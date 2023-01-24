ILION, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theater will be holding auditions for its next production of 'Almost Maine.'. To be a part of it you'll need to act quickly, auditions are being held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. and will go for about two hours. If you can't make it to those auditions you can go Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. or Saturday at 1 p.m. The director says being able to sing isn't a necessity but being able to carry a tune is a plus.

