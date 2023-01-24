ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Mug Club: Empowered Pathways volunteers

UTICA, N.Y. -- Empowered Pathways is seeking volunteers to help with their organization which helps individuals create self-directed solutions and move forward with their lives. There will be two virtual information sessions that you can attend if you're interested. Both are being held on Jan. 30. The first from 12-1...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica University Board of Trustees censured by Faculty Senate

UTICA, N.Y. – The Faculty Senate at Utica University issued a public censure against the Board of Trustees on Wednesday to express its disapproval of the recent review of the academic offerings at the institution. The AAUP-Utica union says the Board issued a resolution in August mandating a program...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Lyons Falls gets $2.25M for redevelopment efforts through New York Forward program

LYONS FALLS, N.Y. – The village of Lyons Falls in Lewis County has been awarded $2.25 million in the first round of New York Forward grants. The New York Forward grant program mimics the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which awards funding to areas for economic development projects. The new program focuses on providing money to smaller, rural communities.
LYONS FALLS, NY
WKTV

Waterville CSD looking for input on new team name, mascot

WATERVILLE, N.Y. – The Waterville Indians will soon have a new team name and mascot, and the school district is looking for input from the community before making the change. The school has set up an online ThoughtExchange forum for parents and others to share their ideas. The ThoughtExchange...
WATERVILLE, NY
WKTV

SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Speculation swirls around AMF Pin-O-Rama, other south Utica businesses

UTICA, N.Y. -- Is the place where you bowled, sold?. "If you look at a footprint of that area, whatever, 1700 Genesee Street LLC, everything goes into it except for the Walgreen's, so that whole geographic area is under contract," says Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri, is...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Jake Miller to perform at MVCC on Feb. 17

UTICA, N.Y. -- Pop singer-songwriter, Jake Miller will perform at MVCC on Feb. 17 as part of the school's Cultural Series. Miller has sold out tours and attracted millions of followers on social media. The singer, songwriter and producer has shared the stage with the late Mac Miller, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Fifth Harmony and has performed on MTV’s European Music Awards, NBC’s “Today Show,” and “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.”
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Vaccination clinic to be held at Rome YMCA on Feb. 7

ROME, N.Y. -- The Rome NAACP is partnering with the Center of Utica, Rome YMCA and Rite Aid for a vaccination clinic on Feb. 7. Flu, Covid, Shingles, Pneumonia, TDAP and HPV vaccines will all be available. For all vaccines other than Covid, you'll need to ring your insurance card. The clinic will be held at the Rome YMCA from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Salvation Army BBQ

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Salvation Army sponsored a Brooks' Chicken Barbeque Fundraiser on Saturday. The dinner will be served at noon at the Herkimer VFW post 4915, located at 131 Mohawk Street. Dinner will be served until food runs out. For $14 you get half a chicken, potato, coleslaw, roll...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: The Pines of Utica Blood Drive

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Pines of Utica is giving the public the chance to give the gift of life. They are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Red Cross officials say every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. They also say the entire blood donation process is very safe and very fast. Each donation made can save up to three people's lives.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Search for the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid

The Hemlock Woolly Adelgid has killed billions of Hemlock trees along the east coast, into New York, and most recently discovered in Oswego County. The insect is transported on bird’s feet, animal fur, and even humans. The species is slowly making its way north, and may eventually end up in the Mohawk Valley. SLEO PRISM Education and Outreach Coordinator Megan Pistolese-Shaw says finding them is the first obstacle.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Ilion Little Theatre Auditions

ILION, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theater will be holding auditions for its next production of 'Almost Maine.'. To be a part of it you'll need to act quickly, auditions are being held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. and will go for about two hours. If you can't make it to those auditions you can go Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. or Saturday at 1 p.m. The director says being able to sing isn't a necessity but being able to carry a tune is a plus.
ILION, NY
WKTV

Martin named 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal

UTICA, N.Y. -- Colleen Kain Martin was announced as the 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal on Friday evening. "I am excited to represent the Irish community and the community at large in this wonderful parade," Martin said. "I’m also a very proud Irish woman with deep Irish roots, and I’d really like to represent my Irish heritage."
UTICA, NY

