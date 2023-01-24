ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Derby Festival tickets now on sale for 2023 events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival is right around the corner, and tickets for some of its events are now on sale. Not all events require tickets, but some do, including the Fillies Derby Ball, the Thunder VIP experience, the They're Off! luncheon and the Great Steamboat Race.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Trader Joe's workers vote to unionize in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Employees at Louisville's Trader Joe's have voted in favor of unionizing,according to Louisville Business First. They voted 48-36, according to a Thursday tweet from Trader Joe's United, the independent union representing Trader Joe's workers. As Louisville Business First previously reported, the store at 4600 Shelbyville Road is the third in the country to organize.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

R&B icon Seal bringing 30th anniversary tour to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — R&B and soul legend Seal is bringing his tour celebrating 30 years of his eponymous albums "Seal I" and "Seal II" to Louisville this year. The "Kiss from a Rose" singer will be at the Louisville Palace on May 7. He won't be touring alone, either.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville youth detention center to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Neighbors look forward to redevelopment of Merchant's Ice Tower in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing tall above Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood, the long-vacant Merchant's Ice Tower has lured vandals, homeless people, and drug users for years, neighbors say. Sometimes, they toss bricks and other debris from the top of the 12-story building, occasionally smashing a car windshield. That's why nearby residents...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 Dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility

The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition Center since Wednesday, and will be there until Sunday, Jan. 29. Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny’s sign falls on their car. Updated: 7 hours ago. Live recording for VODLillian and Lloyd...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Snow & Rain Mix Likely Early Wednesday

Another week, another opportunity for some to see snow and others to get left out with cold rain. This system moving into our area tomorrow is a very complex one, so we are going to dive into some of the science we don't have the time to talk about on TV in this blog and explain possible outcomes to you for what is on the way overnight.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New plan aims to improve every park in Louisville over next 15 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city leaders Wednesday in the Muhammad Ali Center to unveil a new plan aimed at improving Louisville's public park system. It's called the "Parks for All" plan and it focuses on equity. It was developed in August 2021 in partnership with nonprofit the Parks Alliance of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
smileypete.com

Upscale Italian restaurant opening in Versailles

It's almost time to “mangia, mangia!” as a new Italian restaurant in Versailles is nearing the finish line. Vallozzi’s, an upscale Italian restaurant that until now has only had locations in Pittsburgh and Greensburg, Pennsylvania, was announced last year as a new downtown Versailles addition for the fall. However, Jon and Kelly Rabinowitz with Amsden Properties LLC, an investor group in this and other local ventures, said more time was needed to do it right.
VERSAILLES, KY
wdrb.com

Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
LOUISVILLE, KY

