Why the Tennessee Vols might have Nick Saban nervous this weekend

The Tennessee Vols might have Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban a little nervous this weekend. On Tuesday, we noted that Alabama 2024 five-star wide receiver commit Perry Thompson is reportedly set to visit Tennessee this weekend for the program’s junior day. I wrote that it was unlikely...
Deadspin

Ebony and Irony: QB who lost scholarship for using N-word on video gets offer… from an HBCU

As Signing Day approaches, Nease High’s disgraced quarterback Marcus Stokes has a second chance at fulfilling his college football aspirations. After a senior season in which Stokes gained 2,672 yards, rushed for 496 yards, and scored 28 touchdowns, the four-star passer (or 3-star, depending on where you look) accepted an offer from Billy Napier’s Florida Gators. Then, at the tail end of the year, the knucklehead fumbled the ball in the most teenage way possible by singing the N-word on social media, which resulted in Florida pulling his offer.
Larry Brown Sports

No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska

Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols make important addition to program

The Tennessee Vols made an important addition to their football program on Wednesday. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported that Tennessee is hiring UConn’s Andrew Goodman as their new director of football operations. Goodman is a former Penn State wide receiver who previously served as a recruiting coordinator for the...
The Spun

Stetson Bennett Reportedly Makes Decision On Senior Bowl

Stetson Bennett was potentially going to participate in the Senior Bowl but that's no longer on the table. According to Trey Wallace of OutKick, the two-time national champion will not be participating in the Senior Bowl. He'll instead focus on prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine, which is in ...
atozsports.com

Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal

A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
atozsports.com

Jeremy Pruitt’s potential return to coaching is picking up some major steam

Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt could soon be returning to a college football sideline. There seems to be some serious momentum building toward a Pruitt/Alabama reunion. Pruitt served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator for two seasons before landing the Tennessee job. He was also an assistant at Alabama under...
