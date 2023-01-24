ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

Vehicle crashed into a Jersey Mike's restaurant in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — No injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a sandwich restaurant in Tyler Friday evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, one vehicle crashed into a Jersey Mike's restaurant at Beckham Ave. and Fifth Street. Erbaugh said the driver is cooperative and it...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
FLINT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alleged intoxicated driver crashes into Tyler Jason’s Deli

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into the dining room of a Tyler Jason’s Deli Monday night, police said. The wreck happened at the Tyler restaurant at 4913 South Broadway Avenue at about 11:20 p.m., and the driver was arrested on the scene, Jason’s Deli […]
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Arrests Made in Connection to Aggravated Kidnapping in Wells, TX

According to a post on the the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, two persons have been arrested in connection with an Aggravated Kidnapping that occurred at a residence on Greenville Street in Wells, Texas. The report states:. "...on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office...
WELLS, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gladewater man kills self while in police custody

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Godbolt Accumulates Additional Felony Charge

January 26, 2023 – While Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was in custody on four changes, an fifth charge was added. The additional charge is related to burglary of a habitation. Bond for that charge is set at $75,000. 23FE0003 1 71.02 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. This...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Amber Alert issued for infant from Kaufman County

KEMP, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Xyavier Calliste Jr. from Kaufman County. Calliste is a 15-week-old Black male with brown eyes, black hair and is 23 inches tall, weighing 8 pounds, according to Kemp Police Department. Calliste was last seen in an unknown vehicle with Abigail Margaret Williams, a 23-year-old […]
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying vehicle allegedly involved in animal cruelty case

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual allegedly involved in an animal cruelty case. According to the sheriff’s office post, the vehicle in the photo appears to be a white Chevrolet 2500 HD 4×4 with a camper shell and appears to also have […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

DPS finds 77 pounds of marijuana after vehicle chase

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Wilbert Brown of Dallas failed to stop after a trooper attempted to pull him over on January 16 in Smith County. After a vehicle pursuit, DPS alleges that Brown then attempted to escape on foot before being arrested. Brown was charged...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy