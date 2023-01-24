New Brunswick Will Be Home to First Mexican Consulate in New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The government of Mexico will establish its first consulate in New Jersey in New Brunswick.

Previously, Mexican nationals in New Jersey were served by a consulate in New York, Mariana Diaz, consul of Mexico in New Brunswick, told TAPinto New Brunswick on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“Because of the size of the community, because the community has been asking to have an office where they can receive services, that’s why the government of Mexico decided to open an office in New Jersey,” she said.

Consulates are often confused with embassies because they offer some of the same services, and both play a role in governments interacting with other countries.

However, consulates work on a smaller scale. They, however, offer a broad range of services.

Diaz said they provide assistance with passports and passport renewals, the issuance of consular ID cards and the registration of the United States-born children of Mexicans who live in the United States for dual citizenship.

Consulates also provide health, education and financial resources to Mexican nationals, she said.

When asked if New Brunswick was chosen because it has become home to a large population of Mexican immigrants, including many from the Oaxacan region, Diaz said, “It’s a little bit of everything. I think the location, it’s important. And we’ll be able to serve the counties that are in our jurisdiction, and this location serves very well.”

Diaz said that New Jersey is home to more than 200,000 Mexican nationals – those born in Mexican territory regardless of their parent's nationality, those born abroad to at least one parent who is a national of Mexico or those on Mexican vessels or aircraft that are for war or merchant.

She said New Brunswick is home to the second-largest population of Mexican nationals, trailing only Passaic.

Diaz declined to say where the consulate’s offices will be located, saying “that's what we’re working on.” She said an announcement of where the offices will be located will be made soon, and she hopes that the consulate will be opened in the spring.

She said the Mexican consulate in New Brunswick will have a staff of more than 20 people.

Diaz, who is from Mexico City, said she has relocated to New Brunswick. She attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on French Street on Tuesday for the opening of a jewelry store owned by Mexican immigrants.

“I’m loving it,” she said. “I’m getting familiar with the city and what I’m loving is the people. This is a very good community. I can see they are very vibrant. They are hard-working, and they are entrepreneurs. That’s what the city needs. The city needs people who are opening businesses, creating jobs and contributing to the growth of the city.”



