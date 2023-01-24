Read full article on original website
Coaches Corner with Albert Lea Boy’s Basketball Coach Harrison Koetz
Aaron talked with Harrison Koetz about a win against Red Wing and losses to Austin and Mayo. Also previewed Friday nights game against Owatonna (Huskies won 81-36) Tigers are 4-12 on the season.
Basketball Scores from Friday January 27th
-19th ranked Owatonna 81, Albert Lea 36 Tigers are now 4-12 -4th ranked Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 84, Alden Conger 50 Knights are now 7-9 -Kingsland 50, Glenville Emmons 33 Wolverines are now 3-12 -Faribault Bethlehem Academy 67, NRHEG 41 Panthers are 1-17 -Newman Catholic 75, Northwood Kensett 55 Northwood...
Albert Lea Hockey teams fall to Northfield
-6th ranked Northfield 3, 19th ranked Albert Lea 0. Kamden Kaiser scored his 24th goal of the season to put Northfield up 1-0 in the first, Score would stay that way until the 3rd period when Northfield would add 2 more goals, one by Brayden Olsen and the other by Will Cashin. Raiders out shot Albert Lea 39-21. With the loss Albert Lea falls to 5-3 in the Big Nine, 12-5 overall. Northfield improves to 8-2 in the Big Nine and 13-4 overall. Tigers host Faribault on Saturday at 6:15.
Albert Lea Wrestling splits dual in Northfield, and the rest of the Wrestling Scoreboard from 1-26
106 Caley Graber (Northfield) over Ryan Collins (Albert Lea) by Decision 5-0 113 Michael Olson (Albert Lea) over Caden Staab (Northfield) by Technical Fall 21-5 120 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) over Zane Engels (Northfield) by Technical Fall 22-5 126 Logan Davis (Albert Lea) over Keith Harner (Northfield) by Technical Fall.
