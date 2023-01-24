San Antonio airport $2.5 billion overhaul update
SAT is currently undergoing a multi-year terminal expansion that will add a new 17-gate terminal , five new gates at current terminals, a parking garage, and a ground transportation center .
Next month, the airport will take another big leap towards that vision with final renderings planned to be presented to City Council.
That’s not all — Potential future improvements for Stinson Municipal Airport were unveiled during a recent open house event. Possible projects include lengthening of runways, new hangars, and a fixed base operations complex.
More recently, The Trailblazer Café — a bistro-style eatery at Stinson — will become the newest addition to the second-oldest continually operating general aviation airport in the US. The restaurant will partner with Workforce Solutions Alamo as part of its Ready to Work initiative to help staff the café with several young aviation enthusiasts.
Visitors can begin to order from the new spot starting today, Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 11:30 a.m.
