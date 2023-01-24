LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the Trojans ahead for good, and Southern California defeated No. 8 UCLA 77-64 on Thursday night. Three weeks ago, the Bruins eked out a 60-58 win after blowing an 18-point lead in front of their home fans. This time, UCLA led by 12 in the first half only to watch Ellis put on a show after he scored four points and went 0-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half. Drew Peterson added 16 points for the Trojans (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12). They improved to 10-1 at home this season, having won 10 straight at Galen Center since dropping their season opener to Florida Gulf Coast.

