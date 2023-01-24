UTICA, N.Y. -- The Pines of Utica is giving the public the chance to give the gift of life. They are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Red Cross officials say every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. They also say the entire blood donation process is very safe and very fast. Each donation made can save up to three people's lives.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO