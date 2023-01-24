Mikaela Shiffrin, humble as ever, claims record-breaking 83rd World Cup win to surpass Lindsey Vonn

KRONPLATZ, Italy — One might surmise that the exhilaration, along with the mental and physical exhaustion of a record-breaking sporting performance as Mikaela Shiffrin achieved Tuesday, might all be too much to deliver a repeat performance less than 24 hours later. Then factor in time-consuming interviews with media, both onsite in Italy and linking back home with the U.S., mingling with adoring fans, and a high-energy, evening awards ceremony and bib draw held in Brunico, about a 30-minute drive from the Kronplatz racing venue. There was barely time for a well-deserved Italian dinner.

2 DAYS AGO