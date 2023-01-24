Read full article on original website
Ballantyne North Carolina Getting Its First Brewery
No doubt if you drive along 521 in the Ballantyne area, you noticed all the activity and construction. I, myself, wondered what the project might be. It’s all part of a growing development known as “The Bowl” at Ballantyne. And, this is where Ballantyne North Carolina is getting its first brewery. According to AXIOS, as part of “Ballantyne Reimagined,” Olde Mecklenburg Brewery broke ground on its second location. The location will feature 14,000 square feet of indoor space. In addition, the space plans a 7000 square foot patio and second level balcony overlooking a one acre biergarten. Developers say the space intends to be kid friendly with a family zone and playground. The South Charlotte zip code is really popular with more residents venturing to the suburbs. So, it makes sense that businesses follow the trend of going where the people are. “The Bowl,” a walkable mixed use neighborhood plans to focus on culture, food, community and sustainability.
Charlotte’s Most Romantic Restaurants Are Booking Up FAST
Yes, this is an article designed to get you thinking about Valentine’s Day Dinner with your sweetie, and you’d better get on it if you don’t have a reservation already (many on this list are already totally booked – at least via Open Table and RESY). Try calling the restaurant for avails (sometimes they hold spots from online services like OT) or book NOW for the weekend before or after for your romantic dinner, and cook something special up at home on this Tuesday night the 14th.
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
Pet Of The Week: Meet Ruby!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Ruby! Ruby is 6 years old and 40 pounds. She is treat-motivated and a great overall dog. If you are interested in adopting Ruby or any of the other available animals...
Charlotte Stories
America’s Largest Car Show Coming To Concord
a Warner Bros. Discovery company, today announced the 2023 HOT ROD Power Tour in celebration of HOT ROD’s 75th anniversary. The HOT ROD Power Tour Driven By Continental Tire will be heading to Concord this coming June. As America’s largest traveling car show, more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes and models will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts. The tour will feature over 1,000 miles of driving, with high-octane events such as drag racing, autocross and live entertainment.
South Carolina Pizza Spot Makes Yelp’s Top Ten Pizzas In The Country
I love pizza. Ok, I said it. It’s the ultimate indulgence whether hot and cheesy for late-night or leftover cold for breakfast. And, one South Carolina pizza spot cracked the top ten best pizzas in the country according to Yelp. The online food review source searched all over the United States and Canada and ranked the best, according to total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp respondents. Then, they compiled the top 100. And Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina landed at number 9. It’s a family-run pizzeria with three Detroit natives at the helm. In true Detroit style, they bake each pie in an authentic blue steel pizza pan. The pan is the key to achieving the signature crispy crust that makes this style so special.
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
Sunshine coming to Charlotte area with snow, wind likely in mountains
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was a tale of two different types of weather across our region today!. Snowy and blustery in the mountains, with sunshine around the Charlotte area and beyond. But the snow has been tapering off in the mountains, and the wind will settle through tonight.
Birkdale Golf Club temporarily closes to make way for $65M development
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A $65 million project that will add apartments, commercial space and a hotel in Huntersville is underway. Work on Birkdale Place has temporarily shuttered Birkdale Golf Club, with utilities and site work ongoing. The development is located within the golf club’s 185-acre footprint. “The community...
The Sleepy Poet
Starting up in 1998 with a mere six vendors, the Sleepy Poet is an Antique Mall located in Charlotte that has grown to over 100 booths. Selling anything from vinyl records, retro furniture, vintage toys and games, cowboy boots, trinkets, to a wide array of vintage clothing, there’s definitely something for everyone.
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
Developers scaling back expansion plans for Birkdale Village
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Plans to expand Birkdale Village in Huntersville are being reduced by developers. According to Channel 9′s partners at the Charlotte Observer, a revised plan has been submitted by North American Properties. The new plan will get rid of over 120 hotel rooms and 350 apartments,...
This Abandoned NC Christian-themed Park Was One of the Biggest Parks in USA
Heritage USA was a Christian-themed park that was opened in 1978 and closed in 1989. Heritage USA was located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and was founded by Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker.
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale
CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
$6M Myers Park property tops Mecklenburg County’s luxury home sales in December
CHARLOTTE — The top end of Charlotte’s housing market finished 2022 on a high note, as one of Mecklenburg County’s most expensive home sales of the year was recorded in December. That home, in Myers Park, sold for almost $6 million. The six-bedroom home has six full...
North Carolina Native Relishes ‘Dream Job’ With Harris Teeter
Tammy DeBoer, The Shelby Report of the Southeast’s Female Executive of the Year, has been in a leadership role with Matthews, North Carolina-based Harris Teeter for two years. But her experience with the brand dates back to childhood. DeBoer grew up in the Tarheel State and started attending Appalachian...
Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
Charlotte’s Own Jonathan Gardner Named To Forbes 30 Under 30 List
“I’m honored to be included on this list with other young leaders,” Gardner said. “I don’t do this work for the recognition. I speak from personal experience of once being a college student searching for opportunities to help me navigate my career goals.”. Each year, Forbes...
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
