits among the attractions. Here are some things to do...
Believe it or not, the top-rated Detroit-style pizza in the US isn’t in Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC - Michigan has no shortage of highly-rated Detroit-style pizza places, but the highest-rated one isn’t actually located in either of the Lower or Upper Peninsulas. It’s actually in Mount Pleasant. No, not the home of the Chippewas. This is the home of the College of...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan school closings start coming in for Thursday
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students around Mid-Michigan will get to sleep in again on Thursday. School districts are canceling classes for a second consecutive day after snowfall blanketed the region. Schools in the Thumb region were among the first to call of Thursday's classes. Snowfall totals on Wednesday ranged...
Watch Michigan zoo animals romp in the snow
ROYAL OAK, MI – A snowstorm swept through the Detroit area this week, dumping eight inches of the fluffy white stuff on Royal Oak – and some of the animals at the Detroit Zoo couldn’t be happier. All week, the zoo has been sharing photos and videos...
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
Detroit News
Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan
A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
