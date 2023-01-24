Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get extremely disrespected by national media outlet after 11-win season
The Tennessee Vols’ 11-2 season in 2022 apparently didn’t mean much to the national media. Because the Vols still aren’t getting any respect. Earlier this week, 247Sports put together a list of programs that they think can crash the College Football Playoff in 2023. Their list is made up of teams that weren’t in the playoff last season.
atozsports.com
Why the Tennessee Vols might have Nick Saban nervous this weekend
The Tennessee Vols might have Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban a little nervous this weekend. On Tuesday, we noted that Alabama 2024 five-star wide receiver commit Perry Thompson is reportedly set to visit Tennessee this weekend for the program’s junior day. I wrote that it was unlikely...
atozsports.com
Deion Sanders is trying to steal one of the Tennessee Vols’ top recruiting targets
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders — aka Coach Prime — is trying to steal one of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2024 recruiting targets. 2024 four-star athlete Boo Carter was described earlier this week by recruiting analyst Mike Farrell as “as close to a Tennessee commit as they get without announcing it”.
Deadspin
Ebony and Irony: QB who lost scholarship for using N-word on video gets offer… from an HBCU
As Signing Day approaches, Nease High’s disgraced quarterback Marcus Stokes has a second chance at fulfilling his college football aspirations. After a senior season in which Stokes gained 2,672 yards, rushed for 496 yards, and scored 28 touchdowns, the four-star passer (or 3-star, depending on where you look) accepted an offer from Billy Napier’s Florida Gators. Then, at the tail end of the year, the knucklehead fumbled the ball in the most teenage way possible by singing the N-word on social media, which resulted in Florida pulling his offer.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t hold back while discussing Bengals’ defense
There’s been a lot of “bulletin board” material flying back and forth this week between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, but none of that is coming from KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, much like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, leaves the trash-talking to his teammates.
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Said Joe Burrow Was The Smartest Person In The Room At LSU
Joe Shiesty, Joe Cool, Joe Burrrrrrow… Joey Big Brains?. Ok, I made the last one up, but according to Coach O, Joe Burrow was the smartest man in the room at LSU… and right there in that recruiting meeting, that’s when he knew Joe would be the quarterback to lead their team to the promised land.
No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska
Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Lady Vols' long, slow climb back to greatness and the struggle to uphold a legacy
Tennessee opened the season ranked fifth and it was Final Four or bust. Then it all unraveled. And history and expectations might be harder to overcome than injuries and the nation's toughest schedule.
Ole Miss fans now apparently want to hire Bruce Pearl
This may be the most interesting Ole Miss message board take yet.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols make important addition to program
The Tennessee Vols made an important addition to their football program on Wednesday. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported that Tennessee is hiring UConn’s Andrew Goodman as their new director of football operations. Goodman is a former Penn State wide receiver who previously served as a recruiting coordinator for the...
Stetson Bennett Reportedly Makes Decision On Senior Bowl
Stetson Bennett was potentially going to participate in the Senior Bowl but that's no longer on the table. According to Trey Wallace of OutKick, the two-time national champion will not be participating in the Senior Bowl. He'll instead focus on prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine, which is in ...
atozsports.com
Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal
A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
atozsports.com
UConn HC Geno Auriemma completely embarrasses himself during game against Lady Vols
UConn took down the Lady Vols in Knoxville on Thursday night, but that didn’t stop Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma from completely embarrassing himself. At halftime of UConn’s 84-67 win, Auriemma was interviewed by ESPN’s Holly Rowe. Auriemma proceeded to go on a rant about the officiating...
atozsports.com
National media outlet says Tennessee Vols transfer will be one of the biggest ‘impact transfers’ in the SEC in 2023
Rivals.com made their case for the 10 biggest impact transfers in the SEC in 2023 and one of the Tennessee Vols‘ transfer additions made their list. Earlier this month, the Vols landed a commitment from Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton is a 6-foot-5 wide receiver who...
atozsports.com
Jeremy Pruitt’s potential return to coaching is picking up some major steam
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt could soon be returning to a college football sideline. There seems to be some serious momentum building toward a Pruitt/Alabama reunion. Pruitt served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator for two seasons before landing the Tennessee job. He was also an assistant at Alabama under...
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
atozsports.com
One of the Vols’ top recruiting targets gives thoughts on Joey Halzle’s promotion to offensive coordinator
Earlier this month, the Tennessee Vols announced that quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle had been promoted to offensive coordinator to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the new head coach at USF). The move was expected — Halzle has been with Heupel since the mid-2000s when he was a quarterback...
Football World Reacts To What Dylan Raiola Said About Nebraska
In December, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he was decommitting from Ohio State. It didn't take long for fans to name Nebraska as a potential landing spot. During an interview with Chad Simmons of On3, Raiola shared his thoughts on Nebraska. "Nebraska is Nebraska," ...
