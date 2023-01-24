ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Palm Coast autism support group gets people on the spectrum socializing

PALM COAST, Fla. — One mother in Central Florida wants to make sure people with autism have time to socialize together. Carrie Todd, whose son Aidan has autism, created a Palm Coast autism support group. The group meets every other Tuesday at the Palm Coast Community Center so they can do activities together.
PALM COAST, FL
oviedocommunitynews.org

Invasive ducks ruffle feathers in Oviedo

Want to stay informed? Sign up for OCN’s free weekly newsletter, hitting inboxes every Thursday morning. The ducks are not lame on Oviedo Boulevard. In fact, they are plentiful. And aggressive. And causing headaches for residents. “They are very mean,” Oviedo resident Nancy Evans said during public comment at...
OVIEDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Marion was married to Mac McCombs for 48 years.

Marion was married to Mac McCombs for 48 years. She had two boys, Ed and Dan, from her first marriage and has three granddaughters. Marion was Life Associate Member of the Purple Heart, one of the founders of the Red Knights of Palm Coast and a volunteer for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Department.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Cold weather shelter to open over the weekend

The Sheltering Tree will open a cold-weather shelter Friday and Saturday nights at the Church on the Rock not only for the homeless, but for anyone who is without heat. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the high 30s during the overnight hours on Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27. The criteria for opening the cold-weather shelter is based on an overnight temperature that dips below 40 degrees.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Council OKs first phase of 493-home Sawmill Branch development

Two hundred forty-six homes will be built in the first phase of the Sawmill Branch development west of the roundabout at Matanzas Woods Parkway and U.S. 1. are the two phases of the Sawmill Branch development. 187. acres will make up Phase 2A. 243. single-family homes will be built in...
PALM COAST, FL
wmfe.org

After weekend tragedy, Volusia County hospitals increase security measures

Visitors to Halifax Health in Volusia County will officially have to walk through metal detectors starting Wednesday before entering the building. Hospital officials say they had already been discussing installing the detectors. But they expedited their installation after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

S.U.D.S. event helps residents keep their clothes clean

The Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC) held a Socks, Undies, Dresses, Shirts (S.U.D.S.) event in Daytona Beach as a day of service for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. The MCDC gave away laundry detergent, bleach and books during the event. The next S.U.D.S. event is...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
What Now Orlando

3 Natives to Open Winter Park Location

3 Natives’ simple menu revolves around salads, juices, wraps, smoothies, and its signature açai bowls, which can be customized with a variety of toppings such as strawberry, kiwi, mango, peanut butter, and granola, among many others.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
WINTER PARK, FL
WESH

Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
oviedocommunitynews.org

Millions of dollars in limbo after meeting abruptly ends

Want to stay informed? Sign up for OCN’s free weekly newsletter, hitting inboxes every Thursday morning. Winter Springs may lose out on “tens of millions” of federal dollars after two city commissioners voted against continuing Monday’s meeting before the Commission was finished making decisions about the funding.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL

