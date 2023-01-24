ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Police Chase Car Racing at 100mph Through Parsippany

By Laura Ali
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

PARSIPPANY, NJ - A police chase that started in Denville raced along Rt. 280 East in Parsippany.  Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger racing over 100 mile per hour using the shoulders to pass other cars.

The suspects were reported to be in Mountain Lakes when they exited the vehicle to take a picture of a Range Rover while wearing a ski mask which made a passerby call the police.

NJ State Police terminated the chase of the vehicle that had no plate on it, while on Rt. 280.

This according to breaking news alerts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0As9DC_0kPvyPO400

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Driver Charged With Multiple Offenses Following Hit-and-Runs in Hasbrouck Heights

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS/TETERBORO, NJ - A driver from East Orange was charged with multiple offenses after hitting several cars in Hasbrouck Heights and leading Borough police on a brief pursuit that ended in Teterboro. On Friday, January 20, at approximately 11:00pm, the Hasbrouck Heights Police received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a serious accident at the intersection of Williams Avenue and Burton Avenue, and additionally Williams at Stanley Avenue, according to Hasbrouck Heights Lieutenant John Behr. Responding officers John Cambridge and James Ciccarelli alerted additional responding units that witnesses described a Black Dodge Challenger operated by a female had crashed into multiple, unoccupied...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bus Driver Charged with DUI After Vehicle Crashes into West Caldwell House

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- Police have charged a Newark man with Driving Under the Influence with Minor Passengers and a host of other offenses after the bus he was driving crashed into a Passaic Avenue house Friday morning. At 8:39 a.m., the West Caldwell Police Department was dispatched to a report of a school bus leaving the roadway and colliding into a residence on Passaic Avenue, just north of Terrace Place. There were no children on the bus at the time. The full-sized school bus slammed into the north side of a ranch-style Passaic Avenue dwelling. The driver, who was the sole occupant...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three Church Parking Lot Thefts Led to One Man, Paramus Police Said

PARAMUS, NJ - A Ramsey man is accused of stealing cash from cars parked in the Armenian Presbyterian Church lot on Forest Avenue. Police arrested Garo Altunyan, 64, of Ramsey, for 3 incidents of Burglary to Auto. On December 27, 2022 the police responded to the church when the victim reported $1,200 cash had been stolen from his parked car.   Police were able to determine two similar events had occurred in the same church parking on March 10, 2022 and on August 23, 2022. Police were able to develop a suspect vehicle in these thefts. After staking out the vehicle, police identified Altunyan as the actor in these thefts.   On January 25, 2023, Altunyan turned himself in to the Paramus Police Department. He was then arrested, booked and processed. He was released on his own recognizance until his initial court appearance. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Anyone with further information in regards to this case should contact Detective Josh Capizzi at 201-262-3400 ext. 1438
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Truckin.... Bayonne Man Took $30K For, Didn't Deliver Trailers to Victim

BAYONNE, NJ - A Bayonne man is under arrest after reportedly accepting $30,000 for the sale of 12 trailers to a victim who never received them. According to an investigation made public on Friday by Captain Eric Amato, the 34-year-old victim first met the suspect, identified as Gerard Maggio, on October 1, 2021 at which point he paid the suspect in cash. After several months, the victim had yet to receive the trailers and was advised by Maggio that the order was delayed. When the victim demanded a refund, the report said, he was told that the money was lost and was assured that he would have his refund in the upcoming weeks. The victim reported the incident to police on May 19, 2022, at which point the investigation began and Maggio was confirmed as the suspect.  On Thursday detectives learned that Maggio was operating a business, "We Load Trailers", located at 584 Broadway and that he was additionally wanted on two outstanding warrants issued out of Allamuchy Township.  Detectives responded to the location and placed Maggio under arrest for the outstanding warrants and formally charged him with the theft by deception. 
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bus vs. House Accident Closes Passaic Ave. in Roseland and West Caldwell

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- A school bus with no children aboard slammed into a house around 9 a.m. Friday, forcing Passaic Avenue to be closed in West Caldwell and Roseland. According to WNBC Channel 4 News, the bus hit the residence hard enough to partially shift the foundation. According to the report, the home was not occupied at the time. Police said that the driver let off students at West Caldwell Tech three miles away a few minutes before the crash. The incident remained under investigation Friday afternoon. WNBC-4 reported that the bus driver was led away from the scene in handcuffs. The Roseland Police Department sent out an alert at 9:15 a.m. Friday: Please be advised that there is a traffic accident on Passaic Ave going towards West Caldwell near the intersection of Harrison Ave. Until the accident is cleared, Passaic Ave is closed in that area. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route.
ROSELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

5 Ridgewood Teens Involved In Head-On Crash

Five Ridgewood teens avoided serious injury when their SUV slammed head-on into a utility pole. A large contingent of police, firefighters and EMS units responded after the Nissan Pathfinder rounded a curve, knocked down a "No Parking" sign and crashed on narrow Marshall Street near Ridgewood High School late Friday afternoon Jan. 27.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Driver Ticketed After Pedestrian, 15, Hit in Westfield Wednesday, Police Say

WESTFIELD, NJ — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a driver while walking in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The boy, who was crossing at the intersection of Rahway Avenue and Shackamaxon Drive at 2:53 p.m., suffered a laceration to his hand and pain in his hip, police Sgt. Michael Walsh said. First responders treated the boy on the scene, according to Walsh, who said the youth was not taken to a hospital. The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Westfield, was traveling south on Rahway Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Shackamaxon Drive at which point she struck the boy, Walsh said. Police issued the driver tickets for careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to Walsh. Under New Jersey law, failure to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk carries a $200 fine, plus court costs and two points if the driver is found guilty. Drivers may also be subject to 15 days of community service and insurance surcharges, the statute says. Email Matt Kadosh at mkadosh@tapinto.net | Twitter: @MattKadosh
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Arrested with 150 Bricks of Heroin at Robbinsville Warehouse

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- A month-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Mercer County area led to the arrest of a man with approximately 150 bricks of heroin in the parking lot of a Robbinsville warehouse.  According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, on Thursday members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force (MCNTF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Robbinsville Township Police Department (RTPD) initiated surveillance in a warehouse parking lot on New Canton Way in Robbinsville based on information received during the investigation.  Around 6:40 p.m., officers observed the target of the investigation, Melvin Leonard, 34, of East Orange, in the driver’s seat of a black Nissan Altima.   Sgt. Tom Paglione utilized his K-9 partner, Indy, to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in Indy alerting to the scent of narcotics on the passenger side door. As a result of the execution of a search warrant, officers located a reusable shopping bag inside the Altima with a shoebox inside containing approximately 150 bricks of heroin. Leonard, who was detained without incident, has been charged with multiple narcotics offense. Onofri says the street value of the confiscated heroin is approximately $25,500. His office has filed a motion to detain Leonard pending trial. 
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Princeton Police Release Sketch of Mercer Street Burglar

Princeton, NJ – Police now have a composite sketch of suspect in the burglary of a home on Mercer Street that occurred between 11 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, January 11. The suspect is described as a light skinned African-American male, approximately 5-feet-11 to 6 feet, weighing about 160 to 170 pounds with a normal build. He was wearing a blue/black ski knit hat, a black waist length “puffy” jacket, a black backpack, and black shoes. Princeton Police said that the burglar forced entry into the Mercer Street house through a rear door. The residence was ransacked and the suspect took possession of cash and jewelry. If anyone recognizes the individual in the composite sketch or has information, please contact Detective Robert Allie at 609-921-2100, ext. 2123, or at rallie@princetonnj.gov.  
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Father of Two Fatally Struck In Rahway

Elizabeth, NJ - On Thursday, January 26, 2023, an Elizabeth man was laid to rest after he was fatally struck by a truck on a busy roadway in Rahway, NJ. At around 10 o'clock in the evening, Rahway emergency personnel were sent to the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Route 1 in response to reports of a person being hit by a car. When they arrived, authorities discovered Mr. Steven Neves De Oliveira, 36, suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a truck close to the crossing. Soon after De Oliveira was declared deceased. According to reports, De Oliveira, a mechanic at the...
RAHWAY, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

21-Year-Old NJ Girl Missing

21-year-old Old Bridge girl missing.Photo by(The Missing Truth/Old Bridge Police Department/Facebook) Diana Mendez-Gonzalez is a 21-year-old girl from Old Bridge, New Jersey. Beautiful and intelligent, she’s a student at Felician University and worked at Bubba’s 33 on Route 9 in Old Bridge.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Brunswick Police Chief Releases Open Letter Regarding Police Killing in Memphis

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka has released an open letter to the community regarding the police killing of Tyre Nichols, a black man from Memphis, Tennessee who was severely beaten by five police officers and later pronounced dead. The five officers involved in the killing have been fired and charged with murder. Communities all over the country have been anticipating public protests as body camera footage of the incident is expected to be released later today. You can follow live coverage of the release by clicking here. Below is the full letter sent out to the community by...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Police Investigating Suspicious Activity, Theft at USPS Mailboxes

HAMILTON, NJ -- The Hamilton Police Division (HPD) is investigating multiple cases of mail being stolen from standing blue USPS blue mailboxes located in residential neighborhoods and in front of local post offices.  A public safety announcement issued on Friday by HPD said that criminals have been stealing mail looking for cash, gift cards and checks that are then altered and cash. These thefts ultimately defraud victims of money from their bank accounts says HPD.  The Division's announcement did not indicate in which neighborhoods in Hamilton, or at which post offices, these thefts may have occurred.  Hamilton residents who mail checks are urged by HPD to use a mailbox inside a post office or hand mail directly to a mail carrier as a safety measure. They also recommend that residents pay attention to any checks that they mail to make sure that they are cashed or deposited by the intended party and for the proper amount.  Members of the public who witness any suspicious activity around mailboxes in the Township should call HPD at (609) 581-4000.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Woman sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jennifer Sugarman, 36, of Lincoln Park Borough was sentenced don Jan. 26 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris Township Police Provide Update on Incident Outside Resident's Home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police have updated the community on the incident that occurred on January 23. The person in question was located and according to police,  it was a delivery person searching for the house he was trying to make the delivery to. Residents should still be alert and aware of their surroundings.  According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage.  The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy