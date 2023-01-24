Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. The crash happened near the 15000 block of Old Jacksonville Highway. An officer on the scene said three cars were involved and one person went to the hospital by ambulance.
Vehicle crashed into a Jersey Mike's restaurant in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — No injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a sandwich restaurant in Tyler Friday evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, one vehicle crashed into a Jersey Mike's restaurant at Beckham Ave. and Fifth Street. Erbaugh said the driver is cooperative and it...
Tyler man pleads guilty to driving intoxicated, killing 2 children in Gregg County wreck
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man pleaded guilty to killing two children in a Gregg County wreck while driving while intoxicated last January. Hayden M. Malone, 22, entered guilty pleas to two counts of intoxication assault and two counts of intoxication manslaughter on Thursday, according to Gregg County judicial records.
Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
Officials: No injuries after dryer sparks fire at Tyler apartment complex
TYLER, Texas — No injuries were reported after a fire was contained at an apartment complex in Tyler. The Tyler Fire Department arrived on the scene of the Lodge on Broadway apartments after a call was made around 3:10 p.m. According to Tyler Fire Department battalion chief, Cordell Parker...
VIDEO: Kilgore Police looking for alleged gas station burglars
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three persons from in a video of a gas station burglary they released. The video shows three people going through the business at 1710 US Hwy 259 around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 24. In the video one person is seen […]
Alleged intoxicated driver crashes into Tyler Jason’s Deli
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into the dining room of a Tyler Jason’s Deli Monday night, police said. The wreck happened at the Tyler restaurant at 4913 South Broadway Avenue at about 11:20 p.m., and the driver was arrested on the scene, Jason’s Deli […]
Arrests Made in Connection to Aggravated Kidnapping in Wells, TX
According to a post on the the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, two persons have been arrested in connection with an Aggravated Kidnapping that occurred at a residence on Greenville Street in Wells, Texas. The report states:. "...on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office...
Anderson County deputies seize narcotics, cell phones from vehicle attempting to deliver items to prison
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Anderson County deputies intercepted a car with meth, tobacco, marijuana and 30 cell phones inside that was on its way to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison, officials said in a Facebook post. According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the seizure included over...
KLTV
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon
Deputies arrested 20-year-old Jennifer Cruz of Mt. Pleasant for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family, or Household Member with a Deadly Weapon. She’s in Titus County Jail on a $250,000 bond. They released no other details.
KLTV
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
KLTV
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro Police Department is enlisting the public’s help identifying two people from a surveillance video. They say that a man and a woman were seen on surveillance video swiping laundry belonging to someone else. police did not share the name of the laundromat or the day the alleged theft happened.
Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said […]
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
Godbolt Accumulates Additional Felony Charge
January 26, 2023 – While Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was in custody on four changes, an fifth charge was added. The additional charge is related to burglary of a habitation. Bond for that charge is set at $75,000. 23FE0003 1 71.02 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. This...
Longview police, fire respond to fire on Alpine Road
UPDATE: All emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Northbound traffic in the 1700 block of Alpine Road is being diverted due to a structure fire in Longview, according to police. Officials are asking travelers to use an alternate route at this time.
Amber Alert issued for infant from Kaufman County
KEMP, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Xyavier Calliste Jr. from Kaufman County. Calliste is a 15-week-old Black male with brown eyes, black hair and is 23 inches tall, weighing 8 pounds, according to Kemp Police Department. Calliste was last seen in an unknown vehicle with Abigail Margaret Williams, a 23-year-old […]
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying vehicle allegedly involved in animal cruelty case
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual allegedly involved in an animal cruelty case. According to the sheriff’s office post, the vehicle in the photo appears to be a white Chevrolet 2500 HD 4×4 with a camper shell and appears to also have […]
ktoy1047.com
DPS finds 77 pounds of marijuana after vehicle chase
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Wilbert Brown of Dallas failed to stop after a trooper attempted to pull him over on January 16 in Smith County. After a vehicle pursuit, DPS alleges that Brown then attempted to escape on foot before being arrested. Brown was charged...
