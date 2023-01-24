ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc11news.com

Montrose Police Department investigating homicide

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. Many Coloradans are seeing double or even triple costs for gas and electric this year, and most just want to know why. DU basketball player facing vehicular homicide charges. Updated: 15 hours ago.
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Police Department reports that a suspect in the murder on Sherwood Drive from earlier this week has been arrested. Elijah J. Johnson, a 26-year-old Montrose resident, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Investigators say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend, 59-year-old David Lofley. Court documents indicate that Johnson argued with Lofley, then shot him in the head. Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting

Update 9:15 a.m. - The officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2023, when deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office attempted to apprehend a male with a Felony Arrest Warrant at 2842 North Ave. The identity of the deputy involved has not been released, however,...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Vehicle crashes through GJPD front door

GRAND JUNCTION, (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department lobby was a bit crowded this afternoon. According to a tweet from the GJPD, a vehicle crashed into the department’s lobby at around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. No injuries are known at this time but the GJPD says it’s lobby will be closed for the foreseeable […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Cohee Trial: Day 6

On Tuesday, video evidence was shown capturing Cohee's last steps before the brutal murder, and one of the people who knows Cohee best took the stand a second day, his closest friend.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Meet Grand Junction’s newest fire station

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. The Montrose Police Department is investigating the homicide of an adult man who was found dead Monday. Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill. Updated: 12 hours ago. Many Coloradans are seeing...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

The Brian Cohee trial continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Accused killer Brian Cohee II returned to court today, entering day five of a grim trial that first shocked the Grand Valley over two years ago. 21-year-old Cohee previously pled not guilty by reason of insanity of murdering and dismembering Warren Barnes, a well-known Grand Junction homeless man, during a previous court appearance. Barnes was killed in February of 2020.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office looking for victim advocate volunteers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for compassionate volunteers to provide comfort to victims of crime and traumatic incidents. These volunteers are trained by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and respond to emergency scenes as needed to offer support and solace immediately following a crime or other traumatic event. […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed

Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

This week ends with cool sunshine

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early morning snow dusted parts of the Grand Valley. The falling snow ended long ago, and the minor accumulation melted as sun broke through the clouds this afternoon. High Pressure Brings Fair Weather To End This Week. Our next weather maker is high pressure centered...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosting another hearing on wolf reintroduction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on Gray Wolf reintroduction in the western slope. Perspectives on whether the wolves should be introduced vary widely, and the question has become somewhat of a divisive topic in Colorado politics. Proponents of reintroduction say...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

CMU hoping to adapt to more geothermal technology

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction is the first Colorado campus to use geothermal energy to heat and cool buildings on campus. Governor Polis previously shared that Colorado Mesa University (CMU) has the potential to lead the country in geothermal energy. Polis says his goal to get Colorado on 100% renewable energy.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Sunny skies linger around for the next day or two

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ve traded in the clouds and light snow yesterday morning for blue skies and plenty of sunshine over much of the Western Slope this morning. Some clouds will return to mostly the higher elevations of the region this afternoon, but we could see a few clouds mix in with the sunshine around the valleys as well. Some snow chances start creeping back into the northern portions of the region by the end of the work week and into the weekend, but we should remain dry in and around the valleys with a little more of an increase in clouds.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Pelican!. She is a two-year-old black Lab mix. She weighs about 65 pounds and has a good amount of energy. She loves playing outside with others dogs. Pelican is very treat motivated. She has plenty of love to give, but she has not lived with other cats. Anyone interested should be cautious when introducing her to a cat.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy