Mikaela Shiffrin, humble as ever, claims record-breaking 83rd World Cup win to surpass Lindsey Vonn

Shiffrin notches World Cup victory No. 84 in Kronplatz
KRONPLATZ, Italy — One might surmise that the exhilaration, along with the mental and physical exhaustion of a record-breaking sporting performance as Mikaela Shiffrin achieved Tuesday, might all be too much to deliver a repeat performance less than 24 hours later. Then factor in time-consuming interviews with media, both onsite in Italy and linking back home with the U.S., mingling with adoring fans, and a high-energy, evening awards ceremony and bib draw held in Brunico, about a 30-minute drive from the Kronplatz racing venue. There was barely time for a well-deserved Italian dinner.
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
US Soccer on a roll after the World Cup? Vail Symposium talk examines game’s domestic growth
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter ended in what many have argued is the greatest World Cup final in history: a head-to-head battle between the legendary Lionel Messi of Argentina and next-generation star Kylian Mbappé of France decided by a nail-biting round of penalty kicks. It was...
Skiing sensation Gu returns to X Games two years after it launched her skyward
Pinpointing exactly when Eileen Gu rose to superstardom isn’t too tricky. It came two years ago in her X Games Aspen debut, when the then 17-year-old made history by winning three medals — including two gold — in the span of about 24 hours at Buttermilk. “That...
