Albert Lea, MN

myalbertlea.com

Basketball Scores from Friday January 27th

-19th ranked Owatonna 81, Albert Lea 36 Tigers are now 4-12 -4th ranked Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 84, Alden Conger 50 Knights are now 7-9 -Kingsland 50, Glenville Emmons 33 Wolverines are now 3-12 -Faribault Bethlehem Academy 67, NRHEG 41 Panthers are 1-17 -Newman Catholic 75, Northwood Kensett 55 Northwood...
OWATONNA, MN
Albert Lea Hockey teams fall to Northfield

-6th ranked Northfield 3, 19th ranked Albert Lea 0. Kamden Kaiser scored his 24th goal of the season to put Northfield up 1-0 in the first, Score would stay that way until the 3rd period when Northfield would add 2 more goals, one by Brayden Olsen and the other by Will Cashin. Raiders out shot Albert Lea 39-21. With the loss Albert Lea falls to 5-3 in the Big Nine, 12-5 overall. Northfield improves to 8-2 in the Big Nine and 13-4 overall. Tigers host Faribault on Saturday at 6:15.
ALBERT LEA, MN

