Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Derby Festival tickets now on sale for 2023 events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival is right around the corner, and tickets for some of its events are now on sale. Not all events require tickets, but some do, including the Fillies Derby Ball, the Thunder VIP experience, the They're Off! luncheon and the Great Steamboat Race.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
WLKY.com
Trader Joe's workers vote to unionize in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Employees at Louisville's Trader Joe's have voted in favor of unionizing,according to Louisville Business First. They voted 48-36, according to a Thursday tweet from Trader Joe's United, the independent union representing Trader Joe's workers. As Louisville Business First previously reported, the store at 4600 Shelbyville Road is the third in the country to organize.
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Begins Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
WLKY.com
R&B icon Seal bringing 30th anniversary tour to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — R&B and soul legend Seal is bringing his tour celebrating 30 years of his eponymous albums "Seal I" and "Seal II" to Louisville this year. The "Kiss from a Rose" singer will be at the Louisville Palace on May 7. He won't be touring alone, either.
Community suggests historic figures as names for new Louisville schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The naming of new schools in Louisville is generating a lot of interest. The west end middle school, west end elementary and east end elementary schools are all up for grabs. Thursday night, passionate Louisvillians pleaded their case as to why people who've made a difference...
WLKY.com
Louisville youth detention center to reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
WLKY.com
Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow back at KY Expo Center with more inventory, activities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Although it's still cold outside, now is the time to start planning your summer outdoor activities. The Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow is giving you a head start. It's underway now at the Kentucky Expo Center. Attendees can browse, board, order and purchase from among the...
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowd
A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.
WLKY.com
Neighbors look forward to redevelopment of Merchant's Ice Tower in Smoketown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing tall above Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood, the long-vacant Merchant's Ice Tower has lured vandals, homeless people, and drug users for years, neighbors say. Sometimes, they toss bricks and other debris from the top of the 12-story building, occasionally smashing a car windshield. That's why nearby residents...
wdrb.com
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
Wave 3
3 Dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition Center since Wednesday, and will be there until Sunday, Jan. 29. Funeral service held for Curtis Family after Denny's sign falls on their car.
wdrb.com
Snow & Rain Mix Likely Early Wednesday
Another week, another opportunity for some to see snow and others to get left out with cold rain. This system moving into our area tomorrow is a very complex one, so we are going to dive into some of the science we don't have the time to talk about on TV in this blog and explain possible outcomes to you for what is on the way overnight.
1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
WLKY.com
New plan aims to improve every park in Louisville over next 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city leaders Wednesday in the Muhammad Ali Center to unveil a new plan aimed at improving Louisville's public park system. It's called the "Parks for All" plan and it focuses on equity. It was developed in August 2021 in partnership with nonprofit the Parks Alliance of Louisville.
smileypete.com
Upscale Italian restaurant opening in Versailles
It's almost time to “mangia, mangia!” as a new Italian restaurant in Versailles is nearing the finish line. Vallozzi’s, an upscale Italian restaurant that until now has only had locations in Pittsburgh and Greensburg, Pennsylvania, was announced last year as a new downtown Versailles addition for the fall. However, Jon and Kelly Rabinowitz with Amsden Properties LLC, an investor group in this and other local ventures, said more time was needed to do it right.
WLKY.com
Brides left without answers after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Imagine you’re a future bride planning a wedding. You find the perfect dress, pay for it, order it, then, before it's delivered, you find out the shop is out of business. That's the situation facing some Louisville brides-to-be. “With this place, you pay upfront, so...
wdrb.com
Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
