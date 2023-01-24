ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

Ballantyne North Carolina Getting Its First Brewery

No doubt if you drive along 521 in the Ballantyne area, you noticed all the activity and construction. I, myself, wondered what the project might be. It’s all part of a growing development known as “The Bowl” at Ballantyne. And, this is where Ballantyne North Carolina is getting its first brewery. According to AXIOS, as part of “Ballantyne Reimagined,” Olde Mecklenburg Brewery broke ground on its second location. The location will feature 14,000 square feet of indoor space. In addition, the space plans a 7000 square foot patio and second level balcony overlooking a one acre biergarten. Developers say the space intends to be kid friendly with a family zone and playground. The South Charlotte zip code is really popular with more residents venturing to the suburbs. So, it makes sense that businesses follow the trend of going where the people are. “The Bowl,” a walkable mixed use neighborhood plans to focus on culture, food, community and sustainability.
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Charlotte’s Most Romantic Restaurants Are Booking Up FAST

Yes, this is an article designed to get you thinking about Valentine’s Day Dinner with your sweetie, and you’d better get on it if you don’t have a reservation already (many on this list are already totally booked – at least via Open Table and RESY). Try calling the restaurant for avails (sometimes they hold spots from online services like OT) or book NOW for the weekend before or after for your romantic dinner, and cook something special up at home on this Tuesday night the 14th.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte

A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Pet Of The Week: Meet Ruby!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Ruby! Ruby is 6 years old and 40 pounds. She is treat-motivated and a great overall dog. If you are interested in adopting Ruby or any of the other available animals...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

America’s Largest Car Show Coming To Concord

a Warner Bros. Discovery company, today announced the 2023 HOT ROD Power Tour in celebration of HOT ROD’s 75th anniversary. The HOT ROD Power Tour Driven By Continental Tire will be heading to Concord this coming June. As America’s largest traveling car show, more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes and models will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts. The tour will feature over 1,000 miles of driving, with high-octane events such as drag racing, autocross and live entertainment.
CONCORD, NC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Pizza Spot Makes Yelp’s Top Ten Pizzas In The Country

I love pizza. Ok, I said it. It’s the ultimate indulgence whether hot and cheesy for late-night or leftover cold for breakfast. And, one South Carolina pizza spot cracked the top ten best pizzas in the country according to Yelp. The online food review source searched all over the United States and Canada and ranked the best, according to total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp respondents. Then, they compiled the top 100. And Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina landed at number 9. It’s a family-run pizzeria with three Detroit natives at the helm. In true Detroit style, they bake each pie in an authentic blue steel pizza pan. The pan is the key to achieving the signature crispy crust that makes this style so special.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Evan Crosby

10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Sunshine coming to Charlotte area with snow, wind likely in mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was a tale of two different types of weather across our region today!. Snowy and blustery in the mountains, with sunshine around the Charlotte area and beyond. But the snow has been tapering off in the mountains, and the wind will settle through tonight.
CHARLOTTE, NC
clshawkeye.press

The Sleepy Poet

Starting up in 1998 with a mere six vendors, the Sleepy Poet is an Antique Mall located in Charlotte that has grown to over 100 booths. Selling anything from vinyl records, retro furniture, vintage toys and games, cowboy boots, trinkets, to a wide array of vintage clothing, there’s definitely something for everyone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale

CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
theshelbyreport.com

North Carolina Native Relishes ‘Dream Job’ With Harris Teeter

Tammy DeBoer, The Shelby Report of the Southeast’s Female Executive of the Year, has been in a leadership role with Matthews, North Carolina-based Harris Teeter for two years. But her experience with the brand dates back to childhood. DeBoer grew up in the Tarheel State and started attending Appalachian...
MATTHEWS, NC
tourcounsel.com

Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s Own Jonathan Gardner Named To Forbes 30 Under 30 List

“I’m honored to be included on this list with other young leaders,” Gardner said. “I don’t do this work for the recognition. I speak from personal experience of once being a college student searching for opportunities to help me navigate my career goals.”. Each year, Forbes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
CONCORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy