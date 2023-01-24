ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
uticatangerine.com

Q & A: Utica mayoral candidate Celeste Friend

On Jan. 7, Celeste Friend announced she is seeking the Democratic Party nomination for Mayor of the city of Utica. According to a press release, Friend would be the first woman to receive a majority party nomination, and if elected, will be the first woman mayor of Utica. Tangerine Managing...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Search for the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid

The Hemlock Woolly Adelgid has killed billions of Hemlock trees along the east coast, into New York, and most recently discovered in Oswego County. The insect is transported on bird’s feet, animal fur, and even humans. The species is slowly making its way north, and may eventually end up in the Mohawk Valley. SLEO PRISM Education and Outreach Coordinator Megan Pistolese-Shaw says finding them is the first obstacle.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Speculation swirls around AMF Pin-O-Rama, other south Utica businesses

UTICA, N.Y. -- Is the place where you bowled, sold?. "If you look at a footprint of that area, whatever, 1700 Genesee Street LLC, everything goes into it except for the Walgreen's, so that whole geographic area is under contract," says Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri, is...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Salvation Army BBQ

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Salvation Army sponsored a Brooks' Chicken Barbeque Fundraiser on Saturday. The dinner will be served at noon at the Herkimer VFW post 4915, located at 131 Mohawk Street. Dinner will be served until food runs out. For $14 you get half a chicken, potato, coleslaw, roll...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: The Pines of Utica Blood Drive

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Pines of Utica is giving the public the chance to give the gift of life. They are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Red Cross officials say every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. They also say the entire blood donation process is very safe and very fast. Each donation made can save up to three people's lives.
UTICA, NY

