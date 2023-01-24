Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Flagler restaurant faces demolition after ‘irreparable damages’ from hurricanes Ian, Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Bull Creek Fish Camp restaurant in Flagler County will be torn down at the end of February after suffering “irreparable damages” from Hurricane Ian and Nicole, according to a news release from the county. The restaurant, part of Bull Creek Campgrounds, was flooded...
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
mynews13.com
Palm Coast autism support group gets people on the spectrum socializing
PALM COAST, Fla. — One mother in Central Florida wants to make sure people with autism have time to socialize together. Carrie Todd, whose son Aidan has autism, created a Palm Coast autism support group. The group meets every other Tuesday at the Palm Coast Community Center so they can do activities together.
oviedocommunitynews.org
Invasive ducks ruffle feathers in Oviedo
Want to stay informed? Sign up for OCN’s free weekly newsletter, hitting inboxes every Thursday morning. The ducks are not lame on Oviedo Boulevard. In fact, they are plentiful. And aggressive. And causing headaches for residents. “They are very mean,” Oviedo resident Nancy Evans said during public comment at...
click orlando
Ron DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
Clay County neighbors upset over potential development plan near Black Creek
MIDDLEBURG, Fla — UPDATE 1/25/23: Action News Jax got some clarification on the proposed development along Black Creek. A county spokesperson told us there are about nearly 12 acres under review, and 10 of those 12 acres are wetlands that cannot be developed. The current owner spoke to commissioners...
palmcoastobserver.com
Marion was married to Mac McCombs for 48 years.
Marion was married to Mac McCombs for 48 years. She had two boys, Ed and Dan, from her first marriage and has three granddaughters. Marion was Life Associate Member of the Purple Heart, one of the founders of the Red Knights of Palm Coast and a volunteer for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Department.
palmcoastobserver.com
Cold weather shelter to open over the weekend
The Sheltering Tree will open a cold-weather shelter Friday and Saturday nights at the Church on the Rock not only for the homeless, but for anyone who is without heat. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the high 30s during the overnight hours on Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27. The criteria for opening the cold-weather shelter is based on an overnight temperature that dips below 40 degrees.
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’
Manila Thai, 1540 Wells Road in Orange Park, was temporarily closed on Jan. 20 after state restaurant inspectors found “evidence of vermin activity.” The restaurant reopened the next day.
Many residents, students still homeless months after Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Months after hurricanes Ian and Nicole, hundreds of Daytona Beach families are still displaced. In Midtown, streets are lined with empty homes as people live out of hotels or with family members. Ricardo Littles, who grew up in the area, came back to the area...
palmcoastobserver.com
Council OKs first phase of 493-home Sawmill Branch development
Two hundred forty-six homes will be built in the first phase of the Sawmill Branch development west of the roundabout at Matanzas Woods Parkway and U.S. 1. are the two phases of the Sawmill Branch development. 187. acres will make up Phase 2A. 243. single-family homes will be built in...
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
wmfe.org
After weekend tragedy, Volusia County hospitals increase security measures
Visitors to Halifax Health in Volusia County will officially have to walk through metal detectors starting Wednesday before entering the building. Hospital officials say they had already been discussing installing the detectors. But they expedited their installation after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth in...
daytonatimes.com
S.U.D.S. event helps residents keep their clothes clean
The Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC) held a Socks, Undies, Dresses, Shirts (S.U.D.S.) event in Daytona Beach as a day of service for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. The MCDC gave away laundry detergent, bleach and books during the event. The next S.U.D.S. event is...
3 Natives to Open Winter Park Location
3 Natives’ simple menu revolves around salads, juices, wraps, smoothies, and its signature açai bowls, which can be customized with a variety of toppings such as strawberry, kiwi, mango, peanut butter, and granola, among many others.
fox35orlando.com
Halifax Health hospitals get new metal detectors as extra security measure
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Halifax Health hospitals are getting new metal detectors. Those devices are just like what you’d see anywhere else – you just put any metal items on the table and walk through the arch. If you have any guns, knives, or other weapons on you, you’ll have to take them back out to the car.
WESH
Harvey Massey, founder of Massey Services, dead at 81
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Harvey L. Massey, founder and chairman of Massey Services, died on Tuesday. Massey was a longtime resident of Winter Park. Massey was a legendary leader in the pest management industry and a pillar of the community. After working for Orkin and Terminix International, Massey purchased...
WESH
Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
News4Jax.com
‘She can’t be replaced’: This week marks 33 years since Clay County woman’s brutal murder
CLAY COUNTY,Fla. – The last week of January is one Cheryl Turner always dreads. It’s when she thinks about her little sister, Teryl Orcutt, the most. “I miss a lot of things. I miss the fact that I can’t talk to her,” Turner said. “If we had cellphones then, I’d probably still have her voice on one of my answering things.”
oviedocommunitynews.org
Millions of dollars in limbo after meeting abruptly ends
Want to stay informed? Sign up for OCN’s free weekly newsletter, hitting inboxes every Thursday morning. Winter Springs may lose out on “tens of millions” of federal dollars after two city commissioners voted against continuing Monday’s meeting before the Commission was finished making decisions about the funding.
Comments / 2