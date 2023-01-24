John Legend, Beck, Brandi Carlile and St. Vincent are among the artists who will perform at a Beach Boys tribute concert being held next month. Presented by the Recording Academy, A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 8, three days after the 2023 Grammy Awards take place at the same venue. Other acts set to perform as part of the star-studded line-up include Fall Out Boy, Mumford & Sons, Weezer, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, My Morning Jacket, Norah Jones, Lady A and Pentatonix.

