WKTV
Making soon-to-be former St. Elizabeth Medical Center more attractive to developers
MVHS has partnered with the city of Utica and MV EDGE to make the soon-to-be-former St. Elizabeth Medical Center more appealing to potential developers, because no one wants a vacant building that size in the city, and MVHS says they're committed to making sure that doesn't happen. "We're not going...
WKTV
Mug Club: Empowered Pathways volunteers
UTICA, N.Y. -- Empowered Pathways is seeking volunteers to help with their organization which helps individuals create self-directed solutions and move forward with their lives. There will be two virtual information sessions that you can attend if you're interested. Both are being held on Jan. 30. The first from 12-1...
WKTV
Utica University Board of Trustees censured by Faculty Senate
UTICA, N.Y. – The Faculty Senate at Utica University issued a public censure against the Board of Trustees on Wednesday to express its disapproval of the recent review of the academic offerings at the institution. The AAUP-Utica union says the Board issued a resolution in August mandating a program...
WKTV
Lyons Falls gets $2.25M for redevelopment efforts through New York Forward program
LYONS FALLS, N.Y. – The village of Lyons Falls in Lewis County has been awarded $2.25 million in the first round of New York Forward grants. The New York Forward grant program mimics the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which awards funding to areas for economic development projects. The new program focuses on providing money to smaller, rural communities.
WKTV
Waterville CSD looking for input on new team name, mascot
WATERVILLE, N.Y. – The Waterville Indians will soon have a new team name and mascot, and the school district is looking for input from the community before making the change. The school has set up an online ThoughtExchange forum for parents and others to share their ideas. The ThoughtExchange...
WKTV
SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
WKTV
State issues license for new local marijuana dispensary; quality control lab opening in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- The New York State Cannabis Control Board has awarded 30 new dispensary licenses and one of them went to a local business owner who plans to open one in the Mohawk Valley. Courtney Forester and DPSM LLC received a license for a new retail dispensary called Air...
WKTV
Excellus donates $90K to ICAN to support program that helps homeless young mothers
UTICA, N.Y. – ICAN received a $90,000 donation from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield on Thursday to support Evelyn’s House, a program that helps young mothers, and young women who are pregnant, find homes. The funding will help Evelyn’s House connect women with prenatal and postpartum care, transitional housing and...
WKTV
Speculation swirls around AMF Pin-O-Rama, other south Utica businesses
UTICA, N.Y. -- Is the place where you bowled, sold?. "If you look at a footprint of that area, whatever, 1700 Genesee Street LLC, everything goes into it except for the Walgreen's, so that whole geographic area is under contract," says Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri, is...
WKTV
Jake Miller to perform at MVCC on Feb. 17
UTICA, N.Y. -- Pop singer-songwriter, Jake Miller will perform at MVCC on Feb. 17 as part of the school's Cultural Series. Miller has sold out tours and attracted millions of followers on social media. The singer, songwriter and producer has shared the stage with the late Mac Miller, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Fifth Harmony and has performed on MTV’s European Music Awards, NBC’s “Today Show,” and “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.”
WKTV
Walmart Driver honored for 3 million safe miles
Walmart driver honored for driving 3 million safe miles. Marcy, N.Y.--It was a special day for Walmart driver Joe Owens at the Walmart distribution c…
WKTV
Vaccination clinic to be held at Rome YMCA on Feb. 7
ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome NAACP is partnering with the Center of Utica, Rome YMCA and Rite Aid for a vaccination clinic on Feb. 7. Flu, Covid, Shingles, Pneumonia, TDAP and HPV vaccines will all be available. For all vaccines other than Covid, you'll need to ring your insurance card. The clinic will be held at the Rome YMCA from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
WKTV
Mug Club: Salvation Army BBQ
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Salvation Army sponsored a Brooks' Chicken Barbeque Fundraiser on Saturday. The dinner will be served at noon at the Herkimer VFW post 4915, located at 131 Mohawk Street. Dinner will be served until food runs out. For $14 you get half a chicken, potato, coleslaw, roll...
WKTV
Mug Club: The Pines of Utica Blood Drive
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Pines of Utica is giving the public the chance to give the gift of life. They are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Red Cross officials say every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. They also say the entire blood donation process is very safe and very fast. Each donation made can save up to three people's lives.
WKTV
Construction continues on Utica Children's Museum
The new Utica Children's Museum is under construction on Memorial Parkway. It's expected to be finished in about a year.
WKTV
Search for the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid
The Hemlock Woolly Adelgid has killed billions of Hemlock trees along the east coast, into New York, and most recently discovered in Oswego County. The insect is transported on bird’s feet, animal fur, and even humans. The species is slowly making its way north, and may eventually end up in the Mohawk Valley. SLEO PRISM Education and Outreach Coordinator Megan Pistolese-Shaw says finding them is the first obstacle.
WKTV
Mug Club: Ilion Little Theatre Auditions
ILION, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theater will be holding auditions for its next production of 'Almost Maine.'. To be a part of it you'll need to act quickly, auditions are being held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. and will go for about two hours. If you can't make it to those auditions you can go Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. or Saturday at 1 p.m. The director says being able to sing isn't a necessity but being able to carry a tune is a plus.
WKTV
Future of Utica bowling alley not yet clear
Rumors have been swirling on social media about the sale of AMF Pin-O-Rama in Utica. The mayor says nothing is set in stone yet.
WKTV
2 employees with Target contractor accused of stealing nearly $6,000 from the store
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people from Utica who worked for a company that contracts with Target were arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise from the store over the course of a month. New Hartford police say officers were called to the store in Sangertown...
WKTV
Martin named 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal
UTICA, N.Y. -- Colleen Kain Martin was announced as the 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal on Friday evening. "I am excited to represent the Irish community and the community at large in this wonderful parade," Martin said. "I’m also a very proud Irish woman with deep Irish roots, and I’d really like to represent my Irish heritage."
