Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark BoothDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
NFL finalists for MVP, other awards announced; Purdy up for Rookie of the Year
Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.
Jalen Hurts MVP? Nick Sirianni snubbed? Eagles, Giants, Jets NFL Honors award nominees
The finalists for the Associated Press’ 2022 NFL awards have been released. And there are some familiar faces. The New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles are all well-represented. Here are the nominees close to home:. Offensive Rookie of the Year:. Garret Wilson, New York Jets. Brock...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
List of 2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Seattle Seahawks free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Jalen Hurts among finalists for NFL MVP Award
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a finalist for The Associated Press’ 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player Award. The former Alabama signal-caller joins Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the finalists for the MVP honor.
Predicting the starting quarterback for every Pac-12 team in 2023
The Pac-12 has deepest pool of quarterback talent throughout college football
Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, Model GF Natalie Buffett Call It Quits Before Playoffs Loss To 49ers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his model girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, have reportedly parted ways, RadarOnline.com has learned. Insiders claim the NFL star is back on the dating scene after the pair casually split around March 2022, having then opted to keep their breakup under wraps before Page Six broke the news.Although it's said the pair called it quits that month, RadarOnline.com can confirm they appeared to be going strong in April 2022 when he celebrated his then-girlfriend's 25th birthday. At the time, Prescott took to Instagram with a snap of the beaming pair on a boat...
Two Titans Make PFWA All-Rookie Team
Punter Ryan Stonehouse and tight end Chig Okonkwo made Tennessee one of seven NFL teams with multiple selections.
Yardbarker
Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil Earns AFC Honors from PFWA
The Houston Texans are undoubtedly eager to turn the page to a new season after having finished a dismal 3-13-1 in 2022. Still, there were a handful of stellar individual performances worthy of some well-deserved accolades. The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) released its annual All-NFL team on Monday and...
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Cornerbacks
In the ninth of a series of season-ending report cards, we look at the Green Bay Packers’ cornerbacks through the lenses of performance and the salary cap.
NBC Sports
NFL free agents 2023: Ranking top 10 offensive linemen
The New England Patriots have multiple positions that need addressing this offseason, but there's little doubt the primary area of concern is the offensive line. The top priority heading into 2023 should be putting third-year quarterback Mac Jones in a position to succeed. While it couldn't hurt to get him another weapon or two, adding protection up front is imperative, particularly at the tackle position.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
UCLA Men's Basketball Drops Another Game, Blows Lead to Rival USC
The Bruins' three-game winning streak against the Trojans got snapped as they lost their second-straight Pac-12 contest in a row.
Boogie Ellis scores 31, leads USC over No. 8 UCLA 77-64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the Trojans ahead for good, and Southern California defeated No. 8 UCLA 77-64 on Thursday night. Three weeks ago, the Bruins eked out a 60-58 win after blowing an 18-point lead in front of their home fans. This time, UCLA led by 12 in the first half only to watch Ellis put on a show after he scored four points and went 0-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half. Drew Peterson added 16 points for the Trojans (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12). They improved to 10-1 at home this season, having won 10 straight at Galen Center since dropping their season opener to Florida Gulf Coast.
F1's Pierre Gasly goes behind the scenes with the Miami Dolphins
Formula One driver Pierre Gasly was given a warm welcome by Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill at the team's training complex Thursday. Hill took time out of his day to accommodate Frenchman.
Zach Edey has 19 points, No. 1 Purdue beats Michigan 75-70
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zach Edey had 15 of his 19 points in the first half and Fletcher Loyer finished with 17 points to help No. 1 Purdue hold off Michigan 75-70 on Thursday night. The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) had a 15-0 run to go ahead 41-28 lead in the first half after there were 10 lead changes and four ties, but they couldn’t pull away. The Wolverines (11-9, 5-4) were without standout freshman Jett Howard, who missed the game with an ankle injury, and hung around until the final seconds. Joey Baker made a 3-pointer — off the glass — with 5.9 seconds left to pull Michigan within three points, but Purdue’s Brandon Newman sealed the victory with two free throws.
