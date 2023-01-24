Read full article on original website
John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Acoustic Tour
"I'll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven't heard yet that I'll be road testing."
Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour
Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Lzzy Hale Rocks with All-Female Musicians at Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp: “They’re Just Ferocious”
Britt Lightning noticed a pattern of behavior the week before Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp. Many of the people who signed up will try to call out, their self-doubt, fear, and anxiety disguised with excuses about why they can’t make it. More often than not, Lightning gets to the root of it, with people admitting that they’re “scared to death.”
Long Train Runnin': the Doobie Brothers' jam that became a dancefloor classic
The Doobie Brothers' Long Train Runnin' was an instrumental showcase for "half-hour solos" before their producer saw its hit potential
Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Duets with Tobias Forge on Ghost Song “Spillways”
Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott has joined Ghost frontman, Tobias Forge, for a new version of “Spillways.”. Dueting on “Spillways,” originally released on Ghost’s 2022 album, Impera, Elliot, and Forge alternate on verses. The reimagined version will appear on the newest installment in Ghost’s long-running series of webisodes Chapter 15: Meanwhile in Dublin, and feature a video of Elliott singing “Spillways” in a Dublin pub.
NME
John Legend, Beck, Brandi Carlile and St. Vincent are among the artists who will perform at a Beach Boys tribute concert being held next month. Presented by the Recording Academy, A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 8, three days after the 2023 Grammy Awards take place at the same venue. Other acts set to perform as part of the star-studded line-up include Fall Out Boy, Mumford & Sons, Weezer, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, My Morning Jacket, Norah Jones, Lady A and Pentatonix.
Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent to Perform at A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys
Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent are just a few of the artists who are set to pay tribute to The Beach Boys during CBS’ “A Grammy Salute” concert. Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, and Take 6 round out the lineup of the now annual star-studded event, which in past years has honored Paul Simon, Prince, and The Beatles.
