People ( not necessarily homosexuals ) are still dying from aids. It's not a Christian agenda to let people die from AIDS, refusing money for research and treatment. Deal with saving lives - nobody is cordoning abortion- first and then tackle the abortion situation; abortions are still going to be performed regardless of money being taken from the HIV fund. Let legislature do their job, but in the meantime, let lives be saved from both sides.
I think if people don’t like the conservativeness of Tennessee that they could be happier in another state with more liberal views and laws. We’re already full here anyway so if you guys who don’t like it could see yourselves out.. that’d be great!
This is happening all over Red States. They claimed to believe in God and saving lives, but if it is against their agenda, they would go against God’s teaching and become Satan’s loyal disciples. It is very typical of Conservative Christian and Republicans.
