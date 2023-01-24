Read full article on original website
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Out and About: Edgar Bar serves many from near and far
The bar was established in the 1940s and has seen a few owners in its time. Larry Falls Down is a regular at the popular location and can remember at least a few owners.
Montana’s Biggest Candy Store Undergoing Big Change in Billings
You may be familiar with Candy Town USA. I wrote a story on this wonderful place back in December. It’s a candy store that has quite literally, everything you could ever want for your sweet tooth. And is the biggest candy store in the state of Montana! There’s an old fashion soda station with 50’s style décor. Beautiful candy lines the perimeters of the store creating an experience for anyone who walks through the doors.
Roundup restaurant, Billings chef among nationwide award semifinalists
Among the semifinalists is The Backporch BBQ restaurant in Roundup, which has landed a spot in the Best New Restaurant category.
KULR8
Roundup's 'The Backporch' selected as semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country
ROUNDUP- The Backporch, a small BBQ restaurant in Roundup has been nominated as a semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant in the country by the James Beard Foundation Awards. The local favorite is one of just 30 restaurants selected for the award. The James Beard Foundation says, "Established over 30 years ago, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives and is committed to supporting a resilient and flourishing industry that honors its diverse communities."
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
Months after Billings Petroleum Club closes, member continues to be charged fees
The Petroleum Club charged, and continues to charge, a monthly fee for members to be able to dine at the restaurant.
Good Samaritan recovers holy figurines damaged at Billings church
Noticing the decapitated Joseph on her apartment building’s fire escape, with the help of family and some other residents, they recovered his body.
OMG! Cutest Puppies for Adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter
Wednesdays are our favorite day of the week here at Town Square Media Billings because we get to meet dogs like this litter of shmoopie puppies! YVAS visited us today with two of the pups. There are 7 babies total, 4 boys and 3 girls. These pups were surrendered along...
agupdate.com
Pig problems continue for Herman ranch
HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
Hey Billings, If You Receive this Piece of Mail Don’t Fall for It
Whether it’s an email or an actual physical piece of mail, we must be looking carefully at all of it. A legit-looking piece of mail showed up at my house and I got excited because I thought the lienholder on my vehicle finally sent my title to Yellowstone County DMV... I thought it was my registration.
Thrifty Shoppers, Have You Been to Billings’ Other Dollar Store?
Dollar stores are great for a lot of things. My spouse loves the dollar store. She primarily shops for party supplies for my kids' birthdays, graduations, school goodie bags, etc. It's tough to beat their prices on balloons, raffia, tissue paper, disposable cutlery, gift bag trinkets, and paper plates. Usually, my kids will pick out a cheap toy while they're there. I mean, it's only a dollar-ish (see below), right?
St. Patrick Co-Cathedral outdoor nativity scene vandalized
The church's outdoor nativity scene was vandalized on Jan. 16--all items were destroyed--and Mary, Jesus, and Joseph statues were stolen.
Albertsons sets grand opening for new Billings store
The two new stores would expand the footprint of the area's largest to seven stores in Billings and eight total in Yellowstone County.
On a Mission to Re-home 2 Senior Dogs Kimber and Jessie in Billings
Update: We Still Need to Find a Home in Billings for Dean’s Dogs, Kimber and Jessie. The family that was coming to meet Kimber(M) and Jessie(F) ended up not taking the dogs the last week. After posting the first article, a family in Billings was going to meet Jessie and Kimber to see if it would be a good fit for their household.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The Winter Storm is moving in
A winter storm will bring several inches of snow to the lower elevations and over a foot in the mountains
Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics
Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
KULR8
Billings superintendent reflects on highs and lows of the job, and what still needs to be accomplished ahead of retirement
BILLINGS, Mont. Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said he has an immense amount of gratitude for the opportunity to be the superintendent. And he's grateful for all the support from the community. "I refer to the job as riding the lightening," he said. "It's just constant and it's changing," he added....
Car crashes into building in downtown Billings
The crash on North 27th Street happened shortly before 10 a.m. when a car crashed into the Billings Gazette building.
Fire code crackdown halts overnight shelters in Billings churches
For decades, churches across Montana have sheltered people experiencing homelessness, giving them a place to spend the night out of the cold.
Eastern Montana Going To A 4 Day School Week, Is Billings Next?
Being a Miles City kid, I stay in touch with what is happening at the old stomping grounds. Recently, one thing that caught my eye was the school district in Miles City voting to transition to a 4-day school week. Good idea? Or expensive for parents?. What does it mean?
