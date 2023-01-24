$5K Fine, License Suspension for Amy DeGise

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Councilwoman Amy DeGise was fined $5,000 and had her driver’s license suspended for a year for leaving the scene of an accident last year.

DeGise said she will not resign her position as city council person as many have demanded.

“I fully accept the legal consequences of my actions and now have an opportunity to serve my community, regain the trust of the people, and live out my values each and every day,” she said in a statement. “We all make mistakes in life, and I am so thankful to my family, friends, and core supporters who have stuck by me throughout this process. I can promise the people of Jersey City, both those who support me and those who do not, that I will work as hard as I can to be an effective representative on the City Council. I am looking forward to moving ahead and taking everything I have learned in these past few months to represent this city and myself in the best way possible."

Saying she was relieved to have the case resolved, she shared that the experience was overwhelming. "I never want to have to appear in court again,” she said.

DeGise was charged with failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of the accident.

“We plead the first charge down, but the sentence is based on the second charge,” she said.

DeGise, who was elected to the city council in 2021 works at a county high school, where she was headed when the crash occurred last July.

She was caught on video hitting a bicyclist, Andrew Black, to whom she offered an apology Tuesday, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Forrest Street and driving on without stopping, although she turned herself in to the Jersey City Police about six hours later.

Saying that she wanted to speak directly to the “people of the community (she has) always called home and that (she loves) with all (her) heart,” DeGise reflect that she made a mistake she will regret for the rest of her life.”

She also apologized to the people of Jersey City for her actions as well as for but “the negative attention they brought to our wonderful community.”

“As someone who grew up here and has seen how much Jersey City has grown and progressed, the last thing I would ever want to do is damage our city's reputation and undermine the work that is happening every day in local government to make it an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” she said. “Public service is in my blood and is my calling. Helping people and building solutions in my home city means everything to me. I have tried to focus since that day on continuing to serve my community with humility and a genuine desire to give back through meaningful work and fighting to make a difference in my constituents' lives. I will continue to do whatever I can to help my community as an elected member of the City Council, and I will be serving the remainder of my term.”

DeGise recently relocated to a home near one of the stops for the Hudson Bergen Light Rail, and believes this will be part of alternative transportation plans over the next year. "

"I have a bicycle, but I've only ridden on trails, not city street, she told TAPinto Jersey City.





