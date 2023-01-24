Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How to Get in and Out Of Montrose Quick: Tips for Colorado Commuters
The unfortunate truth is that sometimes, you just have to work in different town than the one you live in. Commuting isn't the greatest, honestly it mostly sucks, but sometimes you've just got to do what you've got to do. Luckily for us, out here on the Western Slope, there...
Why You Shouldn’t Move to Montrose Colorado
No matter how much you like a place, there's always at least one thing about it that you wish wasn't there. Montrose, Colorado is no different. In fact, some might say there are a number of things about Montrose to dislike. You may recall, as we've spoken of this before.
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0