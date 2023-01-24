ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Seattle Seahawks free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
SEATTLE, WA
AL.com

Jalen Hurts among finalists for NFL MVP Award

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a finalist for The Associated Press’ 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player Award. The former Alabama signal-caller joins Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the finalists for the MVP honor.
AUBURN, PA
RadarOnline

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, Model GF Natalie Buffett Call It Quits Before Playoffs Loss To 49ers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his model girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, have reportedly parted ways, RadarOnline.com has learned. Insiders claim the NFL star is back on the dating scene after the pair casually split around March 2022, having then opted to keep their breakup under wraps before Page Six broke the news.Although it's said the pair called it quits that month, RadarOnline.com can confirm they appeared to be going strong in April 2022 when he celebrated his then-girlfriend's 25th birthday. At the time, Prescott took to Instagram with a snap of the beaming pair on a boat...
Yardbarker

Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil Earns AFC Honors from PFWA

The Houston Texans are undoubtedly eager to turn the page to a new season after having finished a dismal 3-13-1 in 2022. Still, there were a handful of stellar individual performances worthy of some well-deserved accolades. The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) released its annual All-NFL team on Monday and...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

NFL free agents 2023: Ranking top 10 offensive linemen

The New England Patriots have multiple positions that need addressing this offseason, but there's little doubt the primary area of concern is the offensive line. The top priority heading into 2023 should be putting third-year quarterback Mac Jones in a position to succeed. While it couldn't hurt to get him another weapon or two, adding protection up front is imperative, particularly at the tackle position.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
The Associated Press

Boogie Ellis scores 31, leads USC over No. 8 UCLA 77-64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the Trojans ahead for good, and Southern California defeated No. 8 UCLA 77-64 on Thursday night. Three weeks ago, the Bruins eked out a 60-58 win after blowing an 18-point lead in front of their home fans. This time, UCLA led by 12 in the first half only to watch Ellis put on a show after he scored four points and went 0-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half. Drew Peterson added 16 points for the Trojans (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12). They improved to 10-1 at home this season, having won 10 straight at Galen Center since dropping their season opener to Florida Gulf Coast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Zach Edey has 19 points, No. 1 Purdue beats Michigan 75-70

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help No. 1 Purdue hold off Michigan 75-70 on Thursday night. The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) had a 15-0 run to go ahead 41-28 lead in the first half after there were 10 lead changes and four ties, but they couldn’t pull away. The Wolverines (11-9, 5-4) were without standout freshman Jett Howard, who missed the game with an ankle injury, and hung around until the final seconds. Joey Baker made a 3-pointer — off the glass — with 5.9 seconds left to pull Michigan within three points, but Purdue’s Brandon Newman sealed the victory with two free throws.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

