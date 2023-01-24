-6th ranked Northfield 3, 19th ranked Albert Lea 0. Kamden Kaiser scored his 24th goal of the season to put Northfield up 1-0 in the first, Score would stay that way until the 3rd period when Northfield would add 2 more goals, one by Brayden Olsen and the other by Will Cashin. Raiders out shot Albert Lea 39-21. With the loss Albert Lea falls to 5-3 in the Big Nine, 12-5 overall. Northfield improves to 8-2 in the Big Nine and 13-4 overall. Tigers host Faribault on Saturday at 6:15.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO